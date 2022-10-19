Metro Council bans smoking in bars

Metro Council members gave final approval to a bill that would ban smoking in all remaining bars and venues that still allow it in Nashville.

Sponsored by Council Member Jeff Syracuse, the ordinance passed in a vote of 30-4 on Tuesday evening. It now goes to Mayor John Cooper.

More than 1,300 other cities and towns across the U.S. have instituted smoke-free regulations. Syracuse argued that smoking bans improve public health and do not have adverse effects on businesses.

“This is a pro-business bill. It is a public health bill,” Syracuse told colleagues during debate on amendments earlier this month. “This is not just about musicians. It's about our health and the health of hospitality workers. … This is a good bill for the city. It sets a good tone for the kind of environment that we need.”

The ordinance will not apply to cigar bars, hookah bars, vapor bars or other establishments where smoking is integral to the business model.

An amendment that would have “grandfathered” in 56 existing bars and dives that currently allow smoking and prohibit smoking in future establishments was voted down earlier this month.

There are roughly 1,800 bars and dives in Nashville.

Violators of the ordinance could face a fine of up to $50. The ordinance will go into effect March 1, 2023.

“It’s okay if you're at home and your own property, but when you're out in public and somebody else breathes that, somebody else gets cancer,” Gloria Hausser said. “That's totally not okay. It is not okay for us to abuse our hospitality workers because we got a nicotine addiction.”

It was supported by a coalition of public health organizations, including the American Cancer Society Center Action Network and Musicians for a Smokefree Tennessee.

Smoking in most places where people work has been banned in Tennessee since 2007, when then-Gov. Phil Bredesen signed the Tennessee Non-Smokers Protection Act. The act allowed an exception for age-restricted venues. Earlier this year, the state legislature passed a bill allowing cities to regulate smoking and vapor product use in age-restricted venues.

Tennessee has the fifth-highest adult smoking rate in the nation. Secondhand smoke causes nearly 34,000 premature deaths from heart disease each year for non-smokers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.