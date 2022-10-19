ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat 111-104

MIAMI (AP) — Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics keep on enjoying their trips to Miami. Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown added 28 and the Celtics beat the Miami Heat 111-104 on Friday night in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics — whose...
Joe Mazzulla reportedly has ‘every opportunity’ to ‘shed’ interim tag and become Celtics’ full-time coach

Mazzulla is the first Celtics coach to begin a season 2-0 since Doc Rivers in 2009-10. Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla is off to a good start in his young career. The 34-year-old won his second game as Celtics coach Friday, beating the Heat 111-104 on Friday night. Friday’s win in the Eastern Conference finals rematch came three days after the Celtics defeated another Eastern Conference contender, the Philadelphia 76ers, on opening.
