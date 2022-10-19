Read full article on original website
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Husband Approved Of Risque Birthday Photos
Gwyneth Paltrow recently turned 50 and marked the occasion with a gilded photoshoot. Paltrow reflected on the decision – and the nerves that came with it – as well as the reaction from her husband, Brad Falchuk, thought of her birthday suit pictures. Paltrow tied the knot with...
Trevor Noah Was Asked Why He's Beefing With Kanye West, And His Response Is Not What I Was Expecting
"I’ve never beefed with Kanye West. I was concerned about Kanye West.”
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Adam’ Opens as The Rock’s Best Feature Film to Date
Box office estimates are in and it looks like Black Adam’s opening night take came in as the best ever for Dwayne Johnson. Reports have the film raking in $26.8M on its first Friday, which as Erik Davis of Fandango pointed out, puts it on track for over $60M this weekend. That total would make it the 2nd biggest DC Films opening that didn’t star one of the studio’s top Justice League stars.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Adam’ Now Eyeing $60 Million Opening
Earlier in the month, tracking for Black Adam had the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-led flick looking at a $70 million opening, with the potential to go even higher. Now, following less-than-stellar reviews, it looks like those estimates have dwindled a bit. Box office experts currently have Black Adam on track for a $60 million domestic opening.
14 Times Behind-The-Scenes Drama Got So Bad That Production Said, "Enough!" And Killed Off A Character
A Seinfeld series regular was killed off at the suggestion of several lead actors who complained about her being impossible to work with.
murphysmultiverse.com
Kurt Johnstad to Pen ‘Prophet’ Adaptation
Studio8 has set Kurt Johnstad to pen the screenplay for its adaptation of the Image Comics title, Prophet. The film is based on the comic book title of the same name by Rob Liefeld, who co-created the Marvel Comics character Deadpool. The news was announced on Friday by The Hollywood Reporter. The film is set to star Jake Gyllenhaal with Extraction filmmaker Sam Hargrave on board to direct.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘She-Hulk’ Director Kat Coiro on How the “Wongers” Post-Credit Scene Came to Be
Of all the obscure comic book characters introduced over the 9-episode run of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, it was an original character developed for the show that captured the hearts of fans. Patty Guggenheim’s Madisynn was undoubtedly the surprise star of her time on the show. Her “bestie” relationship with Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme, Wong, played by MCU vet Benedict Wong, played out wonderfully throughout Episode 4, “Is This Not Real Magic”, and continued on into a hilarious post-credit scene. As it turns out, while She-Hulk featured several scripted post-credit scenes, Madisynn’s “Wongers” scene wasn’t one of them.
murphysmultiverse.com
Turnaround to the ‘Black Adam’ Sequel “Will Be Fast”
Black Adam hasn’t even fully opened in theaters across North America yet, but two of the DC Comics’ film’s producers already have their sights set on getting the sequel in theaters. Hiram Garcia, President of Production of Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn, who has worked as a producer on Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson’s films dating back to 2012’s Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, are ready to get to work on a follow-up.
murphysmultiverse.com
Laurence Fishburne Thinks ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ is “Best One” Yet
It feels like it’s been ages since the last John Wick film hit theaters. The saga’s third chapter, Parabellum, was released to critical acclaim in 2019, but audiences won’t be able to see the movie’s sequel until March of 2023. John Wick: Chapter 4 was originally set to debut on May 21st, 2021, but was delayed nearly two years by the global COVID-19 pandemic and star Keanu Reeves’ prior commitments to The Matrix Resurrections. As a result, expectations for the fourthquel have never been higher. Luckily for fans, franchise staple Laurence Fishburne thinks the wait will be well worth it.
Here’s If Finneas ‘Approves’ of Sister Billie Eilish’s Relationship With The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford
Supportive siblings! Finneas just reacted to Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford’s relationship. A source close to the Grammy Award-winning music producer revealed that he “approves” of his sister’s relationship with The Neighborhood singer. The source told Hollywood Life that Finneas and Jesse go way back and he doesn’t mind his relationship with his sister. “Jesse gets along flawlessly with [Billie’s] brother Finneas, who is so important to her,” the insider said. “Finneas approves of this, as he really loves seeing his sister so happy and giddy. Billie has gone through such amazing changes and growth in the past few years, and...
murphysmultiverse.com
Charlie Cox on the “Save Daredevil” Campaign and the Future of the Character
Charlie Cox week continues full steam ahead. Whether it’s been discussing the new-found levity of the character,hyping Daredevil: Born Again co-star Vincent D’Onofrio or confusing fans and himself about the continuity of the character, fans have had their fair share of Cox this week and that’s ok. It’s become clear over the years that Daredevil fans love Cox. And in an interview with Marvel.com, the actor talked bout just how much he loves them back, including a certain segment that is near and dear to his heart.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Adam’ Cinemascore Revealed
If you haven’t heard, the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam finally hit theaters after 15 years in development and while its reaction with critics has been mixed, that doesn’t seem to be the case with fans. Following its Thursday and Friday night showings, the superhero film is boasting some pretty impressive fan metrics.
murphysmultiverse.com
Thursday Previews Box Office for ‘Black Adam’ Hint at a Disappointing Opening Weekend
Black Adam’s projected opening weekend domestic box office numbers continue along a disappointing downward trend. Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero film, which has been in development for 15 years, was originally predicted to pull in $65M+ with some estimates as high as $75-80M. Now, after the numbers from the Thursday previews have arrived, it looks like it would take a pretty serious course correction to get to $60M.
murphysmultiverse.com
Charlize Theron Says ‘The Old Guard 2’ is a “Big Movie”
An early saving grace of the pandemic was Gina Prince-Bythewood‘s superhero action film, The Old Guard. Based on a graphic novel by Greg Rucka and starring Charlize Theron in the lead role, the film chronicled the modern adventures of several centuries-old warriors, who survived for years with the help of unexplained regenerative healing abilities. The project was a surprise hit for Netflix, and one of the first major movies to release directly on streaming following the global shutdown. Less than a year after the first film’s debut, The Old Guard 2 was given the green light, with Theron and the majority of the cast set to return.
murphysmultiverse.com
Prime Video’s ‘Harlem’ Adds 7 to Cast
The second season of Prime Video’s Harlem has added a slew of new cast members. Deadline has announced that Rachel True (The Craft), Courtnee Carter (Charmed), and Luke Forbes (S.W.A.T) are set to recur. While Rick Fox (Greenleaf), Sherri Shepherd (Sherri), Countess Vaughn (The Parkers), and Lil Rel Howery (Vacation Friends) are all set to guest star.
murphysmultiverse.com
Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy Timeline Remains a Mystery
Rian Johnson made one of the most divisive projects in the history of Star Wars in 2017’s The Last Jedi. Even so, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy signed Johnson to a deal that allowed him to create a trilogy of films that would exist outside the Skywalker saga and explore all new parts of the galaxy. Even as Lucasfilm continues to develop and produce new projects for Disney Plus and plan new theatrical releases, any advancement on Johnson’s trilogy has stayed out of the news.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘Dark Sanctum’ Podcast
The Dark Sanctum podcast consists of seven episodes. Rather than doing an overall series review, we will review each individual episode. Episode 1, “Requiem for a Traveler:” When the episode starts, it’s hard to get a true sense as to what is going on. It feels as though the main character is experiencing a nightmare that is soon interrupted when he wakes up. But this story is far from the typical night terrors story. After a few moments, as the story begins to find its footing, it becomes clear there’s a more terrifying aspect to this man’s night terror. It’s wonderfully thrilling but could’ve benefited from about five to ten more minutes. The voice acting is great – when it comes to the two leads, that is – but some of the other actors are notably weak. Thankfully, a couple minor hiccups regarding the cast don’t impact the overall spookiness of the story being told.
murphysmultiverse.com
Deadpool Wants to Join Marvel’s ‘Midnight Suns’
Marvel’s next big video game is just around the corner, and everybody wants to be a part of it. Midnight Suns, the upcoming tactical role-playing game based on the comic book group of the same name, is releasing on most platforms on December 2nd and will feature a wide variety of playable characters for gamers to toy with when it does. The list of names included in the project ranges from classic supernatural members of the titular team, like Ghost Rider and Blade, to more popular Marvel heroes like Spider-Man and Wolverine. One famous character not currently involved, however, is Deadpool, and apparently, he would like to change that.
