ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Idaho8.com

Russia pulls occupying officials out of Kherson as it braces for Ukrainian offensive

A veil of uncertainty has descended over Ukraine’s southern front, as a counteroffensive raises hopes of further Ukrainian gains and speculation grows about what Russia’s next move might be. There are mixed signals over Russia’s plans for the key city of Kherson, which it has occupied since the...
Idaho8.com

Putin urges his government to ‘speed up’ decision-making in Ukraine war

Russian President Vladimir Putin called his government to “speed up” decision-making and manufacturing of military equipment as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine goes into its ninth month. “Now, we are also faced with the need to speed up resolution of the issues related to the provision of a...
Idaho8.com

Norwegian police arrest ‘Brazilian researcher’ on suspicion of spying for Russia

Police in Norway arrested an academic working at the University of Tromsø in the Arctic Circle on Monday, on suspicion of secretly spying for Russia, according to Norwegian public broadcaster NRK. Norway’s police told NRK that the man, a researcher at the university, claims to be a Brazilian citizen...
AFP

Iran tensions rise in protests ahead of Mahsa Amini ceremony

Iranian students protested Tuesday at multiple universities, defying a bloody crackdown as tensions mount on the eve of planned ceremonies marking 40 days since Mahsa Amini's death.  Wednesday marks 40 days since Amini's death and the end of the traditional mourning period in Iran.
Idaho8.com

Six killed by Israeli forces in the deadliest day for Palestinians this year

At least six Palestinians were killed by the Israeli military on Tuesday, making it the deadliest day of violence in the occupied West Bank this year, CNN analysis of official Palestinian data showed. Five were killed in the old city of Nablus during an Israeli raid there, according to the...
Idaho8.com

Wreck of 17th-century warship, sister ship to famous Vasa, found in Sweden

Archaeologists in Sweden have discovered the wreck of a 17th-century warship, the country’s Museum of Wrecks, or Vrak, announced Monday. Äpplet was one of four warships created on the order of King Gustavus Adolphus in 1625, along with the Vasa, which famously capsized on its maiden voyage. Unlike...

Comments / 0

Community Policy