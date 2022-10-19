ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Ja Morant, Grizzlies soar into tilt with young Rockets

Not that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant needed a reminder, but the trappings of superstardom include the responsibility of a heavy workload. Morant recorded game highs of 34 points and nine assists to lift Memphis to a 115-112 overtime win over the New York Knicks in Wednesday's opener, doing so over 38 high-intensity minutes.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

The perfect Jae Crowder trade offer Heat must make to Suns

As the NBA season gets underway, one of the last unsettled bit of business from the offseason is the pending Jae Crowder trade. The Phoenix Suns and the 10-year NBA veteran have mutually decided to part ways. The only thing left to do is to find the right trade partner. Rumors have Crowder being interested in several Eastern Conference destinations, with the Miami Heat at or near the top of his list. The only problem is, with the Heat’s current contract situation, there aren’t a ton of options for a trade. That said, there is still a path to get a deal done, so here is the perfect Heat-Suns trade that will get Crowder from the desert to South Beach.
PHOENIX, AZ
ng-sportingnews.com

Grizzlies' Ja Morant is back to turning in insane highlights on a nightly basis

After breaking the internet last season, Ja Morant has wasted no time doing the same to open the 2022-23 campaign. Just two games into his fourth season in the league, Morant has wowed with his playmaking, athleticism and scoring ability, reminding us all that he's the definition of a showman, even when the play doesn't count.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Stun Dallas Mavericks 107-105

This was one for the books for the Phoenix Suns in their season-opener on Wednesday night. In a game that seemed widely decided during the first half, the Suns showed incredible determination to fight back against the Dallas Mavericks, stunning their rival with a 107-105 victory. First Half: Suns Down...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

NBA roundup: Ja Morant (49) guides Grizzlies over Rockets

Ja Morant scored a game-high 49 points and steered the visiting Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday. Morant hit 17 of 26 shots from the floor. He finished 5-for-6 on 3-point attempts, his lone miss coming late in the fourth quarter on a heave against an expiring shot clock.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Suns Favored in Season Opener vs. Mavericks

The Phoenix Suns are ready to put a rather eventful offseason behind them. Oddsmakers believe they'll do just that. On SI Sportsbook, the Suns are -4.5-point favorites to defeat the visiting Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the 2022-23 regular season. The two rosters will look very familiar since the...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns Can Finally Put the Past Behind Them

The Phoenix Suns 107-105 thrilling victory on opening night against the Dallas Mavericks means more than any ordinary win. After a franchise record 64 wins season last year, the Suns lost a heartbreaking seven-game series to the Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs. The Suns not only lost but got blown out in Game 7 on their homecourt by 33 points.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns HC Monty Williams explains decision to bench Chris Paul

Monty Williams went a little left during Wednesday’s season opener against the Dallas Mavericks and is explaining why he did so. The Phoenix Suns head coach Williams made the bold decision to bench star point guard Chris Paul for the final 6:41 of the fourth quarter against Dallas. Instead, backup Cameron Payne closed out the game for Phoenix. Another starter, Cameron Johnson, was also absent for the last 9:35 of the game as the newly-signed Damion Lee got the crunchtime minutes on the wing next to Devin Booker.
PHOENIX, AZ

