aiexpress.io
TuMeke Closes $2.5M Seed Funding Round
TuMeke Ergonomics, a San Mateo, CA-based supplier of a pc imaginative and prescient platform that routinely assesses harm danger in manufacturing amenities, raised $2.5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by GSR Ventures, with participation from OVO Fund, OneValley Ventures, Attain Ventures, Pirque Ventures, and Metagrove Ventures. The corporate...
aiexpress.io
Wilkinson Baking Company Raises $3M Seed Funding Round
Wilkinson Baking Company, a Walla Walla, Wash.-based creator of a fully-automated business bread baking robotic, closed a $3.0m seed funding. The spherical was led by Ken Peterson of Columbia Ventures Company, together with Wealthy Product Ventures (“RPV”). A number of angel buyers additionally participated. Funds will primarily be...
aiexpress.io
CitySwift Raises €5M in Series A Funding
CitySwift, a Galway, Eire-based mobility platform supplier, raised €5m in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Act Enterprise Capital, with participation from Mike McGearty, and Enterprise Eire. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional broaden its platform. Led by CEO Brian O’Rourke, CitySwift...
