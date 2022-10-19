Read full article on original website
AEW Dynamite Ratings – October 18th 2022
As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the October 18th edition of AEW Dynamite pulled in an average of 752,000 viewers. The show also scored a 0.26 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. That is a decrease on the previous week, which saw a total viewership average of 983,000 viewers with...
Shawn Michaels Confirms NXT Premium Live Event For December
On October 10th it was reported that NXT were looking to hold their next Premium Live Event on December 10th. The report claimed that company personnel had been told to keep the date free, while WWE had recently filed a trademark for the name ‘Deadline.’. With Halloween Havoc taking...
5 Dream WWE Survivor Series WarGames Matches
For the first time in its 35-year history, the WarGames match is to be promoted on the WWE main roster. The announcement, made by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, was greeted with excitement, intrigue, and surprise. Why, exactly, WWE had refrained from bringing the popular...
GCW Potentially Working With WWE?
We have some interesting reports about a potential partnership between World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and Game Changer Wrestling (GCW). The Wrestling Observer reported on Friday, October 21, 2022 that both of the promotions of WWE and GCW potentially have “something going on” in reference to a possible relationship between them.
WWE Expected Chris Jericho To Return Instead Of Signing A New AEW Contract
Chris Jericho hasn’t set foot in a WWE ring since 2018, but that didn’t stop the company believing that he would be returning for one last run. Jericho’s most recent full-time run with WWE can to an end in July 2017. In January the following year he appeared in New Japan Pro Wrestling for a match against Kenny Omega before competing at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia in April 2018. This fulfilled his remaining obligations to the company.
Jerry Lawler Blames 42-Year-Old Raw Star For Causing His Cardiac Arrest
10 years ago, Jerry “The King” Lawler would have a match with Dolph Ziggler, and following the bout, he would suffer from cardiac arrest. Today, Lawler is still taking about it. On September 10, 2012’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Jerry Lawler was speaking at the commentary...
WWE Potentially Bringing Back Historic Event
A new report has revealed that a famous name could be coming back to the WWE Premium Live Event schedule in 2023. The first-ever King of the Ring tournament was held back in 1985, and was won by WWE Hall of Famer Don Muraco. As the tournament grew in popularity it eventually became a standalone event in 1993.
Ace Steel Hits Out At “False Accusations” In Cryptic New Post
Ace Steel has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons since he was allegedly part of the backstage brawl that occurred following AEW’s All Out pay-per-view in early September. At the event CM Punk – Steel’s former student and current friend – recaptured the AEW World Championship in...
Jim Ross Believes The Undertaker & Brock Lesnar’s Hell In A Cell Match “Over Exceeded”
After capturing the WWE Undisputed Championship at SummerSlam 2002 by defeating The Rock, Brock Lesnar signed exclusively with SmackDown which put him on a collision course with The Undertaker. By the time WWE reached No Mercy tension between the pair was at an all-time high. They had already wrestled in...
“Anything Within Reason” May Lead To CM Punk’s WWE Return
CM Punk hasn’t appeared for AEW since All Out, lifting the AEW World Championship after besting Jon Moxley in a closely-contested match. Although ‘The Best in the World’ appeared to be set for a title showdown vs. MJF, various issues scuppered those plans. An arm injury suffered...
NJPW President “Angry” Over Karl Anderson Double Booking Situation
Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE on the October 10th Monday Night Raw, reuniting with AJ Styles to combat The Judgement Day. A six-man tag team match has since been booked for WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th, pitting Anderson, Gallows, and Styles against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio.
Candice LeRae Reveals Dream Mixed Tag WrestleMania Match With Johnny Gargano
Recently, WWE Superstar Candice LeRae appeared on “Muscle Man Malcolm” for an interview while at Millersville, Maryland’s Baltimore Celebfest 5. While there, Candice LeRae spoke about several different topics, with some including her relationship with fans, her comeback to World Wrestling Entertainment, Austin Theory, The Way, being a mother and a professional wrestler at the same time, and she would also mention a dream mixed tag team match that she would like to be a part of at WrestleMania.
Ric Flair Responds To Joe Rogan’s Figure Four Comments
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has responded to recent comments made by UFC commentator Joe Rogan who questioned the use of Flair’s Figure Four submission hold saying that it made Flair vulnerable in a real fight. The move brought many great victories for the two-time WWE Hall of...
Next WWE NXT Special Rumoured For Mid-December
WWE NXT is scheduled to present Halloween Havoc on Saturday, October 22nd, the first premium live event since it officially merged with NXT UK at the beginning of September with Worlds Collide. That show, held mere hours before AEW All Out, saw the unification of the two brands’ championships, as Bron Breakker, Mandy Rose, and Pretty Deadly left draped in gold.
Matt Hardy Names The One Match He’d Like To Do Over
Matt Hardy has been in some of the most-talked-about and memorable matches of all time. From his TLC adventures in the early 2000s as part of The Hardy Boyz in WWE to his Broken Universe in making headlines in IMPACT Wrestling. AEW is now Matt Hardy’s home and the former...
Matt Hardy Explains Why ‘Woken’ Matt Hardy Didn’t Work In WWE
Although many often look to Chris Jericho as a master of character evolution, Matt Hardy is equally-as-great in this aspect of wrestling. Several of his personas have been memorable, including Matt Hardy Version 1.0 and his period in The New Brood. However, it’s his ‘Broken’ Matt Hardy persona, first popularised...
Kurt Angle Reveals Substantial Offer He Wanted To Wrestle In AEW
Kurt Angle reached the pinnacle of his sport of amateur wrestling in 1996 when he captured an Olympic gold medal at the 1996 Games in Atlanta. Little did he know at the time that his wrestling career was going to go on for decades to come as joined the pros.
Sami Zayn On Why Johnny Knoxville WrestleMania Match Is His Favorite Of His Career
Throughout his decades-long career, Sami Zayn has faced some of the most highly regarded names in wrestling. During his time on the independent scene, he was well known for his feuds with Kevin Owens (then known as Kevin Steen), and since his WWE debut, he’s shared the ring and had incredible bouts with the likes of Owens, Claudio Castagnoli, Shinsuke Nakamura, and he even faced John Cena in a United States Open Challenge.
Taya Valkyrie Addresses Potentially Returning To WWE Under Triple H
Taya Valkyre, then known as Franky Monet, was one of several WWE and NXT Superstars let go from the company in November 2021, having only signed with the sports entertainment giant the previous February. Her career never got off before she was cut from WWE, wrestling just six matches in the company.
Vince McMahon Encouraged Former Tag Team Champion To Knock Bob Holly Out
It’s often said that the first rule of professional wrestling is to make sure that you don’t injure your opponent. However, sometimes former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon had other ideas. Trevor Murdoch signed with WWE in the summer of 2005 and was quickly paired with Lance Cade. The...
