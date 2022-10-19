Read full article on original website
Conway Springs Rolls by Trinity Catholic to Seal District Title
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Few teams have improved from the first game to the last game like Conway Springs. The Cardinals have proven that in the last two weeks. After starting the season 0-3, Conway Springs has won five in a row, including wins over Inman, and then Friday, 42-7 over Trinity Catholic.
Friday Football Fever: Week 8 scores
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — High school football is back in Kansas this Friday evening for the last time in the regular season. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 8 of Friday Football Fever as they come in. Tune into KSN News at 10 p.m. to watch Friday’s highlights. Games covered: Game of the WeekGoddard […]
Bullpups Overwhelm Buhler in Regular Season Finale
BUHLER, Kan. – McPherson and Buhler met for their 23rd football game in the historic rivalry on Friday, as both teams entered the final week of the regular season winning their last four games in a row. With much anticipation to kickoff, the Bullpups were on the board early, and often, putting together arguably their best performance of the season, winning 49-6. After both teams traded possessions, it was MHS on the board first, as Dawson Gottwald would find a crease up the middle for a 57-yard touchdown. The Crusaders would again be forced to punt, as that was much of the theme all night, and the next possession was another big play for the Bullpups as Hunter Alvord would connect with Tucker Pelnar on a 65-yard vertical route.
Salthawks Defense Smothers Andover, Leading to Fourth-Place District Finish
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson High defense had one of its best games of the season Friday, holding Andover to less than three yards a play, and the special teams added a third-quarter touchdown as the Salthawks comfortably beat Andover 28-6. The win enabled the Salthawks to slide into fourth place in the Class 5A West District standings, which guarantees at least two home playoff games.
Buhler Soccer Claims League Crown, Extends Win Streak to 13
BUHLER, Kan. – Buhler’s six soccer seniors were honored Tuesday during the final regular season home match at Crusader Stadium. That group has led Buhler to a 14-1 record with one match remaining. The Crusaders blanked El Dorado Tuesday, 9-0, their 13th-straight victory and 10th shutout this fall.
Wichita State Baseball Head Coach Eric Wedge stepping away from coaching
Wichita State Baseball Head Coach Eric Wedge stepped away from coaching Wichita State Baseball Head Coach Eric Wedge stepped away from coaching
Starlyn ‘Star’ Dianne Gipson
Starlyn “Star” Dianne Gipson, 74, died October 16, 2022 at Diversicare of Hutchinson. She was born August 28, 1948, to J. R. “Bob” Gipson and Virginia Palmer. A 1966 graduate of Newton High School, Star received her Bachelor’s degree from Bethel College and Master’s Degrees from both UC Davis and Friends University. She was a firm believer in the positive impact of higher education in people’s lives. Star’s career in higher education included teaching and supervising in the Early Childhood Education program, as well as student counseling at Hesston College, and she retired from Hutchinson Community College (HCC) as Executive Director of Academic Support. She continued to teach online courses for HCC in 2022. Star’s ongoing support of students, as well as fellow faculty and staff, is one of the legacies of her long career.
Rachel Lee Johnson
Rachel Lee Johnson, 80, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 12:16 p.m., Tuesday, October 18th, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. Rachel was born in McPherson, Kansas on November 16, 1941, a daughter of Bessie Arlene (Anderson) and Thomas Samuel Miller. Through the years Rachel was a homemaker, farmers...
Edward “Ed” K. Bolt
Edward K. “Ed” Bolt, 89, died October 12, 2022, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. He was born July 14, 1933, at Grace Hospital, Hutchinson, the youngest son of Howard C. and Mary Jane (John) Bolt. Ed graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1951, and attended Hutchinson Junior College....
Linda K. (McQueen) Rhodes
Linda Kay (McQueen) Rhodes, 81, died October 18, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born February 3, 1941, in Lewiston, ME, to Albert James and Lorene Eleanor (Shinall) Jenkins. Linda’s father was in management with the J. C. Penney Co. He was transferred many times with the company. During...
Dora Elizabeth Taylor
Dora Elizabeth Taylor, 90, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 8:06 a.m., Monday, October 17th, 2022 at Pleasant View Home, Inman, Kansas. Dora was born in Emporia, Kansas on January 28, 1932, a daughter of Ethel Pauline (Miller) and Harry R. Baldwin. Dora was a homemaker. Dora Elizabeth Baldwin was...
One dead in drowning in south Wichita
Sedgwick County Dispatch says one person has died in a drowning in south Wichita on Friday afternoon.
Bill Dean Williams
Bill Dean Williams, 76, of McPherson, KS and formerly of Downs, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center (Overland Park, KS). He worked as a welder at Kent Manufacturing in Tipton, KS prior to farming. Bill was born on December 3, 1945,...
Joan Strano
Christine “Joan” Strano, 78, died unexpectedly at her home on October 17, 2022. She was born October 2, 1944, in Wichita, to William Clark and Olive Aileen (Kissick) Anderson. Joan graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1962, and Southwestern College, Winfield, in 1966, earning her bachelor’s degree.
Leland Clarence Pallister
Leland Clarence Pallister, 93, passed away October 17, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born September 22, 1929, in Hutchinson, to Glenn C. Pallister and Minnie (Hauschild) Pallister. Leland was a 1947 graduate of Nickerson High School, Nickerson, KS. He graduated from Hutchinson Community College (HCC), formerly Hutchinson...
David Allen Pitchers
David Allen Pitchers, 72, of Haven, Kansas, died on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born July 10, 1950 in Storm Lake, IA, the son of Royal Nash and Doreen (Rebhuhn) Pitchers. David graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in 1968. He later graduated...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: One more night in the freezer before temps rebound
A large bowling ball of a low-pressure system is slowly pulling away, and high pressure is building into the north. The cold air channeled between these two features will give areas farther east their coldest night of the season tonight. Central into eastern Kansas will experience overnight lows in the...
Deliah ‘Dea’ Marsal Harden
Deliah ‘Dea’ Marsal Harden, 66, passed away October 15, 2022, at McPherson Health and Rehab, McPherson, KS. She was born February 21, 1956, in Ardmore, OK, to Titus Frank Hill and Callie Lee (Burkes) Hill. Dea was a machinist at Eaton Corporation, retiring with many years of service.
Sedgwick Elementary Principal Receives Outstanding Leadership Award
SEDGWICK, Kan. – Congratulations to R. L. Wright Elementary School Principal Julie Scott, as she has been awarded the 2022 Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding School Leadership by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel A. Cardona. Mrs. Scott is one of nine administrators in the United States to...
What to do in Wichita this weekend: Halloween fun, comedy, car show, concerts
Halloween is almost here, and there’s plenty to do in Wichita.
