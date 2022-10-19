ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

adastraradio.com

Dillon Nature Center Foundation announces 50 for 50 Fundraising Campaign

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – In recognition of the Dillon Nature Center’s Foundation 50th year, DNC Foundation board members are inviting nature center supporters and the public to donate to a special 50 for 50 Fundraising campaign. For 50 years, the Foundation has provided support to Dillon Nature Center. Notable...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Tech, Inc. Unveils 50th Anniversary logo and Plans

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – TECH, Inc. will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in 2023. In preparation for a series of exciting events throughout 2023, TECH unveiled its 50th Anniversary logo to TECH staff this Tuesday. “We are looking forward to celebrating this incredible milestone with the people we serve, our team here at TECH, and the community. The people we serve and our staff are the heartbeats of our organization and it only seemed fitting to have them be the first to see our 50th Anniversary logo,” said Kevin Hess, President/CEO of TECH.
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Buhler USD 313 to Host “Raising Cooperative Kids” Class in Nov. & Dec.

BUHLER, Kan. – Buhler USD 313 is hosting “Raising Cooperative Kids” on six Monday evenings in November and December. Joe Kaufman, Buhler Grade School Counselor, is a positive discipline certified trainer and will be hosting these sessions. Childcare will be offered free at Plum Creek these evenings...
BUHLER, KS
adastraradio.com

Linda K. (McQueen) Rhodes

Linda Kay (McQueen) Rhodes, 81, died October 18, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born February 3, 1941, in Lewiston, ME, to Albert James and Lorene Eleanor (Shinall) Jenkins. Linda’s father was in management with the J. C. Penney Co. He was transferred many times with the company. During...
HUTCHINSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Valor, Buhler High Marching Band Show, Honors Our American Heroes

BUHLER, Kan. – Now two weeks into the competition season, the Buhler High School marching band has earned a pair of second-place finishes. Those efforts have come largely against groups from bigger 5A and 6A schools. Nathan Biggs is in his first year as the director but is certainly...
BUHLER, KS
Salina Post

City stage located at Santa Fe and Ash receives official name

It has been anecdotally referred to as "The Ad Astra Stage," "The Stage at Santa Fe and Ash" and "The New Stage." Whatever you might call it, it now has an official name. Brad Anderson, executive director of Salina Arts & Humanities, on Monday told Salina City Commissioners that the Arts & Humanities Commission was recommending that the new stage at the N. Santa Fe Avenue/Ash Street intersection be named "City Lights Stage."
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

City interested in revitalizing downtown Wichita library

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The City of Wichita is wanting to breathe new life into the old downtown library and its asking for your help. The city has put out a request for information to see what different ideas are out there to reuse the over 50-year-old building at Main and Waterman. It was the long-time site of the county’s COVID vaccine clinic and that helped spark interest in bringing the building back to life once more.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Joan Strano

Christine “Joan” Strano, 78, died unexpectedly at her home on October 17, 2022. She was born October 2, 1944, in Wichita, to William Clark and Olive Aileen (Kissick) Anderson. Joan graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1962, and Southwestern College, Winfield, in 1966, earning her bachelor’s degree.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Cris Corey gives response to party release

Cris Corey provided a response to Hutch Post Thursday after the Republican Central Committee issued a press release clarifying their official support for his opponent. Below is that response. I am a proud Republican. Recently there has been a conflict within the local Republican Party between traditional pro-business moderates and...
RENO COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Bill Dean Williams

Bill Dean Williams, 76, of McPherson, KS and formerly of Downs, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center (Overland Park, KS). He worked as a welder at Kent Manufacturing in Tipton, KS prior to farming. Bill was born on December 3, 1945,...
MCPHERSON, KS
adastraradio.com

Leland Clarence Pallister

Leland Clarence Pallister, 93, passed away October 17, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson, KS. He was born September 22, 1929, in Hutchinson, to Glenn C. Pallister and Minnie (Hauschild) Pallister. Leland was a 1947 graduate of Nickerson High School, Nickerson, KS. He graduated from Hutchinson Community College (HCC), formerly Hutchinson...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

Spirit AeroSystems answers Textron Aviation with pay raise of its own

Spirit AeroSystems Inc. is instituting pay raises for its employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, including an increased starting pay rate that answers a similar hike last month by Wichita's other major aviation manufacturer. The city's largest employer confirmed to the WBJ on Thursday that...
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Elwood Koehn

Elwood Koehn, 88, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at Moundridge Manor. He was born October 17, 1934 in rural Canton, Kansas, the son of Albert E. and Esther (Johnson) Koehn. Elwood attended Garfield School and was a member of United Center Church of God in Christ,...
MOUNDRIDGE, KS
adastraradio.com

Edward “Ed” K. Bolt

Edward K. “Ed” Bolt, 89, died October 12, 2022, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. He was born July 14, 1933, at Grace Hospital, Hutchinson, the youngest son of Howard C. and Mary Jane (John) Bolt. Ed graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1951, and attended Hutchinson Junior College....
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Superintendent issues statement on gun at HMS-7 Friday

USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson issued a statement Friday after a gun was found and confiscated from a student at HMS-7. Below is that statement. Friday morning, Hutchinson Middle School-7 Principal and Hutchinson Police Department seized a gun from a student entering school for the day. Through proper reporting...
HUTCHINSON, KS

