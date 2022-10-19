ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum each score 35 as Boston Celtics beat Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 on NBA opening night

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O3t8u_0ieONlbd00

The 2022-23 NBA season began Tuesday night as the Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points to lead the Celtics. For the Sixers, James Harden had 35 points. Here's a recap of the game.

Complete updates from 76ers at Celtics

2022-23 NBA season preview from Yahoo Sports

Everything you need to know about the 2022-23 NBA season, including Yahoo Sports' predictions for MVP, Rookie of the Year, NBA Finals matchup and who will raise the Larry O'Brien Trophy next June.

Ben Rohrbach's Hot Takes We Might Actually Believe

Dan Devine's most interesting NBA teams

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Tatum and Brown combine for 57, Celtics top Heat 111-104

MIAMI — (AP) — Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics keep on enjoying their trips to Miami. Tatum scored 29 points, Jaylen Brown added 28 and the Celtics beat the Miami Heat 111-104 on Friday night in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics...
BOSTON, MA
WSB Radio

Ja Morant scores 49 points, Grizzlies beat Rockets 129-122

HOUSTON — (AP) — Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points.
MEMPHIS, TN
WSB Radio

Murray, Young lead Hawks past Rockets

The Atlanta Hawks opened the season with a 117-107 win over the visiting Houston Rockets. Four Hawks finished the game scoring in double figures led by John Collins with 24 points. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy