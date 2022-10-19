The Dark Sanctum podcast consists of seven episodes. Rather than doing an overall series review, we will review each individual episode. Episode 1, “Requiem for a Traveler:” When the episode starts, it’s hard to get a true sense as to what is going on. It feels as though the main character is experiencing a nightmare that is soon interrupted when he wakes up. But this story is far from the typical night terrors story. After a few moments, as the story begins to find its footing, it becomes clear there’s a more terrifying aspect to this man’s night terror. It’s wonderfully thrilling but could’ve benefited from about five to ten more minutes. The voice acting is great – when it comes to the two leads, that is – but some of the other actors are notably weak. Thankfully, a couple minor hiccups regarding the cast don’t impact the overall spookiness of the story being told.

