Yoenis Céspedes is looking like his old self in the winter league
After showing flashes of brilliance during his eight-year MLB career -- remember "The Throw," the Derby dominance, the 2015 Mets' second-half run, the just-dripping-with-coolest-player-alive vibes -- Yoenis Céspedes had a bit of an awkward end to his stateside playing days. He did come back after that 2019 incident on his ranch to play eight games in 2020, but then, after nobody signed him in 2021, it seemed the aging, oft-injured outfielder might be out of baseball forever.
Moved by fan's story, Stott offers kind gesture
PHILADELPHIA -- Baseball is a game for fathers and sons. Look no further than what Phillies fan Geoff Crawley did this week, flying cross country from Washington, D.C., to San Diego to watch Games 1-2 of the National League Championship Series because it was more cost effective than acquiring tickets this weekend at Citizens Bank Park.
'A dream come true': Macko leads Mariners in AFL
Mariners left-hander Adam Macko might only be 21 years old, but he’s already traveled the world. Born in Slovakia, he grew up in Ireland, then moved to Alberta, Canada for high school. That’s where the Mariners drafted him, taking him in the seventh round of the 2019 Draft. But when he found out he was coming to Arizona for this year’s Fall League, Macko thought it was the most exciting trip of his life.
Yorke finding success with steady approach in the desert
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Pick a pitch type, and then pick a quadrant. Pitching sounds simple when boiled down to those simple tasks, but pitching when Nick Yorke stands in the box, ready for any and everything -- any and everywhere -- becomes much more complicated, as the Red Sox No. 4 prospect showed during a three-hit, two-RBI performance for Scottsdale on Friday.
Suárez aiming to steady ship in Game 3
PHILADELPHIA -- Ranger Suárez was one of the best starting pitchers in Major League Baseball for most of the season's second half. After a two-week stint on the injured list due to back spasms at the start of July, Suárez returned to the rotation on July 16 and put up a 2.33 ERA over his next 13 starts through the end of September. That was the 10th-best ERA in the Majors during that span -- and the second best among anyone still pitching in the postseason, behind only San Diego's Blake Snell (2.25 ERA).
After breakout season, Auer leads Rays in AFL
Only five Minor Leaguers finished with at least 15 homers and 45 stolen bases in 2022, and only three of them were playing in their age-21 seasons or younger. Two of them are Top 15 overall prospects in Anthony Volpe (No. 5) and Elly De La Cruz (No. 14). The third is Rays No. 12 prospect Mason Auer, who finished with 15 blasts and 48 thefts in 115 games between Single-A Charleston and High-A Bowling Green in his first full season.
ESPN, F1 Extend U.S. TV Deal Through 2025
The announcement comes on the eve of the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin.
How SD might deploy Clev, key arms in G4
PHILADELPHIA -- Trailing two games to one in the National League Championship Series, the Padres will turn to right-hander Mike Clevinger for Game 4 on Saturday night in Philadelphia. But for how long, exactly?. “I’m going to go until Bob comes and tells me I can’t go anymore,” Clevinger said....
Rookie SS Peraza puts on defensive show in Game 2
HOUSTON -- Oswald Peraza made himself bigger than the moment. The Yankees' shortstop showed flashes of what’s ahead with several impressive defensive plays in New York’s 3-2 loss in Game 2 of the ALCS on Thursday. • ALCS Game 3, presented by loanDepot: Saturday, 5 p.m. ET/4 CT...
Bochy named Rangers manager, signs 3-year deal
ARLINGTON -- A new era of Texas Rangers baseball has begun as the club announced on Friday it hired Bruce Bochy as the 20th full-time manager in franchise history. The two sides agreed to a three-year deal, covering the 2023-25 seasons, as Bochy returns to a big league dugout for the first time since ‘19, his final year with the Giants. This will be his first time managing an American League club, as he spent all 25 years as manager in the National League West, between San Diego (1995-2006) and San Francisco (2007-19).
Keep these 5 Brewers prospects on the radar
This story was excerpted from Adam McCalvy's Brewers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Jackson Chourio dominated the headlines down on the farm for the Brewers in 2022, rocketing through Single-A Carolina, High-A Wisconsin and Double-A Biloxi on the way to No. 10 on MLB Pipeline’s list of baseball’s Top 100 prospects. Ethan Small and Garrett Mitchell jumped to the Majors, and Sal Frelick made it to Triple-A Nashville a mere 12 months after he was drafted.
These Giants prospects are on the rise
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado’s Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Giants’ farm system took a dip in MLB Pipeline’s most recent organizational rankings, falling from No. 11 to No. 18 this year following a bit of regression from some of the club’s better prospects.
Get to know these up-and-coming Sox prospects
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Though the season wasn’t fulfilling for the Red Sox at the Major League level, the opposite was true on the farm.
Padres' No. 1 prospect among representatives in AFL
Jackson Merrill caught attention before he ever took an at-bat for the Peoria Javelinas. The Padres chose to send their top prospect to the Arizona Fall League after a season in which wrist and hamstring injuries limited him to just 45 games with Single-A Lake Elsinore. Only fellow 2003-born infielders Deyvison De Los Santos (D-backs) and Jose Salas (Marlins) were younger on an AFL roster, and both had at least seen High-A.
