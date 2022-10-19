Carter Smith’s queer horror Swallowed, starring Jena Malone and Cooper Koch, was awarded the U.S. narrative feature grand jury prize at the 2022 NewFest Festival, which runs through Oct. 25 in New York. Juliana Curi’s documentary UÝRA — The Rising Forest, Maryam Touzani’s drama The Blue Caftan and Nyala Moon’s short How to Not Date While Trans were also awarded jury prizes in the documentary feature, international feature and New York short categories of the annual LGBTQ+ film festival’s 34th edition. More from The Hollywood ReporterDirector Walter Hill Regrets Cutting Gay Gang the Dingos From 1979's 'The Warriors'Human Rights Campaign Accepts...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 29 MINUTES AGO