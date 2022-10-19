Read full article on original website
Dillon Nature Center Foundation announces 50 for 50 Fundraising Campaign
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In recognition of the Dillon Nature Center’s Foundation 50th year, DNC Foundation board members are inviting nature center supporters and the public to donate to a special 50 for 50 Fundraising campaign. For 50 years, the Foundation has provided support to Dillon Nature Center. Notable...
Tech, Inc. Unveils 50th Anniversary logo and Plans
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – TECH, Inc. will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2023. In preparation for a series of exciting events throughout 2023, TECH unveiled its 50th Anniversary logo to TECH staff this Tuesday. “We are looking forward to celebrating this incredible milestone with the people we serve, our team here at TECH, and the community. The people we serve and our staff are the heartbeats of our organization and it only seemed fitting to have them be the first to see our 50th Anniversary logo,” said Kevin Hess, President/CEO of TECH.
Buhler USD 313 to Host “Raising Cooperative Kids” Class in Nov. & Dec.
BUHLER, Kan. – Buhler USD 313 is hosting “Raising Cooperative Kids” on six Monday evenings in November and December. Joe Kaufman, Buhler Grade School Counselor, is a positive discipline certified trainer and will be hosting these sessions. Childcare will be offered free at Plum Creek these evenings...
Linda K. (McQueen) Rhodes
Linda Kay (McQueen) Rhodes, 81, died October 18, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born February 3, 1941, in Lewiston, ME, to Albert James and Lorene Eleanor (Shinall) Jenkins. Linda’s father was in management with the J. C. Penney Co. He was transferred many times with the company. During...
Valor, Buhler High Marching Band Show, Honors Our American Heroes
BUHLER, Kan. – Now two weeks into the competition season, the Buhler High School marching band has earned a pair of second-place finishes. Those efforts have come largely against groups from bigger 5A and 6A schools. Nathan Biggs is in his first year as the director but is certainly...
City stage located at Santa Fe and Ash receives official name
It has been anecdotally referred to as "The Ad Astra Stage," "The Stage at Santa Fe and Ash" and "The New Stage." Whatever you might call it, it now has an official name. Brad Anderson, executive director of Salina Arts & Humanities, on Monday told Salina City Commissioners that the Arts & Humanities Commission was recommending that the new stage at the N. Santa Fe Avenue/Ash Street intersection be named "City Lights Stage."
Lawrence man wins Lottery promotion; 2 Salinans among finalists
TOPEKA – David Garza of Lawrence is feeling out of this world today after winning the $75,000 Grand Prize in the Cosmic Cash second-chance promotion at the Kansas Lottery headquarters in Topeka!. There were a total of 10 finalists from all across the Sunflower State. To win a spot...
City interested in revitalizing downtown Wichita library
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The City of Wichita is wanting to breathe new life into the old downtown library and its asking for your help. The city has put out a request for information to see what different ideas are out there to reuse the over 50-year-old building at Main and Waterman. It was the long-time site of the county’s COVID vaccine clinic and that helped spark interest in bringing the building back to life once more.
Joan Strano
Christine “Joan” Strano, 78, died unexpectedly at her home on October 17, 2022. She was born October 2, 1944, in Wichita, to William Clark and Olive Aileen (Kissick) Anderson. Joan graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1962, and Southwestern College, Winfield, in 1966, earning her bachelor’s degree.
Cris Corey gives response to party release
Cris Corey provided a response to Hutch Post Thursday after the Republican Central Committee issued a press release clarifying their official support for his opponent. Below is that response. I am a proud Republican. Recently there has been a conflict within the local Republican Party between traditional pro-business moderates and...
Spirit AeroSystems hikes minimum pay to $20.50 for machinists
In an effort to keep workers from going elsewhere, Spirit AeroSystems is offering some of them a 21% raise.
Bill Dean Williams
Bill Dean Williams, 76, of McPherson, KS and formerly of Downs, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center (Overland Park, KS). He worked as a welder at Kent Manufacturing in Tipton, KS prior to farming. Bill was born on December 3, 1945,...
Leland Clarence Pallister
Leland Clarence Pallister, 93, passed away October 17, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born September 22, 1929, in Hutchinson, to Glenn C. Pallister and Minnie (Hauschild) Pallister. Leland was a 1947 graduate of Nickerson High School, Nickerson, KS. He graduated from Hutchinson Community College (HCC), formerly Hutchinson...
Spirit AeroSystems answers Textron Aviation with pay raise of its own
Spirit AeroSystems Inc. is instituting pay raises for its employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, including an increased starting pay rate that answers a similar hike last month by Wichita's other major aviation manufacturer. The city's largest employer confirmed to the WBJ on Thursday that...
Elwood Koehn
Elwood Koehn, 88, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at Moundridge Manor. He was born October 17, 1934 in rural Canton, Kansas, the son of Albert E. and Esther (Johnson) Koehn. Elwood attended Garfield School and was a member of United Center Church of God in Christ,...
High school football game scores from Friday and Wichita-area league champion winners
Varsity Kansas has you covered with the league champions and game scores from Week 8 for teams in South Central Kansas.
Edward “Ed” K. Bolt
Edward K. “Ed” Bolt, 89, died October 12, 2022, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. He was born July 14, 1933, at Grace Hospital, Hutchinson, the youngest son of Howard C. and Mary Jane (John) Bolt. Ed graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1951, and attended Hutchinson Junior College....
Housing development property annexed into Great Bend city limits
Housing Opportunities, Inc. (HOI) has taken another step toward building a 28-unit, low-income housing development in Great Bend. The Great Bend City Council voted 4-2 to approve an ordinance that annexes a 24-acre lot, behind Walmart, into city limits and being able to connect to the city’s sanitary sewer.
Superintendent issues statement on gun at HMS-7 Friday
USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson issued a statement Friday after a gun was found and confiscated from a student at HMS-7. Below is that statement. Friday morning, Hutchinson Middle School-7 Principal and Hutchinson Police Department seized a gun from a student entering school for the day. Through proper reporting...
Former Salina police detective new Dickinson County undersheriff
ABILENE - A former Salina Police detective has been named the new Dickinson County undersheriff. Jeffrey Vaughan began his duties as Dickinson County undersheriff on Monday, according to a news release from Dickinson County Sheriff Jerry Davis. Prior to joining the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, Vaughan served as a detective...
