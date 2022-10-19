Elaine Lavonne Merritt-Pinkston, 88, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away October 17, 2022, at Joplin Health and Rehab in Joplin, Missouri. She was born September 21, 1934, in Kanopolis, Kansas, the daughter of Bill and Ethel Essick Moore. Elaine has resided in Lyons since 1973. She graduated High School in Covina, California, and later received her Bachelor of Education degree from Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. Elaine went on to receive her Masters in Special Education from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas, and continued her education at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was a schoolteacher on an Indian Reservation in White River, Arizona, and for many different school districts in Kansas. Following her retirement, she was a caretaker for the elderly. Elaine was a member of the First Christian Church, Lyons. She enjoyed gardening, doing artwork, crafts, and spending time with her family. Elaine had a big heart for all children. In 1958, Elaine was united in marriage with Preston T. Merritt. He preceded her in death on March 19, 1974. In 1975, Elaine was united in marriage with LeaRoy Pinkston Sr. They later divorced. She is survived by her nine children, Michelle Mitchell and husband Jim of Spokane, WA, Tammy Love of Crystal River, FL, Mary Kinast and husband Vince of Hutchinson, KS, Ethel Smith of Miami, OK, Wayne Merritt and wife Brenda of Lyons, KS, Larry Pinkston and wife Donna of Hutchinson, KS, Roxanne Pinkston of Hutchinson, KS, Shelly Mason of Texas, and Learoy Pinkston II of Lyons, KS; brother, James Moore of Oregon, WA; two sisters, Judy King of Fayetteville, AR, and Ethel Roth of Kansas City, MO; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Preston Merritt, and numerous siblings. Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery, with Pastor Rob Bolton officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, October 21, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the First Christian Church, Lyons in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

