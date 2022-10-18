Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Son Of Legendary Wrestler Kevin Nash Dead At 26
Tristen Nash, the son of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, has died at the age of 26, according to a statement on behalf of his parents obtained by Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp. Tristen had recently worked behind the scenes on his father's recently launched Kevin's Kliq This podcast...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tony Khan Pulled Bill Gunn From DX Reunion On Raw Because WWE Refused To Mention AEW On TV
Last week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw the reunion of Degeneration-X, which featured Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, and Road Dogg. One name who was noticeably missing was Billy Gunn, who is currently contracted to AEW. Road Dogg revealed during a recent edition...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud
Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
itrwrestling.com
Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest
10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
WWE Star Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen, 26, Dead: See Statement From Parents
Tragedy struck the wrestling world on Oct. 20 when Kevin Nash, the former WWE/WWF champion and Hall of Famer, issued a statement on the sudden death of his young son, Tristen Nash. Fightful’s managing editor Sean Ross Sapp posted the statement from the Nash family: “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to, unfortunately, report that their son, Tristen Nash, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”
PWMania
Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Passes Away at the Age of 26
The following statement was released by Fightful.com’s Sean Ross Sapp:. “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26. Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”
Anderson Silva Urges Nick And Nate Diaz To Do Boxing, Says Fellow UFC Legends ‘Can Do Something Very, Very Special’
Anderson Silva thinks Nick and Nate Diaz could do well in boxing. Nate has been called out by Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. Both Nick and Nate Diaz are generating buzz in boxing as of late. The older Nick has yet to insinuate a concrete desire to return following his TKO via retirement loss to Robbie Lawler in their rematch at UFC 266. On the other hand, Nate had just ended his ties with the UFC last month right after submitting Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
PWMania
AEW in Negotiations With CM Punk to Buy Out His Contract
CM Punk hasn’t been seen since his AEW All Out press conference, where he slammed Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs. Later, he got into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks. He also tore his left triceps while performing a...
wrestlinginc.com
Greg Gagne Recalls Hulk Hogan No-Showing Big AWA Show At Vince McMahon's Request
Greg Gagne, the son of late legendary wrestler and promoter Verne Gagne, reflected on the time the American Wrestling Association (AWA) was left stunned by Hulk Hogan's decision to no-show its huge Christmas night event in 1983 in St Paul, Minn., at the request of then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon had been looking to purchase the AWA, but the promotion also was in talks with CBS to promote a huge clash between Hogan and AWA World Champion Nick Bockwinkel at a special event in April 1984.
MMAmania.com
Sugar shove! Petr Yan two-hands Sean O’Malley across the stage during UFC 280 staredowns (Video)
The UFC 280 pre-fight press conference went down earlier today from Abu Dhabi, home of this weekend’s “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island.” Event headliners Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev were in attendance to talk up their five-round lightweight title fight, alongside co-headliners Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. “Funk Master” will have 25 minutes to keep his bantamweight title away from the hands of former champion TJ Dillashaw. In addition, Petr Yan traded barbs with bantamweight opponent Sean O’Malley ahead of their high stakes affair.
Ben Askren Admits That Jake Paul Is ‘Significantly Better Than Anyone Anticipated’ But Does Not Regret Taking The Fight
Ben Askren is taking a look back at his experience with Jake Paul. Today Jake Paul is one of the most popular boxers in the world. The YouTuber turned boxer has made his way in the sport by fighting and defeating MMA fighters. He has grown in popularity and although there are many people out there that want to see him fail, he has yet to do so in the boxing ring. Paul has his next bout set already when he takes on former champion Anderson Silva at the end of October, but now one of his first opponents is speaking out.
Road Dogg: Billy Gunn Texted Me 'I'm In' For DX Reunion, He Wasn't Happy He Wasn't There
D-Generation X celebrated their 25h anniversary on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw with Triple H, Sean Waltman (X-Pac), Shawn Michaels, and Brian James (Road Dogg) reuniting to close the show. Billy Gunn was absent from the celebration as he is currently signed to AEW. Fightful Select reported on...
tjrwrestling.net
Bianca Belair Makes History As WWE Raw Women’s Champion
Having held the Raw Women’s Championship for over 200 days since dethroning Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair has broken yet another milestone within WWE. Bianca Belair has become the first black World Champion, regardless of gender, to reach 200 days as champion in WWE. ‘The EST of WWE’ reached this...
WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Nash Dead at 26: ‘We Are Rendered Speechless’
Wrestling champ Kevin Nash’s son, Tristen Nash, has died at the age of 26. “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” Fightful.com reporter Sean Ross Sapp revealed in a statement via Twitter on Thursday, October 20. “Tristen recently […]
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Thinks His Match With British Bulldog Was Probably The Only WWE SummerSlam 1992 Bout Worth Watching
While doing a virtual signing with Highspots Wrestling Network, Bret Hart looked back at his WWE SummerSlam ’92 bout where he headlined the show with British Bulldog for the Intercontinental Championship. Hart put over the Bulldog in the match. Hart stated that he and Bulldog’s match is probably the...
PWMania
AEW No Longer Booking Thunder Rosa’s Friends
In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that it was brought to his attention that many of the extras used by AEW who were close to Thunder Rosa had not been booked recently. KiLynn King, Madi Wrenkowski, and Jazmin Allure are among those names. There is no information as to why it was decided not to use them.
PWMania
Backstage News on What AEW Requested for Billy Gunn to Appear on WWE RAW With DX
With Triple H, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg reuniting to close the October 10th edition of WWE Raw, D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary. Billy Gunn of AEW was noticeably absent from the reunion. According to reports, WWE considered bringing Gunn back for the reunion, but that did not happen.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Spence Didn’t Want The Fight As Bad As I Did; I Agreed To All Of Their Bullsh!t
Terence Crawford wouldn’t wait any longer. The unbeaten WBO welterweight champion contended Thursday night that the announcement of his fight with David Avanesyan shouldn’t have come as all that much of a surprise to Premier Boxing Champions founder Al Haymon or the rival Haymon advises, Errol Spence Jr. Crawford told ESPN.com that he informed them repeatedly that he would box before the end of 2022, whether it was versus Spence or another opponent.
