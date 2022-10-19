Read full article on original website
Commissioners commit $150,00 in hotel tax money for farm center feasibility study
A feasibility study that may result in a future PA Agricultural Discovery Center in Straban Township was approved by the Adams County Board of Commissioners at its meeting yesterday. As part of the hotel tax fund, $150,000 will be used to hire a yet-as-unknown consultant who will determine the suitability of several county sites for the planned center.
YWCA Cancels 10-Mile Race
The YWCA of Gettysburg and Adams County has canceled its CommUnity Spirit 10-Miler, a first-time event that would have included the borough and the historic countryside. A statement from the YW’s website explains why. Tell your friends. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or...
Rotary honors Ricker for volunteer work
Habitat for Humanity builds homes for those in need and helps guide new owners through the often-complicated process. Habitat needs strong board leadership to be successful. Pete Ricker has been a support beam for the local chapter and the Rotary Club of Gettysburg recognized his work Monday during its annual Dwight David Eisenhower Humanitarian Award ceremony.
Deer Baiting and Chronic Wasting Disease
It’s fall in Adams County and the South Mountains of South Central Pennsylvania. A variety of native trees, like an artist’s brushes, color the land in oranges, yellows, and reds as though they had been spilled on an artist’s palette. As I stood talking with Pa. Forest Ranger Scott Greevy, acorns fell from the surrounding oaks, crashing like gunfire onto his truck.
A letter from Mayor Frealing
In keeping with my commitment to reach out to the community as an ambassador for Gettysburg Borough, I continue to meet with residents and groups about their concerns and, when my schedule permits, attend events held to recognize their causes that they have put time and effort into promoting for the benefit of our community.
Obituary: Dorothy S. Riley
Dorothy S. Riley, 88, of Gettysburg, PA died Sunday evening, October 16, 2022 at the York Hospital. Born June 24, 1934 in Emmitsburg, MD she was the daughter of the late Charles and Viola (Stoner) Lingg. She was the wife of the late John F. Riley who died in 2005.
Obituary: Alexandra ‘Ali’ Lorain Wise
Alexandra (Ali) Lorain Wise, 22, of Gettysburg, PA passed away suddenly on Monday, October 17, 2022. She was born May 1, 2000 the daughter of Brandi and Jim Swaskoski and Edward A. Wise. Ali was a graduate of Biglerville High School. She enjoyed painting and spending time at the beach....
Adams County Library, Bigerville-Style
The Harbaugh-Thomas Library in Biglerville, a branch of the Adams County Library System (ACLS), opened its doors fifteen years ago on August 20, 2007. Today, older community members express their surprise that it has been here that long, and younger people or first-time visitors can’t believe the library hasn’t been here forever. With architectural features such as the cupola and the Palladian window modeled after Mount Vernon, and the columned entrance with a balcony inspired by Franklin D. Roosevelt’s mansion in Hyde Park, New York, the library has the traditional look of a historical building.
Rhonda Rose recognized in LASD Staff Spotlight
Rhonda Rose was put in the Staff Spotlight at Monday night’s Littlestown Area School District (LASD) school board meeting. The Spotlight highlights the work of LASD staff who have made substantial contributions to the district. Rose has worked for the Lincoln Intermediate Unit since 1983 and has been at...
Farmers Market Will Move to the rec park in 2023
After a series of productive discussions with the Gettysburg Area Recreation Authority (GARA), the Adams County Farmers Market has finalized plans to move to the Gettysburg Rec Park in 2023. The market will be located in the parking lot in front of the Sterner Building, directly off Long Lane. The...
Obituary: Lee L. Kerns
Lee L. Kerns, 91 formerly of Littlestown died Sunday October 16, 2022 at his home in Waynesboro…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
Beth Farnham asks for write-in support as Democratic candidate for U.S. Representative
I, Beth Farnham, do hereby submit my name as a candidate for Representative in Congress, District 13. I ask voters to please write in my name and fill in the corresponding oval, instead of voting for John Joyce. As an elected Adams County Democratic Committee member and former registered Republican...
Gettysburg Borough offices closed today and tomorrow
Thursday (October 6) and Friday (October 7) Thursday, October 6, 2022 and Friday, October 7, 2022. Gettysburg Borough offices will be closed to the public on Thursday, October 7, 2022 and Friday, October 8, 2002. The closure will enable Borough staff to focus on multiple project development tasks and to attend additional software and technology training to support professional development goals. The public may still contact Borough staff via email and phone. Staff will respond as time permits.
Obituary: David Eugene Showers
David, Dave, Eugene Showers, age 66, of Aspers, PA, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
GNP Deer Management Program will run through March 2023
Gettysburg National Military Park and Eisenhower National Historic Site will conduct lethal removal of white-tailed deer as part of the White-tailed Deer Management Plan/Environmental Impact Statement between October 2022 through March 2023. This action addresses over-browsing of native vegetation and agricultural crops and is a management strategy that supports long- term protection, preservation, and restoration of critical elements of the cultural landscape and other natural and cultural resources while maintaining a deer population at both park units. The cultural landscapes of both park units are fundamental resources and critical to the interpretation of the events that took place at each park.
Obituary: Riley J. Horne
Riley James Horne, 17, of Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday morning, October 9, 2022. Born August 4, 2005 in Fairfax, VA he was the son of Tracy M. Horne-Mosher and Russell A. Mosher. Riley was a senior at Gettysburg High School where he was a member of the lacrosse team....
Adams County Elections Office prepares for Nov. 8
The Adams County Office of Elections and Voter Registration, housed on the first floor of the Adams County Courthouse, is charged with administering elections in the county’s 21 townships and 13 boroughs. The office is supervised by the elections Board of Directors which is made up of the three...
Obituary: Lester Clyde Hoch, Jr.
Lester Clyde Hoch, Jr., age 61 of Shippensburg, PA passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Hershey Medical Center. …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
GARA moves forward, with a little help from its friends
The Gettysburg Rec Park has been fortunate to have a community that has helped build and maintain the park. Many of the buildings, ball fields, pavilions and playgrounds were built by the efforts of the community members who raised funds or donated their time, money and supplies. This year, we are again thankful for new additions that were donated to the park through teamwork with local organizations.
Obituary: Sheila K. Singley
Sheila K. (Whited) Singley, 75, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022 at the York Hospital. She was born May 27, 1947 in Kingsport, TN the daughter of the late Charles W. and Fannie ONeal Whited. She was predeceased by her husband Barry L. Singley in 2014, her sister Norma Alexander of Fairfield, PA, brother Bob Whited of Leavenworth, KS, and son in law Daniel Topper of Biglerville.
