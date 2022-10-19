The New York Yankees reportedly plan to bring back general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone. "Cashman’s contract is up, of course, and most in the organization believe that Hal Steinbrenner will ask him back, and that Cashman will accept. If Cashman returns, Boone -- finishing up the first year of three in his current deal -- is expected to come back, too," Andy Martino of SNY reported.

