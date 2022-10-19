ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Drake Batherson scores twice, Senators beat Capitals 5-2

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Drake Batherson scored twice in the second period and the Ottawa Senators overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Thursday night. Shane Pinto broke a tie in third and Tyler Motte and Alex DeBrincat added empty-net goals. Anton Forsberg stopped 22 shots. T.J. Oshie and Anthony Mantha scored for Washington on first-period power plays. Darcy Kuemper made 39 saves.
Alex Tuch has 1st NHL hat trick, Sabres beat Flames 6-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Alex Tuch had his first career hat trick and the Buffalo Sabres handed Calgary its first loss of the season, beating the Flames 6-3 on Thursday night. Rasmus Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game to set an NHL record for defenseman to open a season. Eric Comrie made 40 saves and Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt also scored to help Buffalo (3-1-0) complete an Alberta sweep after a 4-2 victory in Edmonton on Tuesday night. Andrew Mangiapane, Trevor Lewis and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (3-1-0). Jacob Markstrom stopped nine of the 12 shots he faced before making way for Dan Vladar, who made 17 saves.
Breaking down what the Bruins’ lineup could look like when healthy

The Bruins are off to a 4-1 start while missing two of their top players in Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy. The Boston Bruins inched closer to full health with Matt Grzelcyk’s return to the lineup on Thursday following off-season shoulder surgery. Ideally, they’ll have their full complement of...
