HUTCHINSON, Kan. – TECH, Inc. will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2023. In preparation for a series of exciting events throughout 2023, TECH unveiled its 50th Anniversary logo to TECH staff this Tuesday. “We are looking forward to celebrating this incredible milestone with the people we serve, our team here at TECH, and the community. The people we serve and our staff are the heartbeats of our organization and it only seemed fitting to have them be the first to see our 50th Anniversary logo,” said Kevin Hess, President/CEO of TECH.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO