Salthawks Defense Smothers Andover, Leading to Fourth-Place District Finish
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson High defense had one of its best games of the season Friday, holding Andover to less than three yards a play, and the special teams added a third-quarter touchdown as the Salthawks comfortably beat Andover 28-6. The win enabled the Salthawks to slide into fourth place in the Class 5A West District standings, which guarantees at least two home playoff games.
Bullpups Overwhelm Buhler in Regular Season Finale
BUHLER, Kan. – McPherson and Buhler met for their 23rd football game in the historic rivalry on Friday, as both teams entered the final week of the regular season winning their last four games in a row. With much anticipation to kickoff, the Bullpups were on the board early, and often, putting together arguably their best performance of the season, winning 49-6. After both teams traded possessions, it was MHS on the board first, as Dawson Gottwald would find a crease up the middle for a 57-yard touchdown. The Crusaders would again be forced to punt, as that was much of the theme all night, and the next possession was another big play for the Bullpups as Hunter Alvord would connect with Tucker Pelnar on a 65-yard vertical route.
Conway Springs Rolls by Trinity Catholic to Seal District Title
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Few teams have improved from the first game to the last game like Conway Springs. The Cardinals have proven that in the last two weeks. After starting the season 0-3, Conway Springs has won five in a row, including wins over Inman, and then Friday, 42-7 over Trinity Catholic.
McVicker’s Hat-trick Leads MHS Soccer to Senior Day Win Over Great Bend
McPHERSON, Kan. – It was Senior Day at McPherson High School for the Bullpup Boys Soccer team on Thursday, playing well from start to finish to defeat Great Bend 4-2. “What a great way to end the regular season.” said Head Coach Chris Adrian, “The boys came out on senior night and played well from the opening kick.” The Pups came out aggressive, with 12 shots on goal for the night, collecting three first-half goals, which fittingly went to seniors. Kayden McVicker led the Bullpups with two goals in the first, with assists coming from Hayden Hoxie and Gavinn Henry. Henry would pick up his second assist of the half, when he found Tito Mendez, for his first goal of the season. “They dominated the first half and created lots of good chances to score.” said Coach Adrian, as his team would go into the half leading 3-0.
Swedes End in Draw Against Tabor College
LINDSBORG, Kan. (bethanyswedes.com) – The Bethany College Men’s Soccer team hosted Tabor College on Wednesday night. It was an overall great matchup between both teams as the final score finished in a tie at 1-1. With the tie it brings the Swedes conference record to 3-4-2 and Tabor College to 4-4-2.
Elaine Lavonne (Moore) Merritt-Pinkston
Elaine Lavonne Merritt-Pinkston, 88, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away October 17, 2022, at Joplin Health and Rehab in Joplin, Missouri. She was born September 21, 1934, in Kanopolis, Kansas, the daughter of Bill and Ethel Essick Moore. Elaine has resided in Lyons since 1973. She graduated High School in Covina, California, and later received her Bachelor of Education degree from Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. Elaine went on to receive her Masters in Special Education from Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas, and continued her education at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was a schoolteacher on an Indian Reservation in White River, Arizona, and for many different school districts in Kansas. Following her retirement, she was a caretaker for the elderly. Elaine was a member of the First Christian Church, Lyons. She enjoyed gardening, doing artwork, crafts, and spending time with her family. Elaine had a big heart for all children. In 1958, Elaine was united in marriage with Preston T. Merritt. He preceded her in death on March 19, 1974. In 1975, Elaine was united in marriage with LeaRoy Pinkston Sr. They later divorced. She is survived by her nine children, Michelle Mitchell and husband Jim of Spokane, WA, Tammy Love of Crystal River, FL, Mary Kinast and husband Vince of Hutchinson, KS, Ethel Smith of Miami, OK, Wayne Merritt and wife Brenda of Lyons, KS, Larry Pinkston and wife Donna of Hutchinson, KS, Roxanne Pinkston of Hutchinson, KS, Shelly Mason of Texas, and Learoy Pinkston II of Lyons, KS; brother, James Moore of Oregon, WA; two sisters, Judy King of Fayetteville, AR, and Ethel Roth of Kansas City, MO; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Preston Merritt, and numerous siblings. Graveside services will be at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 22, 2022, at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery, with Pastor Rob Bolton officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Friday, October 21, 2022, at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials may be given to the First Christian Church, Lyons in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Bill Dean Williams
Bill Dean Williams, 76, of McPherson, KS and formerly of Downs, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center (Overland Park, KS). He worked as a welder at Kent Manufacturing in Tipton, KS prior to farming. Bill was born on December 3, 1945,...
Starlyn ‘Star’ Dianne Gipson
Starlyn “Star” Dianne Gipson, 74, died October 16, 2022 at Diversicare of Hutchinson. She was born August 28, 1948, to J. R. “Bob” Gipson and Virginia Palmer. A 1966 graduate of Newton High School, Star received her Bachelor’s degree from Bethel College and Master’s Degrees from both UC Davis and Friends University. She was a firm believer in the positive impact of higher education in people’s lives. Star’s career in higher education included teaching and supervising in the Early Childhood Education program, as well as student counseling at Hesston College, and she retired from Hutchinson Community College (HCC) as Executive Director of Academic Support. She continued to teach online courses for HCC in 2022. Star’s ongoing support of students, as well as fellow faculty and staff, is one of the legacies of her long career.
Linda K. (McQueen) Rhodes
Linda Kay (McQueen) Rhodes, 81, died October 18, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born February 3, 1941, in Lewiston, ME, to Albert James and Lorene Eleanor (Shinall) Jenkins. Linda’s father was in management with the J. C. Penney Co. He was transferred many times with the company. During...
Elwood Koehn
Elwood Koehn, 88, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at Moundridge Manor. He was born October 17, 1934 in rural Canton, Kansas, the son of Albert E. and Esther (Johnson) Koehn. Elwood attended Garfield School and was a member of United Center Church of God in Christ,...
Great Bend Man Dies After Cement Truck Goes Airborne, Rolls in Central Kansas
RUSSELL, Kan. (KNS/KAKE) – A cement truck driver was killed Wednesday when his vehicle crashed in central Kansas. KAKE TV reports(link is external) that the accident happened around 2:30 pm on U.S. Highway 281, north of Russell. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a northbound cement truck went off the...
Joan Strano
Christine “Joan” Strano, 78, died unexpectedly at her home on October 17, 2022. She was born October 2, 1944, in Wichita, to William Clark and Olive Aileen (Kissick) Anderson. Joan graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1962, and Southwestern College, Winfield, in 1966, earning her bachelor’s degree.
Dora Elizabeth Taylor
Dora Elizabeth Taylor, 90, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 8:06 a.m., Monday, October 17th, 2022 at Pleasant View Home, Inman, Kansas. Dora was born in Emporia, Kansas on January 28, 1932, a daughter of Ethel Pauline (Miller) and Harry R. Baldwin. Dora was a homemaker. Dora Elizabeth Baldwin was...
Edward “Ed” K. Bolt
Edward K. “Ed” Bolt, 89, died October 12, 2022, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. He was born July 14, 1933, at Grace Hospital, Hutchinson, the youngest son of Howard C. and Mary Jane (John) Bolt. Ed graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1951, and attended Hutchinson Junior College....
Leland Clarence Pallister
Leland Clarence Pallister, 93, passed away October 17, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born September 22, 1929, in Hutchinson, to Glenn C. Pallister and Minnie (Hauschild) Pallister. Leland was a 1947 graduate of Nickerson High School, Nickerson, KS. He graduated from Hutchinson Community College (HCC), formerly Hutchinson...
David Allen Pitchers
David Allen Pitchers, 72, of Haven, Kansas, died on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born July 10, 1950 in Storm Lake, IA, the son of Royal Nash and Doreen (Rebhuhn) Pitchers. David graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in 1968. He later graduated...
Deliah ‘Dea’ Marsal Harden
Deliah ‘Dea’ Marsal Harden, 66, passed away October 15, 2022, at McPherson Health and Rehab, McPherson, KS. She was born February 21, 1956, in Ardmore, OK, to Titus Frank Hill and Callie Lee (Burkes) Hill. Dea was a machinist at Eaton Corporation, retiring with many years of service.
Buhler USD 313 to Host “Raising Cooperative Kids” Class in Nov. & Dec.
BUHLER, Kan. – Buhler USD 313 is hosting “Raising Cooperative Kids” on six Monday evenings in November and December. Joe Kaufman, Buhler Grade School Counselor, is a positive discipline certified trainer and will be hosting these sessions. Childcare will be offered free at Plum Creek these evenings...
Next Talk20 Hutch is January 27th
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Talk20 Hutch is not a lecture but a gathering, an open forum for the exchange of ideas. It brings together people in our community to listen, learn, and engage with one another over topics as varying as aviation, life after a coma, and placemaking. Engage your...
Gun Seized Friday Morning from Student at Hutchinson Middle School 7
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Middle School-7 was briefly in lockdown this morning after a gun was seized from a student. According to USD 308 Communications Director Marissa Meis, principal Nathan Henry was alerted of the situation and able to have a police presence at the school when the student entered the building. Officers with the Hutchinson Police Department confiscated the gun, and the individual was placed in police custody.
