While Nintendo looks into server crash concerns, the Nintendo Switch Sports servers are down for the time being. Earlier, Nintendo released update 1.2.1 for Switch Sport, which takes a firm stance against hackers and cheats who violate the game’s Community Guidelines. Because of the improvements implemented in this update, Nintendo will now be able to recognize and ban users who cheat or use vulnerabilities in Switch Sports. Unfortuitously, this update brings with it its problem, which results in the game crashing at random at times.

6 DAYS AGO