Xbox Alleges That PlayStation Intentionally Kept Call Of Duty Out Of Game Pass For A Long Time
Xbox has asserted that PlayStation has prevented Call of Duty from being made available on Xbox Game Pass for a long time. The approximately $70 billion acquisition of Activision by Microsoft has been surrounded by a great deal of disarray and controversy. Recently, the technology giant confirmed that this year...
In A Recent Overwatch 2 Fan Video, Framerate And Texture Quality Are Only Two Examples Of The Visual Differences Between The Switch, PS4, And PS5 Versions
A new Overwatch 2 fan video compares the game’s visuals on the PS4, PS5, and Switch versions. The movie examines several visual aspects of Overwatch 2 on all three platforms and gives players a solid idea of how the tile would seem on their preferred console. The comparison video is being released simultaneously as some console players still need help connecting to Overwatch 2’s servers, which prevents them from playing the freshly released shooter.
There Will Be No More Heroes Until Steam Fixes The Games
After the June 2021 Steam release of No More Heroes and its sequel, players were not pleased with what they found. Since the Nintendo Switch versions were released with photographs of the Joy-Con controllers, many have accused publisher XSEED Games of rushing the ports. In addition to several glitches and crashes, fans have reported broken achievements. Hopefully, the situation will improve soon. XSEED Games has said in a recent update that they are working on a patch.
Due To Reports Of Frequent Crashes, Nintendo Has Temporarily Disabled Access To The Switch Sport Servers
While Nintendo looks into server crash concerns, the Nintendo Switch Sports servers are down for the time being. Earlier, Nintendo released update 1.2.1 for Switch Sport, which takes a firm stance against hackers and cheats who violate the game’s Community Guidelines. Because of the improvements implemented in this update, Nintendo will now be able to recognize and ban users who cheat or use vulnerabilities in Switch Sports. Unfortuitously, this update brings with it its problem, which results in the game crashing at random at times.
Best upcoming Switch games: the best new Switch games
The best upcoming Switch games demonstrate the unique features of Nintendo's uniquely designed console as well as the heritage of this iconic publisher and developer. Below I pick the best new Switch games that you can pre-order now to avoid disappointment. Pre-ordering is also useful for managing your budget and controlling your spending on gifts.
In Order To Make Lady Dimitrescu Playable, Resident Evil Village Shrank Her To A Manageable Size
Shadows of Rose, the impending downloadable content for Resident Evil Village, is drawing near. With it comes a fresh take on the Mercenaries gameplay option, which was previously made available to players. When the future Gold Edition of Resident Evil Village is released, players will have the option to play as either Chris Redfield, Heisenburg, or the infamous Lady Dimitrescu.
NME
‘The Sims 4’ is now free-to-play on all platforms
After EA and Maxis announced the news last month, The Sims 4 is now officially free-to-play for everyone. As of October 18, The Sims 4 is now permanently free-to-play through all available platforms including PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. This means that all users who haven’t...
PlayStation Players to Get Exclusive Operator in Modern Warfare 2
PlayStation players can get their hands on an exclusive Operator in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Revealed during last month's Call of Duty: Next showcase, PlayStation players who pre-order any digital edition of the game via the PlayStation Store will receive the Oni Operator Pack. The pack will be made available to eligible players at launch.
The Amiibo Release Window For Splatoon 3 Has Been Announced
This year, Nintendo unveiled three Splatoon 3 amiibo: a yellow Inkling, a blue Octoling, and a Smallfry. Fans were previously only given a vague release window of “around the holidays,” but that date has now been solidified as November 11th, as announced by the corporation. These figures, like earlier Splatoon amiibo, may be tapped to the NFC reader on the Nintendo Switch system to gain access to new items in the game, such as a cool helmet covered in a flock of hair like the one worn by Smallfry.
A New Update For Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Has Been Launched, Along With Latest Update
The newest patch for Xenoblade Chronicles 3, which brings the game on Nintendo Switch up to version 1.2.0, is now available for download. The update provides some good changes. However, the most notable difference is that it enables users to obtain Expansion Pass 2, which is also online right now!
Users Of 2K Games Are Urged To Update Their Passwords Following A Hack Into The Publisher’s Customer Service Portal
Earlier this month, 2K was the victim of a hack when an unauthorized third party obtained accessibility to the 2K support site. This third party then communicated to specific players with a harmful link. That link unquestionably contained malware, but given that it was from an official 2K source, it most likely fooled more than a few users into clicking on it.
After rescuing his 6,000-hour character, Stadia's biggest Red Dead Online fan has already started a new account on PS5
An interview with ItsColourTV, who says it was "heartbreaking" to see Rockstar abandon Red Dead Online
Xbox Series X is getting a feature fans have been desperate for
Another flurry of Xbox Series X features will help you save even more on your energy bills as you'll soon be able to choose how you want the console to switch off when you end your gaming session for the day. Presently, this is only available to Xbox Insiders and...
Creators Of Resident Evil 4 VR And Iron Man VR Have Been Acquired By Meta
The first day of Meta Connect 2022 got off to a rousing start. The first thing that Meta did was unveil a brand-new headset that will cost you $1500 but will offer you the most potent and baddest hardware that has ever been strapped to a person’s eyeholes. At the same time, Iron Man VR gave up its status as a PSVR unique title and will be available on Meta Quest 2 on November 3.
makeuseof.com
How to Play Retro Nintendo Games on Your Switch
Nintendo has a wide variety of classic and retro games that span multiple platforms. With Nintendo Switch, a large amount of NES, SNES, and N64 titles have been made available through emulation and Nintendo Switch Online. But what titles are available, and how can you play retro games on your...
A Bellibolt Plushie, A Fan-Created Representation Of The Newly-Announced Electric-Type Pokemon, Is Displayed
Someone who loves the Scarlet and Violet versions of Pokemon has made their cuddly Bellibolt. Fans of the RPG series often use various approaches to exhibit their creativity through artwork based on the pocket monsters from the series. Toys based on Pokemon are a famous market, and many of these items are hand-made.
You can pick up one of the best Warhammer games for free next week
Flesh is weak, but the Imperium is strong
The Yakuza Team Is Waiting For Player Feedback Before Deciding On A Permanent Title For The Series
In an announcement made one month ago, Ryu Ga Gotoku detailed several significant upcoming alterations to the Yakuza franchise. In addition to the news of three new games, the Japanese developer also shared information about a change in their company’s name. Instead of Yakuza, Ryu Ga Gotoku will be known in the West by the term “Like a Dragon,” precisely as it is known in the East.
The Two Map Sections May Mention In The Elden Ring V1.07 Patch That Isn’t Available In The Lands Between At The Moment Are Hints At Impending DLC
There are references to new maps in the code of the latest patch for Elden Ring, which may indicate that more downloadable content is on the way. Since Elden Ring’s debut earlier in 2022, FromSoftware has patched the game several times, addressing various issues and adjusting the game’s balance for several weapons.
Mei’s Changes, Including Bonuses And A Significant Nerf, Have Been Implemented In Overwatch 2, And Players’ Reactions Have Been Priceless
Mei’s overhaul in Overwatch 2 caused such surprise amongst players that they laughed it off in the middle of a match. Overwatch 2 is essentially a massive update to the original Overwatch. Several new arenas, three new playable characters, and additional cosmetic items have been introduced to the game to better convey the intended style. Those who participated in the pilot project will not be fazed. The only time this wouldn’t be the case is if the player was a Mei main.
