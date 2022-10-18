Read full article on original website
Zeldin says voters agree with him on issues as polls improve
Polls show the Republican nominee for governor, Rep. Lee Zeldin, is narrowing his gap with Gov. Kathy Hochul in the final weeks before Election Day. Campaigning in Brooklyn Friday, Zeldin said he is not surprised that the tide is turning. The Long Island congressman was in the heart of Democratic...
Hochul, Zeldin take different views on the economy
Republican Lee Zeldin has pinned blame on Democrats, and Gov. Kathy Hochul in particular, for an economic malaise in the state that’s led to population loss. “We want all New Yorkers to be able to stay, to live here, to thrive and not have to leave,” Zeldin said in his victory speech after winning the Republican primary in June. “Right now, you look at other states where you feel like your money will go further.”
Hochul and Zeldin running for what can appear like two states
Republican candidate for New York governor Lee Zeldin has campaigned on farms and on subways. The diverse backgrounds aren't uncommon for any candidate running for governor, but underscore just how diverse — and complicated — New York can be. "Sometimes some of what we’re talking about here is...
New York comptroller candidates clash in Spectrum News 1/NY1 debate
Democratic Comptroller Tom DiNapoli and his Republican opponent squared off in an exclusive Spectrum News 1 and NY1 debate on Wednesday, clashing over managing the state's pension fund and oversight of government spending. DiNapoli pointed to his 15 years of experience overseeing the retirement fund for public employees. "My concern...
Good-government group questions emergency powers for New York governor
A government watchdog organization in New York is questioning the power of the governor to use broad executive authority under declared emergencies and in a new report warned against the potential for abuse. Reinvent Albany's report pointed to the 10 separate states of emergency now in effect that can allow...
Hochul: $30M going to 400 child care programs
New York is awarding $30 million in aid to 400 state-licensed child care programs located in areas that are considered under served in the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The money is part of a broader plan by the governor to expand child care offerings in New...
Hochul: Maximum food benefit available in October
People in New York who receive support under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will recieve the maximum allowable food benefit, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday said. All told, there will be $234 million in federal funding for assistance as inflation spikes and the cost of groceries has increased for households.
Home heating aid in New York could be more accessible under proposed law
As energy rates are expected to spike this winter season, state lawmakers are considering ways of providing some relief to New Yorkers. And that includes making it easier to access the relief itself. Democratic state Sen. John Mannion this month proposed a bill that is meant to reduce friction in...
