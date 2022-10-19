Read full article on original website
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender Youth
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New Orleans
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive Rights
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"
WSMV
Metro Council approves bill on sidewalk cafe on second reading
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday night, the city council approved the bill on sidewalk cafes on its second reading. In September 2020, the Metro Council enacted an ordinance that temporarily allowed sidewalk café dining facilities within the public right-of-way. The ordinance’s purpose was to provide some relief to...
iheart.com
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Tennessee may be the home of country music and hot chicken, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Volunteer State.
radio7media.com
T-DOT Rapid Hiring Event
THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WILL BE HOSTING A RAPID HIRE EVENT ON OCT. 22 FROM 9 A.M. – 2 P.M. AT THEIR REGION 3 COMPLEX ON CENTENNIAL BOULEVARD IN NASHVILLE. TDOT IS CURRENTLY LOOKING FOR MOTIVATED INDIVIDUALS TO ERVE AS TDOT OPERATIONS TECHNICIANS. THESE POSITIONS ARE OUT OF DAVIDSON AND WILLIAMSON COUNTY AND WILL BE CONDUCTING A VARIETY OF MAINTENANCE RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDING SNOW AND ICE REMOVAL. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN.GOV/TDOT OR GO TO THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT MYTDOT.
School bus fight raises protocol concerns in Rutherford County
A violent school bus fight caught on camera is raising concerns in Rutherford County after a student says pepper spray was used.
Columbia streetscape project moves forward
The $2.1 million project will be the largest investment in the Columbia Arts District to date, according to Mayor Chaz Molder.
Trailer carrying sealant overturns on I-65 in Franklin
Two lanes of I-65 northbound are closed near the McEwen onramp after a trailer carrying sealant overturned.
WSMV
Affordable housing last chance for some to find home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A North Nashville affordable housing waitlist is now open and accepting applications. Staffers said people are rushing to apply for the housing and told WSMV4 what you need to know about the application. You can now apply to the John Henry Hale Homes affordable waiting list,...
Nashville social club owner pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
A Nashville business owner pleaded guilty on Wednesday to violating campaign finance laws in connection with a 2016 campaign.
‘Focused on being governor’: Bill Lee discusses decision not to debate ahead of November election
Gov. Lee gave a little more insight as to why he's choosing not to debate Democrat challenger Dr. Jason Martin.
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadium
The Tennessee Titans have reached an agreement with Nashville's Mayor John Cooper to build a new stadium costing more than $2 billion dollars. The new stadium will be approximately 1.7 million square feet and it will be enclosed. The new stadium will be built on the land that is directly east of Nissan Stadium. Because the new stadium will have a dome, that will allow the city to host future Super Bowls, concerts and other events which were not possible in the current stadium.
Nashville Scene
State Commission Reverses Three Nashville Charter Decisions
The Tennessee Public Charter School Commission wrapped its final scheduled meeting of the year on Tuesday. The commission, which was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee and inherited charter appeal and authorization responsibilities from the Tennessee State Board of Education in 2021, heard 13 new start appeals this year, four of which were slated for Nashville.
styleblueprint.com
Nashville’s Premier Independent Senior Living Community
The Saint Paul is an independent senior living community in Nashville offering luxury amenities and a community-based approach to care. Owned and operated by three generations of the Rochford family, the team at The Saint Paul understands the importance of family and is uniquely positioned to welcome new residents as they join the community. We spoke to Ross Rochford, Director of Leasing and Marketing, to learn all about The Saint Paul’s offerings and its special approach.
Early voting in Tennessee runs through November 3
If you're tired of seeing all of the political ads on TV, we have good news. Early Voting in Tennessee began Wednesday, October 19th.
wjle.com
U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule
The U.S. 70 improvement project continues on schedule in DeKalb County between Liberty and Alexandria from State Route 96 to State Route 53. TDOT Public Information Officer Rae Anne Bradley told WJLE about how this project is progressing. “This job includes the grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and...
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Nashville, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated sushi restaurants in Nashville from Tripadvisor.
Sidelines
What Rutherford County Democratic candidates told us this week
Five Rutherford Country Democratic candidates gathered this week for a forum to discuss their policy positions and answer questions about their solutions for local issues. Here is what they said going into this year’s midterm elections. Kelly Northcut, Senate District 13. Kelly Northcut wants to represent the people of...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for The Fish House Sports Bar
Congratulations to The Fish House Sports Bar for their ribbon cutting and customer appreciation celebration on Wednesday, October 19th at 11am. The Fish House Sports Bar is located at 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (in shopping center of former Kroger) and can be contacted at 615-410-3265.
‘Not that child’s fault’: Briley Parkway crash shines a light on importance of safeguarding children during school hours
A Wednesday crash on Briley Parkway has left behind a heartbroken family, and the community wondering why four teens were not in school at the time of the incident.
Hours-long standoff ends in fire at Bellevue home; suspect in custody
An hours-long standoff between Metro police and a barricaded man has officially ended after the home at the center of the standoff went up in flames early Friday morning.
Sumner County pushing to remove another book from schools
Steven King read explicit excerpts from the novel Lawn Boy written by Jonathan Evision, and pushed for the banning of the book that night stating it violated state law TCA 39-17-911.
