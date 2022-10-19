Recently, WWE Superstar Candice LeRae appeared on “Muscle Man Malcolm” for an interview while at Millersville, Maryland’s Baltimore Celebfest 5. While there, Candice LeRae spoke about several different topics, with some including her relationship with fans, her comeback to World Wrestling Entertainment, Austin Theory, The Way, being a mother and a professional wrestler at the same time, and she would also mention a dream mixed tag team match that she would like to be a part of at WrestleMania.

