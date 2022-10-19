Read full article on original website
Related
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
Bleacher Report
Astros' Justin Verlander Showed 'Why He's a Hall of Famer' in Game 1 vs. Yankees
Justin Verlander received praise from his Houston Astros teammates after leading the team to a 4-2 victory over the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday night. Verlander allowed just one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 11 across six innings, shutting down a Yanks offense that ranked second in runs scored during the MLB regular season.
Bleacher Report
MLB Playoff Picture 2022: Hot Takes and Top Storylines for October 22 Schedule
The New York Yankees need to ride Gerrit Cole to a Game 3 victory on Saturday to stay alive in the ALCS. The Yankees come back home facing a 2-0 deficit against the Houston Astros, who benefited from their strong starters to hold serve at home. Houston's offense has not...
Bleacher Report
The 1 Playoff Moment Still Haunting Every MLB Franchise
The heartbreaking moments are often just as memorable as the successful ones for sports fans, and that's especially true during the MLB postseason. For every playoff hero, there's a goat on the other side of the field, and in a matter of seconds, what looked like a sure victory can be snatched away and end in crushing defeat.
Bleacher Report
Hacking the 2022 MLB Playoffs: What's Working and What's Failing Thus Far
Now that we're two weeks into the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason, it's a good time to pause to try to make sense of it all. So, prepare yourself for some capital-T Takes on what is and isn't working within and about the MLB playoffs. This is to say that...
Bleacher Report
Astros Fan Jose Alvarado Arrested After Running on Field, Hugging Jose Altuve
A Houston Astros fan who ran onto the field and hugged Jose Altuve during Game 2 of the American League Championship Series has been arrested. A spokesperson for the Houston Police Department told TMZ Sports that Jose Alvarado was booked on a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge. Alvarado jumped over the...
Bleacher Report
Terry Francona to Return as Guardians Manager Next Season After ALDS Run
Terry Francona will be back in the Cleveland Guardians' dugout for the 2023 season. Even though it seemed like a given Francona would be back after the team's successful 2022, he confirmed the decision on Friday. Francona told The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal on Sept. 10 he has started talking about...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa to Be Pursued by Twins in FA After SS Opted Out of Contract
Carlos Correa has already stated his intention to become a free agent, but the Minnesota Twins intend to make a play to keep the two-time All-Star shortstop. Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Twins "plan to bid" on Correa in free agency and "may stretch" to sign him.
Bleacher Report
Edwin Diaz Rumors: Mets Closer Looking to 'Break New Ground' with Free-Agent Contract
Coming off a stellar 2022 season, New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is reportedly hoping to land a game-changing contract when free agency opens. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that Diaz is looking to reset the market for closers with a record-breaking deal. "Word is he’s looking...
Bleacher Report
John Schneider, Blue Jays Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension, Option for 2026
After taking over as interim manager midway through the 2022 season, John Schneider has been named full-time skipper for the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays announced on Friday that Schneider has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with a team option for 2026. In a press release from...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Ted Leonsis-Led Group 'the Clear Front-Runner' to Buy Nationals
An ownership group led by Ted Leonsis—already the owner of the NBA's Washington Wizards, NHL's Washington Capitals and the WNBA's Washington Mystics—is reportedly the front-runner to buy MLB's Washington Nationals, according to David Aldridge, Brittany Ghiroli and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Lerner family announced earlier this...
Bleacher Report
White Sox Rumors: Ron Washington, Joe Espada Among Candidates for Manager Job
Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington, Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol and Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada are reportedly among the top candidates in the Chicago White Sox's wide-ranging search for a new manager. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the update Friday, with...
Bleacher Report
Ranking Jacob deGrom and the Top 10 Starting Pitchers of 2022-23 MLB Free-Agent Class
Demand always exceeds supply when it comes to starting pitching, and that makes high-end starting pitching the most sought-after commodity on the free-agent market each and every offseason. This year's free-agent class is headlined by a trio of players expected to opt-out of their current contracts in Jacob deGrom, Justin...
Bleacher Report
Deshaun Watson Cited for Speeding After Trade to Browns; Was Going 27 MPH over Limit
Deshaun Watson was cited for speeding by police over the summer after he was traded to the Cleveland Browns. Per TMZ Sports, the Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled Watson over for driving 97 mph in a 70 mph zone on June 11. Watson told the officer he was traveling back...
Bleacher Report
Week 7 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Sleepers Available in Majority of Fantasy Leagues
Want to know how important depth is for a fantasy football roster? Look no further than what transpired Thursday night and changed the fantasy landscape. The Carolina Panthers are trading Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. That lowers the value of other running backs on the team (such as Jeff Wilson Jr.) and means the 26-year-old is unlikely to be familiar enough with his new team's playbook to feature in Week 7.
Bleacher Report
76ers' Joel Embiid Says Not Winning NBA Title Feels Like 'Frickin' Wasted Time'
Despite being one of the most successful NBA players of this generation, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is not content with anything but an NBA championship. Speaking to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, Embiid said not winning a championship feels "like you just frickin' wasted time." Embiid has a unique perspective because...
Comments / 0