Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
280living.com
Eagles cap off season with win
HOOVER — A chilly mid-October night became an icy one for Tyler Crane. Oak Mountain High School notched its first Class 7A, Region 3 win of the season and the head coach was doused by his players with ice water after a 9-3 victory at Spain Park on Friday night.
280living.com
Lions fall at Homewood
HOMEWOOD — On Friday night, the Homewood High School football team put the finishing touches on a perfect region run. One week after securing the Class 6A, Region 3 title, Homewood (7-2, 6-0 in region) looked razor-sharp in a 34-10 home win over Briarwood (3-6, 1-5). The victory bumps the Patriots to 6-0 in league play, earning them their first undefeated region season since 2017.
280living.com
Hornets fall in season's final game
TRUSSVILLE —Everyone got to be on the field for Hewitt-Trussville High School. From the homecoming court at halftime to dozens of players during the game to a hundred students after Hewitt-Trussville 45, Chelsea 14 went final, a chilly night in Trussville ended the regular season for both teams. The No. 6 Huskies (7-3, 5-2 in Class 7A, Region 3) now focus on the playoffs, while Chelsea (1-9, 1-6) builds toward the offseason.
Talladega, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Tuscaloosa, October 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Tuscaloosa. The Tuscaloosa Academy basketball team will have a game with American Christian Academy on October 20, 2022, 15:30:00. The Tuscaloosa Academy basketball team will have a game with American Christian Academy on October 20, 2022, 16:30:00.
West Alabama Field to be Named After Late Tuscaloosa Businessman
The University of West Alabama's Tiger Stadium is currently undergoing major renovations that include expanded seating, new synthetic turf, and other upgrades that are planned to be announced in the upcoming months. In addition to the physical stadium upgrades, the university's Board of Trustees have approved of naming the field after UWA alumnus and former Tuscaloosa businessman, Terry Bunn.
Ellery Hill elected 2022 University of Alabama homecoming queen, to be crowned at UA-Mississippi State game
Ellery Hill, a senior finance major from Michigan, was elected 2022 University of Alabama homecoming queen Friday at the UA Quad during the annual pep rally and bonfire, the university announced. Nearly 10,000 votes were cast in the homecoming queen election as Hill bested four other candidates: Megan Abrams; Olivia...
Alabama Homecoming 2022: See Nick Saban, Bryce Young, more on sorority lawn decorations
The sorority lawn decorations remain a beloved fixture during the University of Alabama homecoming week, and they didn’t disappoint this year. After nights of intense pomping, the results are in -- and Alabama football fans should love the designs, many of them realized in sharp detail. Nick Saban, Bryce...
Bonus All Things CW: Congratulations to Sylvester Croom
Alabama will salute the former All-American center and Mississippi State coach for entering the College Football Hall of Fame.
Black Bears in Alabama Class in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, October 22nd from 11:00 to 11:30 am come join the Anniston Museums and Gardens for this fun and informative class. The black bear population in Alabama is growing! Join Beth Sewell, Outdoor and Environmental Educator from the Canyon Center JSU Field School, for a fun and informative program all about the American Black Bear (Ursus americanus). This program will focus on typical behaviors, adaptation, common myths, and stereotypes. This program is included with daily admission and free for members. Home to the Anniston Museum of Natural History, Berman Museum, and Longleaf Botanical Gardens, a wide array of worldly artifacts and wild creatures awaits. Visiting AM&G allows you to Explore Your World without needing a passport!
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban said Alabama defensive players did not know what to do against an I-formation and it is embarrassing
Josh Heupel loves to spread defenses out, run an uptempo offense, and take shots in the vertical passing game. He does this well as an offensive-minded head coach for the University of Tennessee. Heupel attacked Alabama’s defensive secondary with big plays last week, but the play that stunned everyone at...
wvtm13.com
Magic City Classic one week away, Birmingham holding kick-off events Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — New and big names will be sponsors this year at Magic City Classic. City leaders say their focus isn’t just on the game but also on showcasing Birmingham as the place to host any event. City council pro-temp Crystal Smitherman says, “The importance of the...
wbrc.com
Residents living near Legion Field can pick up residential passes for Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city officials say residents living near Legion Field may now pick up passes to access the areas near the stadium that may be blocked for the Magic City Classic. The game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will be played at Legion Field...
Alabama Homecoming Queen: Meet the 2022 candidates
The University of Alabama has named its 2022 homecoming court. The winner will be announced during the annual pep rally and right before the bonfire on UA’s Quad Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m., and crowned at halftime of the homecoming game between Alabama and Mississippi State in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Vestavia Hills firefighter loses McCalla home to fire
MCCALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — The McCalla Area Fire District responded to the home of a fellow firefighter from Vestavia Hills early Wednesday morning. Now, Vestavia Hills Firefighter Jonathan Vickery and his family are picking up the pieces after the fire took everything from them but the clothes on their backs. “It really started to impact us […]
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
‘Excruciating pain’: woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
birminghamtimes.com
Schedule of Events Planned During Magic City Classic Week in Birmingham
Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University will face off at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 29 for the 81st Magic City Classic. Here’s a listing of several dozen events leading up to the game. FRIDAY, OCT. 21. Plum Bar, 108 17th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203, has several...
UPDATE: Mae’s Southern Café Soul Food N BBQ in Northport Sets Reopening Date
A beloved Northport country restaurant that temporary closed its doors in late September has officially set a date for its reopening, which is slated for early November. As previously reported, the restaurant closed last month due to staffing shortages and other problems the restaurant faced. Owner Brian Owens said the decision to close was made to relieve the workload of the staff.
Food Truck Thursday: A-Train Station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A-Train Station stopped by the CBS 42 Morning News on today’s edition of Food Truck Thursday. The food truck has been up and running for two years and is owned and operated by Careese Agee, Anthony Harris and Theodore Essex. A-Train specializes in quesadillas, wings, and Philly cheesesteaks. The most popular […]
