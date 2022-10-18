Read full article on original website
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW
Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Iranians strike as Mahsa Amini protests enter sixth week
Shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike in Iran on Saturday as women-led nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini entered a sixth week, activists said. The death of 22-year-old Amini, after her arrest for allegedly breaching Iran's strict dress code for women, has fuelled the biggest protests seen in the Islamic republic for years.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia launches 36 rockets in ‘massive attack’; power outages in central and western Ukraine after shelling
Ukrainian president says most missiles fired overnight were shot down; over 1 million people without electricity after attacks on power stations
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Conor Kennedy, RFK's grandson and Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, says he went to fight in Ukraine and was 'willing to die there'
Kennedy said he was sent to the northeastern front of the Ukraine war because he learned how to fight quickly, and was "willing to die there."
Trump's yearslong crusade against Ukraine has finally come home to roost as Republicans call for abandoning Kyiv
A far-right GOP faction is urging sharp cuts to US aid to Ukraine, which would cut the legs out from under Ukraine's efforts to retake its territory.
kitco.com
Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia can access enough tankers to ship most of its oil beyond the reach of a new G7 price cap, industry players and a U.S. official told Reuters, underscoring the limits of the most ambitious plan yet to curb Moscow's wartime revenue. The Group of...
kitco.com
Walking dead US dollar
For more than a year, the US dollar has been gaining strength relative to other currencies, including the euro, yen, yuan and Canadian dollar. On Sept. 1 the US Dollar Index (DXY) hit a 20-year high, and as the chart below shows, the index has been risen steadily all year.
kitco.com
Russian business climate worsened in Oct -central bank
MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Thursday that its business climate index slid into negative territory in October, with future expectations becoming markedly less optimistic as production and demand assessments worsened. Businesses' price expectations rose, partly due to a rise in costs, according to a central...
kitco.com
Mexican president urges U.S. to make up with Venezuela, hints at accord
MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday urged the United States and Venezuela to restore relations and pressed for Washington to allow more Venezuelans to enter the United States as migration reaches record levels. The United States last week announced a plan to...
kitco.com
EU neighbours seek stability from UK after Truss exit
BRUSSELS, Oct 20 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin voiced hope on Thursday that the next British leader would bring stability to the country after Liz Truss resigned just six weeks into the job. Privately, some EU diplomats have aired a touch of schadenfreude...
kitco.com
Egypt to release feed from ports following chick culling
CAIRO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Egypt will release an "appropriate quantity" of feed components from ports every week, according to an agriculture ministry letter to the central bank, following outrage from poultry farmers forced to cull chicks amid a dollar shortage. The feed shortage has highlighted the impact of an...
kitco.com
Ex FBI negotiator: how to get to peace in Ukraine - Chris Voss
Chris Voss, former FBI hostage negotiator and best-selling author, discusses a possible way to negotiate with Putin, and how to deal with real estate deals. He also talks about his upcoming real estate book with David Lin, Anchor and Producer at Kitco News, at the Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai.
kitco.com
ASML CEO: US China export restrictions could affect 5% of order backlog
AMSTERDAM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - New restrictions by the United States government on exports of semiconductor technology could affect up to 5% of ASML Holding's (ASML.AS) order backlog, CEO Peter Wennink said on Wednesday. On a call with analysts, Wennink said ASML is not directly impacted as its products and...
kitco.com
Biden awards $2.8 billion to boost U.S. minerals output for EV batteries
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Wednesday it is awarding $2.8 billion in grants to boost U.S. production of electric vehicle batteries and the minerals used to build them, part of a bid to wean the country off supplies from China. "By undercutting U.S. manufacturers with...
kitco.com
India to pitch for global biofuels alliance at G20 - oil minister
NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - India plans to pitch for a global alliance on biofuels among members of the group of 20 major economies, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday, as the world's third biggest oil consumer bids to boost use of cleaner fuels. India will take...
kitco.com
U.S. sues crypto 'mixer' to recover $60 million government penalty
(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday sued the indicted founder of a cryptocurrency "mixer" to recover a $60 million civil penalty that was imposed on him in 2020 by U.S. financial regulators for alleged failures to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program. The lawsuit was filed in Washington,...
