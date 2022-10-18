Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Credit Suisse sells stake in EIP venture to management
ZURICH, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has sold its 30% stake in Energy Infrastructure Partners to EIP's managing partners, EIP said on Friday without giving any financial details. Energy Infrastructure Partners is a Swiss-based manager of large-scale renewables and energy assets. It said Credit Suisse will remain an...
kitco.com
Deutsche Boerse CEO: getting calls for M&A deals but am selective
FRANKFURT, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) is getting a lot of incoming calls on merger and acquisition ideas but is being selective, Theodor Weimer, chief executive of the German exchange operator, told analysts on Thursday. In the same call, finance chief Gregor Pottmeyer said stress in the European...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
kitco.com
Corrective price rebounds for gold, silver
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, on modest upside corrections following recent selling pressure. A weaker U.S. dollar index and higher crude oil prices today are working in favor of the metals market bulls. December gold was last up $7.60 at $1,641.80 and December silver was up $0.296 at $18.66.
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
kitco.com
Centamin increases gold production in Egypt in third quarter, revenue up 19%
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that production increase was attributable to higher grades from both the underground and open pit...
kitco.com
Sharjah developer Arada raises $100 mln in tap of existing sukuk
DUBAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Arada Developments, the largest developer in Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, raised $100 million in Islamic bonds on Thursday in a reopening of a transaction that raised $350 million in May, a bank document showed. The sukuk tap was priced at 99 cents on...
kitco.com
Rio Tinto board needs mining skills, geographical diversity - chairman
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The board of directors of global miner Rio Tinto needs more mining and renewable energy experience and a more diverse geographical background, its chairman Dominic Barton said on Friday. "I think there's a lot of changes that need to occur. On the board we need the mining experience," Barton said in a pre-recorded interview at the FT Mining Summit in London. "I think that capabilities on the renewable energy side (are) going to be quite important to have," he added.
kitco.com
Investors sell UK bonds as new race for PM job raises risks
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Investors sold British government bonds on Friday as they faced uncertainty about what the race to become the next UK prime minister could mean for attempts by finance minister Jeremy Hunt to restore the country's fiscal credibility. Yields on 2-, 5-, 10- and 20-year gilts...
kitco.com
American Airlines forecasts strong profit for December quarter
Oct 20 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) expects to report a profit in the December quarter above Wall Street estimates, the company said on Thursday, helped by a strong rebound in travel as the demand shows no signs of cooling despite high airfare. Major U.S. carriers are optimistic...
kitco.com
With limited options to sell gold, Russian refineries look to Shanghai
(Kitco News) Russia is in talks with the Shanghai Gold Exchange to get access to precious metals trading, according to a Russian finance ministry official. There are ongoing discussions between two Russian gold refineries, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Industry and Trade Ministry, and the Shanghai Gold Exchange, said Yulia Goncharenko, who is the director of regulation of the precious metals and precious stones sector at the Finance Ministry.
kitco.com
South African crypto platforms must be licensed in 2023 -regulator
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency financial companies in South Africa will need to apply for a licence between June 1 and Nov. 20, 2023, in order to operate legally, the country's financial conduct regulator said on Thursday. A declaration on Wednesday that crypto assets are financial products does not...
kitco.com
Traders on intervention watch as yen hits 150, pound gains as Truss resigns
NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The dollar hit the symbolic level of 150 yen for the first time since 1990 on Thursday, while the British pound rose as Liz Truss said she would resign as prime minister. The fragile yen briefly weakened past 150 per dollar for the first...
kitco.com
As intervention threat grows, Japan deals 'strictly' with FX speculators
TOKYO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday that authorities were dealing with currency speculators "strictly", as an extended sell-off of the yen kept markets on heightened alert for further dollar-selling intervention by Tokyo. Speculation that Japan would follow up its September move and step...
kitco.com
Battery metals firm Jervois secures long term renewable energy at its Finland operations
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that access to renewable energy is provided by two separate 10-year contracts with Statkraft AS...
kitco.com
Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia can access enough tankers to ship most of its oil beyond the reach of a new G7 price cap, industry players and a U.S. official told Reuters, underscoring the limits of the most ambitious plan yet to curb Moscow's wartime revenue. The Group of...
kitco.com
Exxon selling Montana oil refinery to Par Pacific in $310 million deal
HOUSTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Thursday agreed to sell its Billings, Montana, refinery and related pipeline properties to Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR.N) for $310 million. The sale ends a years-long effort by the U.S. oil giant to further reduce its refining footprint and concentrate...
kitco.com
South Africa declares crypto assets as financial products
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The FSCA referred to crypto assets as “a digital representation of value,” and mandated that they be regulated...
kitco.com
Wall Street jumps on hopes of smaller Fed rate hikes
Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes jumped on Friday after a report said the Federal Reserve will likely debate on signaling plans for a smaller interest rate hike in December, reversing declines set off by social media firms after Snap Inc's ad warning. Some Fed officials have begun sounding...
kitco.com
Russian business climate worsened in Oct -central bank
MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Thursday that its business climate index slid into negative territory in October, with future expectations becoming markedly less optimistic as production and demand assessments worsened. Businesses' price expectations rose, partly due to a rise in costs, according to a central...
