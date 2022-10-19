ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Johnson returns to UK as Sunak qualifies for PM race

Former prime minister Boris Johnson returned to Britain Saturday from a Caribbean holiday aiming to launch an audacious political comeback, as Conservative rival Rishi Sunak reached the minimum threshold to contest the UK's top job. Former leader William Hague, Sunak's mentor, told Times Radio his return as prime minister would lead to a "death spiral" for the Tories.

