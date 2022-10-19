Read full article on original website
Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest
10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
Shawn Michaels Confirms NXT Premium Live Event For December
On October 10th it was reported that NXT were looking to hold their next Premium Live Event on December 10th. The report claimed that company personnel had been told to keep the date free, while WWE had recently filed a trademark for the name ‘Deadline.’. With Halloween Havoc taking...
Next WWE NXT Special Rumoured For Mid-December
WWE NXT is scheduled to present Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 22nd, the first premium live event since it officially merged with NXT UK at the beginning of September with Worlds Collide. That show, held mere hours before AEW All Out, saw the unification of the two brands’ championships, as Bron Breakker, Mandy Rose, and Pretty Deadly left draped in gold.
WWE Potentially Bringing Back Historic Event
A new report has revealed that a famous name could be coming back to the WWE Premium Live Event schedule in 2023. The first-ever King of the Ring tournament was held back in 1985, and was won by WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco. As the tournament grew in popularity it eventually became a standalone event in 1993.
GCW Potentially Working With WWE?
We have some interesting reports about a potential partnership between World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). The Wrestling Observer reported on Friday, October 21, 2022 that both of the promotions of WWE and GCW potentially have “something going on” in reference to a possible relationship between them.
Power Slam Podcast #261 – NXT & Dynamite Coverage & More
Kenny and Fin are back to talk about NXT and AEW going head to head for one night only. Austin Theory shows up with his briefcase in NXT, MJF/Regal have a classic segment in AEW plus the guys discuss Adam Page’s injury. Enjoy!
5 Dream WWE Survivor Series WarGames Matches
For the first time in its 35-year history, the WarGames match is to be promoted on the WWE main roster. The announcement, made by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, was greeted with excitement, intrigue, and surprise. Why, exactly, WWE had refrained from bringing the popular...
“This Has No Business In Our Business” – Road Dogg Calls Out Divisive Athena Match
A veteran of almost four decades, Road Dogg has seen and done it all throughout his illustrious career. The former WWE and NWA World Tag Team Champion is now the Senior Vice President, Live Events for WWE, having previously served in a variety of backstage roles that included being the SmackDown lead writer.
Athena Was Approached By AEW Management Over Physicality Of Recent Match
A new report has claimed that AEW management got involved after a match featuring Athena didn’t quite go to plan. On a recent episode of AEW Dark Elevation taped in Toronto, Athena took on local star Jody Threat. Many fans noted Athena appeared to be overly physical and stiff with her opponent as the match went on. In the end the established star picked up the win in a little under five minutes.
Matt Hardy Names The One Match He’d Like To Do Over
Matt Hardy has been in some of the most-talked-about and memorable matches of all time. From his TLC adventures in the early 2000s as part of The Hardy Boyz in WWE to his Broken Universe in making headlines in IMPACT Wrestling. AEW is now Matt Hardy’s home and the former...
Are WWE Bringing Another Premium Live Event To The United Kingdom?
On September 4th 2022 WWE hosted a major stadium event in the United Kingdom for the first time in three decades. The event titled Clash at the Castle served as a long-awaited follow up to SummerSlam 1992 which was held at Wembley Stadium, and headlined by the British Bulldog and Bret Hart.
Sami Zayn On Why Johnny Knoxville WrestleMania Match Is His Favorite Of His Career
Throughout his decades-long career, Sami Zayn has faced some of the most highly regarded names in wrestling. During his time on the independent scene, he was well known for his feuds with Kevin Owens (then known as Kevin Steen), and since his WWE debut, he’s shared the ring and had incredible bouts with the likes of Owens, Claudio Castagnoli, Shinsuke Nakamura, and he even faced John Cena in a United States Open Challenge.
“She’s Into That Kind Of Thing” – Ronda Rousey Addresses Liv Morgan Smiling During Extreme Rules Finish
The latest battle between Ronda Rousey and Liv Morgan saw the two collide at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8th, where they met in a namesake match for the latter’s SmackDown Women’s Championship. Ultimately, ‘The Baddest Woman on the Planet’ reclaimed the title from Morgan. Ronda...
Tony Khan Wanted WWE To Mention AEW On-Air For Billy Gunn To Appear At DX Reunion
Road Dogg recently claimed that those within WWE, including Triple H weren’t happy that Billy Gunn missed the recent DX reunion, hinting an appearance was blocked by Tony Khan and AEW. Speaking on his Oh… You Didn’t Know podcast, Road Dogg claimed that Gunn was all set to appear...
Matt Hardy Explains Why ‘Woken’ Matt Hardy Didn’t Work In WWE
Although many often look to Chris Jericho as a master of character evolution, Matt Hardy is equally-as-great in this aspect of wrestling. Several of his personas have been memorable, including Matt Hardy Version 1.0 and his period in The New Brood. However, it’s his ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy persona, first popularised...
“Run Up To Roman And See What Happens” – Ex-WCW Star Calls Out Jimmy Smith Over Roman Reigns Comments
Former WWE Raw commentator Jimmy Smith has made waves with a number of comments since his WWE release, particularly when it comes to the staged nature of WWE programming as compared to unscripted sports. When describing the WWE performers he worked with during his time on Raw, he drew especial ire when talking about Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.
Goldberg Sees Bron Breakker As A Younger Version Of Himself
When NXT transformed into NXT 2.0 in September 2021, an influx of new talent came with it, one of those new faces being Bron Breakker. The son of Rick Steiner, Breakker came into WWE with a lot of expectations, delivering time and time again. Now deep into his second reign...
Bully Ray Discusses Why WWE Shouldn’t Bring Back The Fiend
WWE and TNA Hall of Famer Bully Ray, formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley, has no interest in seeing Bray Wyatt using his “The Fiend” gimmick anymore, recently explaining why on SiriusXM. Bray Wyatt made his return back to World Wrestling Entertainment at their Extreme Rules Premium Live...
WWE Expected Chris Jericho To Return Instead Of Signing A New AEW Contract
Chris Jericho hasn’t set foot in a WWE ring since 2018, but that didn’t stop the company believing that he would be returning for one last run. Jericho’s most recent full-time run with WWE can to an end in July 2017. In January the following year he appeared in New Japan Pro Wrestling for a match against Kenny Omega before competing at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia in April 2018. This fulfilled his remaining obligations to the company.
