The Harbaugh-Thomas Library in Biglerville, a branch of the Adams County Library System (ACLS), opened its doors fifteen years ago on August 20, 2007. Today, older community members express their surprise that it has been here that long, and younger people or first-time visitors can’t believe the library hasn’t been here forever. With architectural features such as the cupola and the Palladian window modeled after Mount Vernon, and the columned entrance with a balcony inspired by Franklin D. Roosevelt’s mansion in Hyde Park, New York, the library has the traditional look of a historical building.

BIGLERVILLE, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO