BUHLER, Kan. – McPherson and Buhler met for their 23rd football game in the historic rivalry on Friday, as both teams entered the final week of the regular season winning their last four games in a row. With much anticipation to kickoff, the Bullpups were on the board early, and often, putting together arguably their best performance of the season, winning 49-6. After both teams traded possessions, it was MHS on the board first, as Dawson Gottwald would find a crease up the middle for a 57-yard touchdown. The Crusaders would again be forced to punt, as that was much of the theme all night, and the next possession was another big play for the Bullpups as Hunter Alvord would connect with Tucker Pelnar on a 65-yard vertical route.

BUHLER, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO