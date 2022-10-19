ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Struthers, OH

Ohio woman jailed after kicking officer in groin during traffic stop

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1aRD_0iePIH4f00

STRUTHERS, Ohio — An Ohio woman, arrested during a Sunday morning traffic stop, is accused of punching a police officer in the chest and kicking another in the groin.

According to a police report, 31-year-old Miranda Fairchild of Struthers was pulled over after an officer noticed her driving erratically with a headlight inoperable, WKBN-TV reported.

Fairchild then yelled at the officer attempting the traffic stop and reportedly punched the officer in the chest through an open car window, according to the TV station.

Fairchild is also accused of kicking another officer in the thigh and groin while authorities attempted to secure her in a police cruiser, WKBN reported.

Once inside the cruiser, police say Fairchild kicked the partition between the front and back seat and banged her head on the cruiser’s rear window, WFMJ-TV reported.

Fairchild was transported to the Mahoning County Jail and later charged with felony assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and driving with a suspended/revoked license, WKBN reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYTV.com

Pregnant woman robbed going into work in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police recovered a stolen car Thursday in Vienna that was taken by force from a pregnant woman walking into work in Boardman. According to a police report, the woman was returning to work Sunday night after a break at Park Center Healthcare and Rehabilitation when she was approached by a man in the parking lot who demanded the keys to her car.
BOARDMAN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Jefferson County Drug Task Force arrests two suspects in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio – The Jefferson County Drug Task force announced Friday that two separate narcotics investigations landed two men behind bars after the task force executed narcotics search warrants at their residences this week. Task force detectives executed a search warrant at Terrace Avenue on Wednesday, where Andre Bailey, 44, was arrested without incident. Bailey […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man sentenced to 10 years in prison after crashing with Jefferson County kids in his car

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Saalih  Muhammad, 38, of Cleveland was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court by Judge Mark Fleegle following a vehicle crash involving minors in July, according to reports. The crash happened on I-70 in Zanesville with callers notifying law enforcement that Muhammad was driving erratically […]
ZANESVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police looking for information on missing Youngstown man

Youngstown Police detectives are currently looking for information on a missing Youngstown man. Police say Emmanuel Summers has been missing since October 11. Summers was last seen leaving his home on Wirt Street around 4:30 p.m. that day and walking north. Summers was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

SWAT officers, YPD respond to domestic incident in Youngstown

SWAT officers and Youngstown police were on scene Wednesday afternoon for a domestic call. It happened on West Warren Avenue off Market Street around 2 p.m. on the city's south side. Police were able to get the man to come outside without incident. The man didn't have a weapon on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Man shot on Youngstown's North Side

One person is in the hospital after a shooting on Youngstown's North Side. The shooting happened just before 3 o'clock Saturday morning on Logan Avenue near Thornton. Police say, one man was shot in the leg and walked to a nearby bar where he asked for help. That victim was...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
98K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy