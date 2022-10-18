Read full article on original website
In the Media: KCRW Profiles MacArthur “Genius” Grant Winner Martha Gonzalez
KCRW profiled Martha Gonzalez, associate professor of Chicanx/Latinx Studies at Scripps College and lead singer, songwriter, and percussionist of the Grammy Award-winning band Quetzal, who recently received a 2022 MacArthur Fellowship. “Music really grounds me in a way that’s not just about putting out fires [and] consistently responding to the urgencies of the world,” Gonzalez said. “…That’s a lifelong struggle. I think that because I work through the medium of music. I tried to also utilize music as a generative tool, and a way of trying to imagine a kind of future that is more just and has a lot more hope for the world.”
This California Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
As the L.A. Mayor’s Race Tightens, Hollywood Supporters Dig In
“It’s now a very close race. That’s exciting,” says Jay Sures, vice chairman of UTA, and a supporter of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. He’s not kidding. Two new polls show a very tight race. According to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies’ poll released Oct. 2, among all registered voters, Caruso is behind opponent Karen Bass by only 3 percentage points, with 34 percent preferring Bass to 31 percent for Caruso, well within the margin of error. But the good news for Bass is that she leads by 15 points among likely voters, 46 percent to 31 percent.More...
California Pizza Kitchen Expands Footprint in Orange County With Debut of New Laguna Niguel Restaurant
COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- California Pizza Kitchen (CPK), the creator of California-style pizza, today announced the opening of its newest location in Laguna Niguel at 27430 La Paz Road near the Village La Paz shopping center. The new restaurant opening is part of the brand’s multi-year growth plan which includes increasing its presence in core markets, expanding domestic and international franchising, growing the brand’s licensing presence, and driving profitable guest traffic through menu innovation, CPK Rewards and increased marketing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005435/en/ California Pizza Kitchen (CPK) today announced the opening of its newest location in Laguna Niguel, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
A teacher was put on leave after a secretly recorded video accusing him of saying he wanted to 'slam' a girl's face 'against a wall' was posted on TikTok
Robert Bean, an English teacher from Cajon High School in California, was put on leave after the video was posted on TikTok.
Eater
This Cafe Tucked Inside a Chino Hills Mandir Is a Portal to India in Southern California
East of Carbon Canyon in Chino Hills, against the backdrop of Mt. Baldy and the San Bernardino mountains, rises a mandir made from hand-carved pink sandstone and marble. The property feels pulled straight from India but sits firmly in Southern California. Gold-tipped shikharas marking inner sanctums glint in the sunlight, inviting the faithful to prayer and reflection. Clearly visible from Highway 71, this is the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, or the BAPS Mandir, a place of worship for the people of the Swaminarayan sect. It’s also a deeply moving place to enjoy a meal.
pasadenanow.com
Caltech’s Earthquake Specialists Shed Light On ‘Big One’ Ahead of Thursday’s Great ShakeOut Event
The next big earthquake in California is only a matter of when. “It will happen,” Caltech Seismologist and Research Professor of Geophysics, Dr. Egill Hauksson said. “We know that it will occur because the Pacific and North America Plates keep moving past each other at a steady speed.”
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
Mayor Khan Appears to Have Leaked Text Messages to Damage Irvine Congresswoman Katie Porter
According to an article published this week in Voice of OC, Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan is apparently the person who leaked the text messages to the national media. The leaked text exchange took place last year between Khan and Porter. Their exchange was about the policing of a campaign event Porter held in Irvine that was disrupted by aggressive protesters.
LA Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso Mocked for Suggesting He is Something Other than Generically White
A Telemundo debate resulted in this colloquy between the moderator and mayoral candidate Rick Caruso:. "The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African American woman or a white man." Elvir said, referring to Bass and Caruso respectively. "I'm Italian," Caruso shot back in apparent objection. "Italian American,"...
Rick Caruso and Karen Bass locked in tight LA mayoral race less than 3 weeks before election
Voting in the LA mayor's race ends in less than three weeks and a new poll from the Southern California news group of likely voters found Rick Caruso and Karen Bass are in a tight race. 39.8% to 36.8% which is within the margin of error.
scrippscollege.edu
NSPO Frequently Asked Questions
How do I apply for housing as a First Year student?. Incoming First Year students will receive an email on Friday, June 3rd, 2022 with a link to complete a First Year Housing Questionnaire. Questionnaires are due Sunday, June 20th, 2022 at 11:55pm. Are First Year Students allowed to have...
oc-breeze.com
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley announces $3.5 million in financing to convert old motels in Costa Mesa and Stanton into permanent supportive housing
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley released a statement following yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting where the Board approved additional actions to move two Project Homekey motel conversions forward. The Board approved $2.5 million in funding to support the development of 40 units of permanent supportive housing at the Motel...
KTVU FOX 2
'Top 50 rattiest cities': 2 California cities make the top 5 again
LOS ANGELES - Oh, rats!. Los Angeles is once again considered one of the "rattiest" cities in America. According to data from Orkin, the Los Angeles area ranked third in the country. Last year, it was ranked #2. Chicago ranked #1, then New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., and San...
californiaglobe.com
Why Do So Many Californians Still Wear Masks?
The other day I saw a women in her late teens or early twenties walking her dog in a park near my home. She was fit and healthy-looking, getting some exercise on a lovely fall day in a quiet bayside park. And she had a mask on. What was strange...
Santa Monica Mirror
Santa Monica Restaurants Make ‘Best Along PCH’ List
Bay Cities, Tallula’s make list from Tasting Table. Tasting Table has published a list of the top 40 restaurants that you can find along Pacific Coast Highway and two Santa Monica restaurants have made the cut. One of them is Bay Cities, located on the Lincoln Boulevard portion of...
westsidetoday.com
Dinah’s Refusing to Leave Historic Restaurant Space During Construction
Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain. Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the buildings around the historic building are being razed, as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The owners intend on keeping the restaurant open during construction. Eater Los Angeles quotes a representative of the...
Los Angeles County Deploys First Trash Interceptor Vessel in North America
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022-- Los Angeles County Public Works has officially launched the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor 007 Pilot Project where the creek meets the ocean in Playa del Rey—a prime location for the debut of this internationally tested solution. The Trash Interceptor 007 is a fully automated, solar-powered trash collection device developed by The Ocean Cleanup, a Netherlands-based nonprofit. It is the first of its kind to be deployed anywhere in North America. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005322/en/ Ballona Creek Interceptor (Photo: Business Wire)
