Boston, MA

Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving had message for Ben Simmons after Nets’ loss

The 2022-23 Brooklyn Nets have played just one game together, and Kyrie Irving is already sharing words of wisdom with Ben Simmons. Simmons made his regular-season debut with the Nets in a game where they were crushed by the New Orleans Pelicans at home. The former No. 1 overall pick scored 4 points and grabbed 5 rebounds in the 130-108 loss. His most impressive feat was managing to foul out despite playing just 23 minutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Harrell's reason for signing with Sixers over Celtics is telling

Montrezl Harrell seemed like a good fit for the Boston Celtics on paper this offseason. With Robert Williams set to undergo knee surgery, the Celtics needed frontcourt depth behind the 36-year-old Al Horford, and Harrell represented a proven veteran option with career averages of 12.9 points and 5.3 rebounds per game over seven NBA seasons.
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

Doc Rivers’ Message to Matisse Thybulle After Extension Deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers had until Monday night to agree to terms on a new extension with their 2019 first-round pick, Matisse Thybulle. In the weeks leading up to the deadline, Daryl Morey was asked about where the team is at regarding a Thybulle extension. The Sixers' President of Basketball Operations declined to comment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA

5 takeaways from Clippers' season-opening win vs. Lakers

LOS ANGELES — Five takeaways from the LA Clippers’ 103-97 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday. After missing the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury, Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers’ medical staff determined he should start 2022-23 … as a reserve.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

5 takeaways from Suns' 22-point comeback win against Mavs

PHOENIX — Footprint Center, scene of a 2022 Western Conference semifinals stomping, turned into the site of redemption Wednesday night for the Phoenix Suns, which rallied from a 22-point deficit to defeat the Dallas Mavericks, 107-105. Damion Lee drained a 10-foot fadeaway for the game winner in front of...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBA

5 takeaways from Celtics' road victory over rival Heat

MIAMI – There figured to be a little grudge aspect to the Heat’s clash Friday night against their rivals, the Boston Celtics, at FTX Arena. After all, when we last saw these teams on the floor together, in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Jimmy Butler went for the hero moment in a two-point game, dribbling up court and right into a 3-pointer from the top with 16 seconds – and one Miami timeout – left.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Hornets 112

Pelicans (2-0), Hornets (1-1) New Orleans’ recent history is filled with slow starts to the regular season, but this Pelicans squad looks much different from many of those from the past decade. New Orleans improved to 2-0 overall for the first time since 2018-19, building a quick lead Friday, before Charlotte rallied and created some fourth-quarter drama. However, the Pelicans regained control down the stretch, remaining unbeaten. After winning its first two road games in a regular season for the first time in a dozen years, New Orleans will open its home slate Sunday vs. Utah.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

The Chase Down Pod - First Takeaways

The Cavaliers season has begun with a loss on the road in Toronto. Carter and Justin weigh in on Donovan Mitchell's debut, Darius Garland's injury, the new look starting lineup and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely their own and do not reflect...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

NBA launches “NBA Forever” campaign in conjunction with Marvel Studios

Victor Oladipo has something to prove. After a full round of sixes and a lone seven score in the 2018 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest, he prepares for his final dunk of the night. Oladipo tosses the ball a couple of times against the backboard, and heads over to the crowd where he’s met by Chadwick Boseman sitting courtside. Gifted a Black Panther mask, he faces Boseman, thanks him with his hands across his chest – a symbol now known by millions around the world as the signature of the superhero.
NBA

Magic Unable to Hold Off Hawks in Atlanta

Cole Anthony, back following a one-game absence, tallied 25 points off the bench and Paolo Banchero notched his first NBA double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds, but the Orlando Magic were unable to ward off the Atlanta Hawks and their dynamic backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray in Friday’s 108-98 loss.
ORLANDO, FL
NBA

More Driven

NBA

Five things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 21, 2022

Pelicans head coach Willie Green will speak to the media ahead of Friday's game against the Hornets. Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi preview the road game in Charlotte on the Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek. Tip-off of Friday's game against the Hornets at the Spectrum Center is 6:00 p.m. and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

