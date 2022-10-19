SPENCER, W.Va. (WV News) — Entering Friday’s game at Roane County, Doddridge County had only turned the ball over twice through seven games. But against the Raiders, the Bulldogs turned it over four times, including a fumble on the first play from scrimmage, and were penalized seven times for 49 yards in their 26-6 loss.

