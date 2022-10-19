Read full article on original website
Darvin Ham’s Cold-Blooded Response To Russell Westbrook Saying That Coming Off The Bench Caused His Injury: "You Have To Be Prepared To Do Whatever Your Team Needs You To Do... That's Called Being A Professional."
Darvin Ham asked Russell Westbrook to act like a professional after Russ said he got injured for coming off the bench.
Klay Thompson Says Jordan Poole Is The Future Of The Warriors And Draymond Green Will Have A Statue Outside Of The Chase Center
Klay Thompson gets real on Jordan Poole and Draymond Green's value to the Warriors.
Richard Jefferson Says There Is No Way The Lakers Will Waste LeBron James' Year, They Will Wait For 10-15 Games Before Making Any Huge Trade Decisions
NBA analyst Richard Jefferson believes the Lakers will not waste another year of LeBron James but aren't going to rush into making a decision to trade for players before 10-15 games.
Suns’ Devin Booker pulls up to season opener in ’58 Chevy
Suns star Devin Booker caught attention for pulling up to Phoenix’s season opener at Footprint Center Wednesday in a pink 1958 Chevy convertible. “[1958], man, that’s the year,” Booker said to a cameraman while walking up. Booker has quite the car collection, with classics such as the...
Ja Morant, Grizzlies soar into tilt with young Rockets
Not that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant needed a reminder, but the trappings of superstardom include the responsibility of a heavy workload. Morant recorded game highs of 34 points and nine assists to lift Memphis to a 115-112 overtime win over the New York Knicks in Wednesday's opener, doing so over 38 high-intensity minutes.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Devin Booker Credits Golden State Warriors for Damion Lee's Culture
Devin Booker gave high priase to the Golden State Warriors
The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Heat must make to Suns
As the NBA season gets underway, one of the last unsettled bit of business from the offseason is the pending Jae Crowder trade. The Phoenix Suns and the 10-year NBA veteran have mutually decided to part ways. The only thing left to do is to find the right trade partner. Rumors have Crowder being interested in several Eastern Conference destinations, with the Miami Heat at or near the top of his list. The only problem is, with the Heat’s current contract situation, there aren’t a ton of options for a trade. That said, there is still a path to get a deal done, so here is the perfect Heat-Suns trade that will get Crowder from the desert to South Beach.
Robert Sarver blamed an 'unforgiving climate' for forcing him to sell the Suns — but he could walk away with more than $1 billion
Some around the NBA world believe the Suns will sell for more than $3 billion, meaning Robert Sarver is set to make quite a profit.
WATCH: Devin Booker's Incredible Hesitation In Mavs-Suns Game
Devin Booker had an incredible move in Wednesday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.
Grizzlies' Ja Morant is back to turning in insane highlights on a nightly basis
After breaking the internet last season, Ja Morant has wasted no time doing the same to open the 2022-23 campaign. Just two games into his fourth season in the league, Morant has wowed with his playmaking, athleticism and scoring ability, reminding us all that he's the definition of a showman, even when the play doesn't count.
There are big takeaways for Suns’ Lee, Payne in season opener
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has done this before. To end the fourth game of last season, Williams pulled point guard Chris Paul out of the lineup with 6:55 left and their team trailing the Sacramento Kings, 95-84. Paul had been struggling with a 1-for-10 shooting line, six points...
Phoenix Suns Stun Dallas Mavericks 107-105
This was one for the books for the Phoenix Suns in their season-opener on Wednesday night. In a game that seemed widely decided during the first half, the Suns showed incredible determination to fight back against the Dallas Mavericks, stunning their rival with a 107-105 victory. First Half: Suns Down...
NBA roundup: Ja Morant (49) guides Grizzlies over Rockets
Ja Morant scored a game-high 49 points and steered the visiting Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday. Morant hit 17 of 26 shots from the floor. He finished 5-for-6 on 3-point attempts, his lone miss coming late in the fourth quarter on a heave against an expiring shot clock.
Suns ownership situation a factor in Cam Johnson extension negotiations
Cam Johnson is in the long term plans for the Phoenix Suns, despite the two sides failing to agree on a contract extension before Monday’s deadline. Phoenix Suns general manager James Jones told Arizona Sports’ Burns & Gambo such and that there was mutual interest to get a deal done.
Suns Favored in Season Opener vs. Mavericks
The Phoenix Suns are ready to put a rather eventful offseason behind them. Oddsmakers believe they'll do just that. On SI Sportsbook, the Suns are -4.5-point favorites to defeat the visiting Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the 2022-23 regular season. The two rosters will look very familiar since the...
Suns Can Finally Put the Past Behind Them
The Phoenix Suns 107-105 thrilling victory on opening night against the Dallas Mavericks means more than any ordinary win. After a franchise record 64 wins season last year, the Suns lost a heartbreaking seven-game series to the Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs. The Suns not only lost but got blown out in Game 7 on their homecourt by 33 points.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets prediction, pick, odds: Pelicans, Hornets off to good starts
Two teams that both dominated in their first game meet on Friday night. The difference here is that the Hornets took it to the lowly Spurs while the Pelicans blew out the star-studded Brooklyn Nets. Our choice feels clear. We'll ride the early promising results out of New Orleans and take the Pelicans -6.5. — Griffin Carroll, Yardbarker.
Suns HC Monty Williams explains decision to bench Chris Paul
Monty Williams went a little left during Wednesday’s season opener against the Dallas Mavericks and is explaining why he did so. The Phoenix Suns head coach Williams made the bold decision to bench star point guard Chris Paul for the final 6:41 of the fourth quarter against Dallas. Instead, backup Cameron Payne closed out the game for Phoenix. Another starter, Cameron Johnson, was also absent for the last 9:35 of the game as the newly-signed Damion Lee got the crunchtime minutes on the wing next to Devin Booker.
Uncertainty Ultimately Failed Cameron Johnson's Extension Talks With Suns
Phoenix Suns and Cam Johnson could't reach an agreement resulting in RFA status for next season.
