wrestlingrumors.net
Update On Becky Lynch’s Injury Status (And It’s Not Great)
That’s not so good. Injuries are one of the worst things that can happen to a wrestler as you never know how long they might be out of action. It instantly brings up the questions of just how bad things are and when you might be seeing them return to the ring. That was the case with a top WWE name earlier this year and now we have some bad news about her recovery time.
411mania.com
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
stillrealtous.com
Dominik Mysterio Sends Message To His Father After Rey Mysterio Leaves WWE Raw
Last month during Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio decided to turn on his father and Edge then he followed up by officially joining The Judgement Day. Since then The Judgement Day has been taunting Rey Mysterio. Last week Rey Mysterio confronted Triple H on SmackDown, and he told The...
wrestlinginc.com
Hangman Adam Page Shares First Message Following AEW Dynamite Injury
"Hangman" Adam Page had a scary moment during the October 18 episode of "AEW Dynamite," but it looks like disaster was averted. Page was challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Things went awry when Page took a lariat and landed awkwardly on his head. Referee Paul Turner brought in Dr. Michael Sampson to check on Page. Turner then called off the match as Page lay on the mat.
itrwrestling.com
Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest
10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Gives Update On The Rock's Daughter's WWE TV Debut
"The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels engaged in his very first "NXT" media call on Friday, one day before the "NXT" Halloween Havoc PLE airs on Peacock this Saturday. And when asked by Jim Varsallone of the "Miami Herald" when we will see Ava Raine, daughter of former WWE Champion The Rock, and her fellow "NXT" upstart, former Bellator fighter Valorie Loureda, appear on "NXT" programming, Michaels provided an exciting timeframe.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Provides Injury Update On Sheamus
It appears Sheamus suffered an injury on this week’s episode of SmackDown – that’s if you believe WWE. Following this week’s episode of SmackDown, the company took to Twitter to announce that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after being attacked by the Bloodline.
411mania.com
Bret Hart Refutes Earl Hebner’s Claim That the Montreal Screwjob Was a ‘Work’
– During a recent virtual signing with K & S Wrestlefest, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart once again revisited the infamous Montreal Screwjob from WWE Survivor Series 1997. Bret Hart addressed referee Earl Hebner talking about the match many years later, expressing his belief that the whole event was in fact a work.
wrestletalk.com
MJF Tells Wrestling Legend To Jump Off A Bridge
MJF has hilariously lashed out at a wrestling legend and WWE Hall Of Famer, after the veteran praised him on Twitter. The Devil of AEW will face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear on November 19. After a fiery promo battle between MJF and William...
wrestlinginc.com
Wendi Richter Claims WWE Hall Of Famer Tried To Break Her Back
In the 1980s, Wendi Richter soared to WWF stardom with her charisma and impressive athletic ability amidst the "Rock 'n' Wrestling Connection" era. Mixing it up with the likes of Leilani Kai and Judy Martin, Richter became a two-time WWF Women's Champion, but perhaps her most high-profile bouts — including 1984's The Brawl To End It All, whose ratings success paved the way for the first WrestleMania, and the infamous Original Screwjob in 1985 — came against her fellow WWE Hall of Famer, The Fabulous Moolah.
PWMania
Backstage News on CM Punk Potentially Heading Back to WWE
After what occurred at AEW All Out, where CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs in front of the media, it appears more likely that CM Punk will be leaving AEW. He was later involved in a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks.
PWMania
Backstage News on What AEW Requested for Billy Gunn to Appear on WWE RAW With DX
With Triple H, Sean Waltman, Shawn Michaels, and Road Dogg reuniting to close the October 10th edition of WWE Raw, D-Generation X celebrated their 25th anniversary. Billy Gunn of AEW was noticeably absent from the reunion. According to reports, WWE considered bringing Gunn back for the reunion, but that did not happen.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Bet Former WWE Superstar He Couldn’t Knock Another Wrestler Out
Many wrestlers have come and gone from WWE over the years, one of which happens to be Trevor Murdoch. During his time with WWE, Murdoch managed to capture the WWE World Tag Team Titles, and it sounds like he also caught the attention of Vince McMahon. Murdoch recently talked about...
itrwrestling.com
AEW Dynamite Ratings – October 18th 2022
As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the October 18th edition of AEW Dynamite pulled in an average of 752,000 viewers. The show also scored a 0.26 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. That is a decrease on the previous week, which saw a total viewership average of 983,000 viewers with...
wrestlinginc.com
Randy Savage Changed Diamond Dallas Page's Career Forever With A Simple Decision
World Championship Wrestling had a ton of top-tier talent in its heyday, but the top of the card was dominated by stars who'd found prior success in the World Wrestling Federation. Wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, Alundra Blayze, Lex Luger, and Bret "Hitman" Hart were some of WCW's headlining acts throughout the '90s. And without Razor Ramon and Diesel jumping ship and debuting on "Nitro" as Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, the nWo would have never existed.
itrwrestling.com
Power Slam Podcast #261 – NXT & Dynamite Coverage & More
Kenny and Fin are back to talk about NXT and AEW going head to head for one night only. Austin Theory shows up with his briefcase in NXT, MJF/Regal have a classic segment in AEW plus the guys discuss Adam Page’s injury. Enjoy!
PWMania
New Match Revealed for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Updated Line-Up
Sheamus and Solo Sikoa are going to go at it in a match that’s been added to the card for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Rey Mysterio won a Fatal 4-Way match on last week’s episode of SmackDown, defeating Sikoa, Sheamus, and Ricochet to become the new #1 contender to the WWE Intercontinental Championship held by GUNTHER. Sheamus had Sikoa locked in the Cloverleaf submission at one point, but Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso came to the rescue. This sparked a brawl between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes.
itrwrestling.com
New Japan Star Aiming To Become “The Brock Lesnar” Of The NJPW Juniors Division
Brock Lesnar has become synonymous with dominance ever since making his debut in WWE in 2002. As the youngest man to ever hold the WWE Championship, he’s laid waste to top stars such as Hulk Hogan, Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, and current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, though his recent bouts with Reigns have seen him come up short.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Champion Working Through An Injury
Over the last few years there’s no denying that The Miz has been one of the most consistent Superstars on the WWE roster. The two time WWE Champion is often featured on WWE programming and on the most recent episode of Raw he claimed he to be dealing with a knee injury.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Reacts To Logan Paul Training With Shawn Michaels
News of Logan Paul training with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has caught the eye of Roman Reigns ahead of Crown Jewel. Roman Reigns and Logan Paul’s blockbuster collision for the former’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has excited fans ever since it was first confirmed for WWE Crown Jewel. Scheduled for Saturday, November 5th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the match is expected to wow audiences, if Logan’s two previous WWE outings are anything to go by.
