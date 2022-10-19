Read full article on original website
Carder's four touchdowns lead Lewis past PB, 35-28
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County rode a workhorse performance from Brayden Carder and a dominant second-half defensive effort from Maddox Gillespie to erase an eight-point Philip Barbour halftime lead and pick up a 35-28 victory Friday night in Philippi. Both teams saw their promising opening drives fizzle...
George leads Eagles to upset Point Pleasant, 19-16
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Nick George passed for three touchdowns in the first half as Robert C. Byrd built a 13-point halftime lead before holding on for a 19-16 win over Class AA No. 14 Point Pleasant on Homecoming Friday night at Eagles Stadium. George completed 20 of...
Turnovers, penalties doom Doddridge County vs Roane County
SPENCER, W.Va. (WV News) — Entering Friday’s game at Roane County, Doddridge County had only turned the ball over twice through seven games. But against the Raiders, the Bulldogs turned it over four times, including a fumble on the first play from scrimmage, and were penalized seven times for 49 yards in their 26-6 loss.
South Harrison loses another tough one, 34-28
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — It was another valiant effort and another near-miss for the South Harrison Hawks. SH battled back from a two-touchdown deficit to get within six points and Michael Radcliff recovered a late fumble to give the Hawks a chance to win, but the St. Marys Blue Devils hung on for a 34-28 victory at Gary Barnette Field.
Keyser's defensive front awaits a play from the Yellow Jackets.
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (WV News) – Big numbers and efficiency. Those two terms best describe Keys…
Frankfort defeated Elkins 50-13 to move to 7-1 on the season overall.
SHORT GAP, W.Va. (WV News) – Frankfort was gifted an extra home game when Elkins was unable …
Princeton knocks off Bridgeport at home, 34-29
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Dynamite, as the old saying goes, comes in small packages. That couldn’t be more true for the Princeton High School football team as Brodee Rice exploded onto the scene in the third quarter here Friday, propelling the Tigers to a 34-29 Homecoming-spoiling victory over seventh-ranked Bridgeport.
BHS 10 PHS 20.jpg
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Dynamite, as the old saying goes, comes in small packages.
Morgantown opens floodgates against John Marshall
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — After Morgantown and John Marshall were tied at seven with 3:45 remaining in the second quarter, the Mohigans rattled off 40 unanswered points as they defeated the Monarchs, 47-7, on homecoming night at Pony Lewis Field in Morgantown. A 31-yard touchdown pass from Morgantown’s...
New coach, similar profile for Texas Tech in 2022
West Virginia will travel to Lubbock for its seventh contest of the season to take on a Texas Tech team that’s hungry to get back in the win column after dropping its last two contests. Although the Red Raiders are now under the direction of first-year head coach Joey...
Morgantown (West Virginia) Council passes resolution opposing Amendment 2
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council has joined the ever rising chorus of government entities to publicly oppose Amendment 2 — the Property Tax Modernization Amendment. On Tuesday, all seven council members voted in favor of a resolution officially opposing the Amendment.
For the Record
KINGWOOD — A Kingwood man was charged with DUI after a traffic stop Oct. 16 on W.Va. 7. According to a criminal complaint, Jeffrey Allen Dumire, 62, was driving an SUV that swerved off the road and into a parking lot, then back onto the road.
West Virginia University School of Public Health turns 10
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University’s School of Public Health is turning 10. Over the last decade, the School of Public Health, located in the Health Sciences Center, has grown in enrollment and in the number of programs offered, said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, the school’s dean. When the school started, it offered just one master’s degree program and one doctoral program.
2 Western Pennsylvania men get prison in Harrison County, West Virginia, drug case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Western Pennsylvanians will serve at least 2 years of incarceration in West Virginia for bringing narcotics into Harrison County. Charles Que Sean Whatley, 28, of Pittsburgh, was sentenced by Harrison Chief Judge Christopher J. McCarthy in July to 2-10 years for possession with intent to deliver less than gram of fentanyl.
WVU Medicine United Hospital Center raises around $35,000 for pediatric, maternal funds
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — About $35,000 was added to WVU Medicine United Hospital Center’s Pediatric and Maternal/Child-Compassion, Caring & Comfort Funds as a result of this year’s Oktoberfest fundraiser. Authentic German music and dress complemented the mood Friday as volunteers distributed 130 baskets of food to...
Gov. Justice announces completion of major Bowden Fish Hatchery upgrades
BOWDEN — Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday announced the reopening of the Bowden State Fish Hatchery, which has been closed since 2020 for major renovations. The hatchery features more than one mile of raceways where fish are reared.
Mon Health Medical Center recognized for excellence in financial communication
MORGANTOWN — Mon Health Medical Center has achieved recognition as an adopter of the Healthcare Financial Management Association’s Patient Financial Communications Best Practices. As a Best Practices Adopter, Mon Health Medical Center demonstrated that it follows nearly 100 best practices covering all aspects of financial interactions that take...
Communities plan Halloween events
KINGWOOD — Following is a list of community trick-or-treat times and events throughout Preston County.
Community calendar
• West Virginia Caring invites the community to attend the 21st annual Valley District Health Fair 7-11 a.m. at the Reedsville Fire Department. Sponsored by West Virginia Caring, Masontown United Methodist Church and the Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department. For more information, call Kim or Misty at West Virginia Caring at 304-864-0884 or toll free at 1-800-350-1161.
Grand jury indictments include embezzlement, drug charges
KINGWOOD — Thirty-eight indictments were returned by the Preston County Grand Jury Tuesday. For the first time in more than a year, there were no new murder indictments on the list. But the drug abuse epidemic was still evident in the more than 20 indictments accusing people of selling illegal substances, endangering children by using the substances or committing illegal acts to get money for drugs.
