Day Two of NERC’s Fall Conference in November Features Recycling Market Development and Increasing Supply of Post-consumer Plastics
Day 2 of NERC’s Conference begins with a session about Recycling Market Development Strategies with Kellie Driscoll of Trex speaking about a Grassroots Movement for Building Partnerships, to be followed by Susan Bush of Circular Matters presenting about Support for Market Development, and Resa Dimino of RRS and SignalFire Group talking about Recycled Content Standards: Achievable or Pipe Dream.
Cyclyx, ExxonMobil and LyondellBasell Advance First-of-its-Kind Plastic Processing Facility in Houston, TX
Cyclyx International, ExxonMobil and LyondellBasell announced they have signed an agreement to advance development of a first-of-its-kind plastic waste sorting and processing facility in the Houston area. The new facility addresses a critical missing link in the plastic waste supply chain by connecting community recycling programs to new and more advanced recycling technologies that have the potential to take a much wider variety of plastic materials.
$90M WM Natural Gas Facility Coming To Falls Township, PA
A renewable natural gas facility could be operational in Falls Township by 2024, significantly reducing greenhouse gases and expanding the availability of local jobs. The Falls Township Board of Supervisors has granted preliminary and final land development approval for WM to construct two 20,000-square-foot renewable natural gas plants on a portion of the company’s 47-acre Fairless Landfill complex in Falls.
