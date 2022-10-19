ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'DWTS' Recap: Prom Night Ends With A Heartbreaking Elimination & Gabby Gets The 1st Perfect Score

By Avery Thompson
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Disney+

It’s the second night of Dancing With the Stars this week, and we are truly blessed. During the October 18 episode, there will be two rounds of the competition. The first round is all about Prom, and the pairs will dance together once again. The second round is a massive dance marathon for bonus points. The last couple standing will be crowned the king and queen of Prom Night.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart start off Prom Night with a very sexy cha-cha to “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake featuring Timbaland. “You continued your progress from last night,” Len Goodman says before calling it a “well-danced routine.” Derek Hough tells Daniel that he oozes “this swag and this confidence” when he dances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MPqgp_0ieOgmb700
The judges of ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ (Disney+)

Carrie Ann Inaba also says it was a “very solid routine,” but she wants to see him “exaggerate” some of his moves going forward. Daniel and Britt’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 32 out of 40. Total score for both nights: 66 out of 80.

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev are up next with their fun and spunky jazz routine to“Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper. Bruno Tonioli admits he loved the performance, but he does point out that she did “miss the dismount” during the routine. Carrie Ann tells Heidi that she “wanted to see more” from Heidi. Len totally disagrees with Carrie Ann. Heidi and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 9; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 33 out of 40. Total score for both nights: 69 out of 80.

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki go for slow dance vibes with their Viennese Waltz to “You and Me” by Lifehouse. “You’ve come a very, very long way,” Bruno says. “You really have to polish the detail.” Carrie Ann agrees that Vinny did a “very good attempt at mastering the technique.” Len adds that Vinny had a “lovely musicality,” but he really needs to up his game in the dance marathon. Vinny and Koko’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 28 out of 40. Total score for both nights: 60 out of 80.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko take things to a whole new level with their fierce cha-cha to “Waiting for Tonight” by Jennifer Lopez. Shangela channels J.Lo in a gorgeous bodysuit. “That was insane!” Carrie Ann declares. However, she does note that there were some missteps. Len tells Shangela that her legs are “still not as crisp” as he’d like them to be. Derek thinks the intro was a “main event” moment. “You were fantastic,” he adds. Shangela and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 35 out of 40. Total score for both nights: 67 out of 80. Shangela and Gleb have gotten their first 9s of the season!

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas perform a sensational jive to “You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall & John Oates. “You are a fantastic dancer,” Len declares. Derek admits that he wanted a “little bit more energy,” but it was “near perfect.” Bruno raves that this routine was “equally stunning, equally difficult” after last night’s incredible contemporary. Carrie Ann agrees with Derek that there was “something that was missing” in the performance. Charli and Mark’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 10; Derek = 9; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 38 out of 40. Total score for both nights: 77 out of 80. Charli’s first 10 from Len!

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten bring the emotion with a Viennese Waltz to “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson. “You’re getting better and better every week,” Derek says. Carrie Ann follows up and says that Jessie is “really growing.” She adds, “Do not give up.” Jessie and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 32 out of 40. Total score for both nights: 61 out of 80.

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy are the definitions of fierce with their tango to “Good Girls Go Bad” by Cobra Starship featuring Leighton Meester. “That was great!” Bruno raves. Len says the performance was “full of attack, full of purpose.” Derek adds, “Everything about that was perfect.” Gabby and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40. The first perfect score of the season! Total score for both nights: 76 out of 80.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater go full emo with their jive to “Basket Case” by Green Day. Carrie Ann knows that Trevor and Emma have intricate choreography, and he is not missing a step. Derek says that was a “10 for effort,” but some of the performance “seemed a little robotic.” Bruno points out that the performance was “full of energy,” and the side-by-side part was “brilliant.” Trevor and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 32 out of 40. Total score for both nights: 64 out of 80.

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach rock out with their cha to “Shut Up and Dance” by WALK THE MOON. “I thought you danced that terrific,” Len tells Joseph. Bruno says that Joseph has “improved so much” in just a matter of weeks. Carrie Ann loves Joseph’s “attention to detail,” but she thinks there are still some improvements to be made to take him to the next level. Joseph and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 32 out of 40. Total score for both nights: 66 out of 80.

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstong dance a powerful contemporary to “No Air” by Jordin and Chris Brown. “That was beautiful,” Derek says. He calls the performance “very bold.” Bruno tells Jordin that the performance was “so moving.” Len thinks the routine was “well danced,” but he didn’t care for the lift. Jordin and Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 8; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 35 out of 40. Total score for both nights: 68 out of 80.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson are the last performance of the night. They sizzle with their samba to “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock. “You two are the king and queen of samba,” Bruno declares. Carrie Ann calls that the “breakthrough dance” she’s been looking for in him. Len gives Wayne a standing ovation and says “this rarely happens.” Derek follows Len with a standing ovation. Wayne and Witney’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40. Total score for both nights: 77 out of 80.

Now it’s time for the dance marathon. The longer you stay on the floor, the more points you get. Daniel is the first to be tapped on the shoulder. They perform a hustle and lindy hop. It comes down to Shangela and Jessie. Jessie and Alan are crowned the Prom Queen and King. They get 11 points added to their score.

Following the dance marathon, the results of the voting are revealed. The first safe couple is Trevor and Emma. The other couples who are safe: Wayne and Witney, Jordin and Brandon, Gabby and Val, Shangela and Gleb, Charli and Mark, Vinny and Koko, Daniel and Britt, and Jessie and Alan.

The bottom two are Joseph and Daniella, followed by Heidi and Artem. It’s now for the judges’ verdict. Derek is first. He chooses to save Heidi and Artem. Carrie Ann chooses to save Joseph and Daniella. Bruno votes to save Heidi and Artem. It’s down to Len. He picks Heidi and Artem. Joseph and Daniella have been eliminated.

