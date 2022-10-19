ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Astros' Justin Verlander Showed 'Why He's a Hall of Famer' in Game 1 vs. Yankees

Justin Verlander received praise from his Houston Astros teammates after leading the team to a 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday night. Verlander allowed just one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 11 across six innings, shutting down a Yanks offense that ranked second in runs scored during the MLB regular season.
Bleacher Report

MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 22 Schedule

The New York Yankees need to ride Gerrit Cole to a Game 3 victory on Saturday to stay alive in the ALCS. The Yankees come back home facing a 2-0 deficit against the Houston Astros, who benefited from their strong starters to hold serve at home. Houston's offense has not...
Bleacher Report

The 1 Playoff Moment Still Haunting Every MLB Franchise

The heartbreaking moments are often just as memorable as the successful ones for sports fans, and that's especially true during the MLB postseason. For every playoff hero, there's a goat on the other side of the field, and in a matter of seconds, what looked like a sure victory can be snatched away and end in crushing defeat.
Bleacher Report

Hacking the 2022 MLB Playoffs: What's Working and What's Failing Thus Far

Now that we're two weeks into the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason, it's a good time to pause to try to make sense of it all. So, prepare yourself for some capital-T Takes on what is and isn't working within and about the MLB playoffs. This is to say that...
Bleacher Report

Terry Francona to Return as Guardians Manager Next Season After ALDS Run

Terry Francona will be back in the Cleveland Guardians' dugout for the 2023 season. Even though it seemed like a given Francona would be back after the team's successful 2022, he confirmed the decision on Friday. Francona told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal on Sept. 10 he has started talking about...
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

John Schneider, Blue Jays Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension, Option for 2026

After taking over as interim manager midway through the 2022 season, John Schneider has been named full-time skipper for the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays announced on Friday that Schneider has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with a team option for 2026. In a press release from...
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Ted Leonsis-Led Group 'the Clear Front-Runner' to Buy Nationals

An ownership group led by Ted Leonsis—already the owner of the NBA's Washington Wizards, NHL's Washington Capitals and the WNBA's Washington Mystics—is reportedly the front-runner to buy MLB's Washington Nationals, according to David Aldridge, Brittany Ghiroli and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Lerner family announced earlier this...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Ranking Jacob deGrom and the Top 10 Starting Pitchers of 2022-23 MLB Free-Agent Class

Demand always exceeds supply when it comes to starting pitching, and that makes high-end starting pitching the most sought-after commodity on the free-agent market each and every offseason. This year's free-agent class is headlined by a trio of players expected to opt-out of their current contracts in Jacob deGrom, Justin...
Bleacher Report

Week 7 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues

Want to know how important depth is for a fantasy football roster? Look no further than what transpired Thursday night and changed the fantasy landscape. The Carolina Panthers are trading Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That lowers the value of other running backs on the team (such as Jeff Wilson Jr.) and means the 26-year-old is unlikely to be familiar enough with his new team's playbook to feature in Week 7.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy