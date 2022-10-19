ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary Quinto’s Boyfriend: Meet Model Miles McMillan & More Of His Exes

By Erin Silvia
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
  • Zachary Quinto is an actor best known for his roles in the American Horror Story series.
  • He hasn’t been in a public relationship since 2019.
  • Some of his past boyfriends include Jonathan Groff and Miles McMillan.

Zachary Quinto, 45, has had an active dating life since stepping into the spotlight. From fellow actor Jonathan Groff to model Miles McMillan, the American Horror Story star has caused all kinds of speculation while romantically involved with various hunks, and although he’s tried to keep his love life as private as possible, there’s always been a lot of interest in it. He once talked about his struggles when it comes to dating and attributed the difficulty with losing his father at a young age.

“I found myself in a pattern of being attracted to people who were somehow unavailable, and what I realized was that I was protecting myself because I equated the idea of connection and love with trauma and death,” he said in a 2012 interview with Out Magazine. “I had to do a lot of work on the couch to really get to a place where I was able to show up to a relationship with someone who was actually capable of being in one — and that took a lot of trial and error. And I’m still working on all that stuff — that will never stop.”

Find out more about Zachary’s past boyfriends below!

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Although it’s never been officially confirmed, Zachary reportedly dated actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson in 2010. Jesse is best known for his role in the television series Modern Family from 2009 until 2020. Zachary reunited with him along with his other ex Jonathan when they performed at the Public Theater’s Manhattan Gala in 2014. They posed for a silly photo together that showed off their smiles and happiness with being around each other.

Jonathan Groff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pE47H_0ieOgWQN00
Zachary and Jonathan during an outing. (SplashNews.com)

Zachary started dating Jonathan in 2010, one year before he publicly came out as gay. Jonathan is known for his acting roles on stage and in television and films. Some of his most popular roles included those in the original Broadway production of Spring Awakening, the 2015 production of Hamilton and the FOX television series, Glee. “I’m incredibly happy, I’m incredibly lucky,” he told Out Magazine about his relationship with Jonathan in 2012.

The lovebirds were reportedly together until around 2013 and a source told US Weekly it was their busy schedules that led to the breakup. “Zach being away and filming was not easy on them,” the source explained. “Now he’s going to be in New York with his new play [The Glass Menagerie]. They really loved each other, so it wasn’t an easy split.”

The exes reunited when Jonathan was appearing on Broadway in Hamilton and they posed for a smiling photo together, proving their friendship is still on.

Miles McMillan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9gFP_0ieOgWQN00
Zachary and Miles pose at an event together. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Zachary started dating model and painter Miles in the summer of 2013. They got serious and moved in together at a place in New York City in 2015. By 2017, there were rumors of an engagement after Zachary shared a photo of himself wearing a silver ring on his left hand ring finger. Miles is accomplished in his work and even won the Daily Front Row’s “Model of the Year” at the Fashion Media Awards in 2016.

Unlike some of Zachary’s other relationships, his romance with Miles was a lot more public and they not only attended public events together, including some in which they held hands on the red carpet, they also posted about each other on social media. By 2019, however, the couple had split and a source said it was a mutual decision. “They amicably split earlier this year,” the source told PEOPLE in Feb. 2019.

