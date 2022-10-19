ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
280living.com

Eagles cap off season with win

HOOVER — A chilly mid-October night became an icy one for Tyler Crane. Oak Mountain High School notched its first Class 7A, Region 3 win of the season and the head coach was doused by his players with ice water after a 9-3 victory at Spain Park on Friday night.
HOOVER, AL
280living.com

Lions fall at Homewood

HOMEWOOD — On Friday night, the Homewood High School football team put the finishing touches on a perfect region run. One week after securing the Class 6A, Region 3 title, Homewood (7-2, 6-0 in region) looked razor-sharp in a 34-10 home win over Briarwood (3-6, 1-5). The victory bumps the Patriots to 6-0 in league play, earning them their first undefeated region season since 2017.
HOMEWOOD, AL
280living.com

Hornets fall in season's final game

TRUSSVILLE —Everyone got to be on the field for Hewitt-Trussville High School. From the homecoming court at halftime to dozens of players during the game to a hundred students after Hewitt-Trussville 45, Chelsea 14 went final, a chilly night in Trussville ended the regular season for both teams. The No. 6 Huskies (7-3, 5-2 in Class 7A, Region 3) now focus on the playoffs, while Chelsea (1-9, 1-6) builds toward the offseason.
CHELSEA, AL
High School Football PRO

Talladega, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Alexandria High School football team will have a game with Talladega High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ALEXANDRIA, AL
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

West Alabama Field to be Named After Late Tuscaloosa Businessman

The University of West Alabama's Tiger Stadium is currently undergoing major renovations that include expanded seating, new synthetic turf, and other upgrades that are planned to be announced in the upcoming months. In addition to the physical stadium upgrades, the university's Board of Trustees have approved of naming the field after UWA alumnus and former Tuscaloosa businessman, Terry Bunn.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Black Bears in Alabama Class in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, October 22nd from 11:00 to 11:30 am come join the Anniston Museums and Gardens for this fun and informative class. The black bear population in Alabama is growing! Join Beth Sewell, Outdoor and Environmental Educator from the Canyon Center JSU Field School, for a fun and informative program all about the American Black Bear (Ursus americanus). This program will focus on typical behaviors, adaptation, common myths, and stereotypes. This program is included with daily admission and free for members. Home to the Anniston Museum of Natural History, Berman Museum, and Longleaf Botanical Gardens, a wide array of worldly artifacts and wild creatures awaits. Visiting AM&G allows you to Explore Your World without needing a passport!
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Alabama Homecoming Queen: Meet the 2022 candidates

The University of Alabama has named its 2022 homecoming court. The winner will be announced during the annual pep rally and right before the bonfire on UA’s Quad Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m., and crowned at halftime of the homecoming game between Alabama and Mississippi State in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Vestavia Hills firefighter loses McCalla home to fire

MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

UPDATE: Mae’s Southern Café Soul Food N BBQ in Northport Sets Reopening Date

A beloved Northport country restaurant that temporary closed its doors in late September has officially set a date for its reopening, which is slated for early November. As previously reported, the restaurant closed last month due to staffing shortages and other problems the restaurant faced. Owner Brian Owens said the decision to close was made to relieve the workload of the staff.
NORTHPORT, AL
CBS 42

Food Truck Thursday: A-Train Station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A-Train Station stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News on today’s edition of Food Truck Thursday. The food truck has been up and running for two years and is owned and operated by Careese Agee, Anthony Harris and Theodore Essex. A-Train specializes in quesadillas, wings, and Philly cheesesteaks. The most popular […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy