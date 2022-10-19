Read full article on original website
Friday Football Fever: Week 8 scores
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening for the last time in the regular season. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 8 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Tune into KSN News at 10 p.m. to watch Friday’s highlights. Games covered: Game of the WeekGoddard […]
Conway Springs Rolls by Trinity Catholic to Seal District Title
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Few teams have improved from the first game to the last game like Conway Springs. The Cardinals have proven that in the last two weeks. After starting the season 0-3, Conway Springs has won five in a row, including wins over Inman, and then Friday, 42-7 over Trinity Catholic.
Bullpups Overwhelm Buhler in Regular Season Finale
BUHLER, Kan. – McPherson and Buhler met for their 23rd football game in the historic rivalry on Friday, as both teams entered the final week of the regular season winning their last four games in a row. With much anticipation to kickoff, the Bullpups were on the board early, and often, putting together arguably their best performance of the season, winning 49-6. After both teams traded possessions, it was MHS on the board first, as Dawson Gottwald would find a crease up the middle for a 57-yard touchdown. The Crusaders would again be forced to punt, as that was much of the theme all night, and the next possession was another big play for the Bullpups as Hunter Alvord would connect with Tucker Pelnar on a 65-yard vertical route.
Salthawks Defense Smothers Andover, Leading to Fourth-Place District Finish
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson High defense had one of its best games of the season Friday, holding Andover to less than three yards a play, and the special teams added a third-quarter touchdown as the Salthawks comfortably beat Andover 28-6. The win enabled the Salthawks to slide into fourth place in the Class 5A West District standings, which guarantees at least two home playoff games.
Wichita native Gradey Dick standing out for the Jayhawks
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Basketball has a national title to defend and it starts this season as the fifth best team in the country, according to the AP poll. They've got a lot of young talent but none may be better than Wichita's Gradey Dick. The Sunrise Christian Academy...
Wichita State Baseball Head Coach Eric Wedge stepping away from coaching
Wedge steps away from WSU baseball due to health concerns
Wichita State University (WSU) head baseball coach Eric Wedge has stepped away from coaching baseball due to personal health-related matters.
Starlyn ‘Star’ Dianne Gipson
Starlyn “Star” Dianne Gipson, 74, died October 16, 2022 at Diversicare of Hutchinson. She was born August 28, 1948, to J. R. “Bob” Gipson and Virginia Palmer. A 1966 graduate of Newton High School, Star received her Bachelor’s degree from Bethel College and Master’s Degrees from both UC Davis and Friends University. She was a firm believer in the positive impact of higher education in people’s lives. Star’s career in higher education included teaching and supervising in the Early Childhood Education program, as well as student counseling at Hesston College, and she retired from Hutchinson Community College (HCC) as Executive Director of Academic Support. She continued to teach online courses for HCC in 2022. Star’s ongoing support of students, as well as fellow faculty and staff, is one of the legacies of her long career.
Elaine Lavonne (Moore) Merritt-Pinkston
Elaine Lavonne Merritt-Pinkston, 88, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away October 17, 2022, at Joplin Health and Rehab in Joplin, Missouri. She was born September 21, 1934, in Kanopolis, Kansas, the daughter of Bill and Ethel Essick Moore. Elaine has resided in Lyons since 1973. She graduated High School in Covina, California, and later received her Bachelor of Education degree from Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. Elaine went on to receive her Masters in Special Education from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas, and continued her education at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was a schoolteacher on an Indian Reservation in White River, Arizona, and for many different school districts in Kansas. Following her retirement, she was a caretaker for the elderly. Elaine was a member of the First Christian Church, Lyons. She enjoyed gardening, doing artwork, crafts, and spending time with her family. Elaine had a big heart for all children. In 1958, Elaine was united in marriage with Preston T. Merritt. He preceded her in death on March 19, 1974. In 1975, Elaine was united in marriage with LeaRoy Pinkston Sr. They later divorced. She is survived by her nine children, Michelle Mitchell and husband Jim of Spokane, WA, Tammy Love of Crystal River, FL, Mary Kinast and husband Vince of Hutchinson, KS, Ethel Smith of Miami, OK, Wayne Merritt and wife Brenda of Lyons, KS, Larry Pinkston and wife Donna of Hutchinson, KS, Roxanne Pinkston of Hutchinson, KS, Shelly Mason of Texas, and Learoy Pinkston II of Lyons, KS; brother, James Moore of Oregon, WA; two sisters, Judy King of Fayetteville, AR, and Ethel Roth of Kansas City, MO; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Preston Merritt, and numerous siblings. Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery, with Pastor Rob Bolton officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, October 21, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the First Christian Church, Lyons in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Rachel Lee Johnson
Rachel Lee Johnson, 80, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 12:16 p.m., Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. Rachel was born in McPherson, Kansas on November 16, 1941, a daughter of Bessie Arlene (Anderson) and Thomas Samuel Miller. Through the years Rachel was a homemaker, farmers...
Edward “Ed” K. Bolt
Edward K. “Ed” Bolt, 89, died October 12, 2022, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. He was born July 14, 1933, at Grace Hospital, Hutchinson, the youngest son of Howard C. and Mary Jane (John) Bolt. Ed graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1951, and attended Hutchinson Junior College....
4 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love eating seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood places in Kansas that are known for providing amazing atmosphere and also for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
One dead in drowning in south Wichita
Sedgwick County Dispatch says one person has died in a drowning in south Wichita on Friday afternoon.
Linda K. (McQueen) Rhodes
Linda Kay (McQueen) Rhodes, 81, died October 18, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born February 3, 1941, in Lewiston, ME, to Albert James and Lorene Eleanor (Shinall) Jenkins. Linda’s father was in management with the J. C. Penney Co. He was transferred many times with the company. During...
Joan Strano
Christine “Joan” Strano, 78, died unexpectedly at her home on October 17, 2022. She was born October 2, 1944, in Wichita, to William Clark and Olive Aileen (Kissick) Anderson. Joan graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1962, and Southwestern College, Winfield, in 1966, earning her bachelor’s degree.
Dora Elizabeth Taylor
Dora Elizabeth Taylor, 90, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 8:06 a.m., Monday, October 17th, 2022 at Pleasant View Home, Inman, Kansas. Dora was born in Emporia, Kansas on January 28, 1932, a daughter of Ethel Pauline (Miller) and Harry R. Baldwin. Dora was a homemaker. Dora Elizabeth Baldwin was...
Valor, Buhler High Marching Band Show, Honors Our American Heroes
BUHLER, Kan. – Now two weeks into the competition season, the Buhler High School marching band has earned a pair of second-place finishes. Those efforts have come largely against groups from bigger 5A and 6A schools. Nathan Biggs is in his first year as the director but is certainly...
Leland Clarence Pallister
Leland Clarence Pallister, 93, passed away October 17, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born September 22, 1929, in Hutchinson, to Glenn C. Pallister and Minnie (Hauschild) Pallister. Leland was a 1947 graduate of Nickerson High School, Nickerson, KS. He graduated from Hutchinson Community College (HCC), formerly Hutchinson...
Bill Dean Williams
Bill Dean Williams, 76, of McPherson, KS and formerly of Downs, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center (Overland Park, KS). He worked as a welder at Kent Manufacturing in Tipton, KS prior to farming. Bill was born on December 3, 1945,...
Northbound I-135 closed Saturday in north Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you are traveling north on Interstate 135 Saturday in north Wichita, be prepared for a detour. The Kansas Department of Transportation is closing the northbound lanes just before the North Junction construction site. The lanes will be closed for approximately 11 hours, from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Drivers on […]
