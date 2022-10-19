Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Gold mining company violates law more than 3,000 times in Okanogan County
OLYMPIA, Wash. – A federal judge has ruled that Crown Resources, the parent company to Buckhorn Mountain gold mine in Okanogan County, holds more than 3,000 violations of the Clean water act. According to Crown Resources, “Crown adhered to the highest environmental standards during operation and closure of the...
FOX 11 and 41
Authorities: 2 dead, officer wounded and 3 suspects on run after shooting on Washington’s Colville Tribes reservation
KELLER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities: 2 dead, officer wounded and 3 suspects on run after shooting on Washington’s Colville Tribes reservation.
ifiberone.com
Policing agencies in Grant County assist with active shooter situation in Okanogan County
A number of policing agencies in Grant County were summoned to assist Colville Tribal Police in the Nespelem/Keller area of Okanogan County on Thursday night. Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr says a tactical response team responded to the incident, which is reportedly being overseen by the FBI. The local tactical response team is comprised of officers with Moses Lake Police, Quincy Police, Grant County Sheriff's Office, and the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
ifiberone.com
Shooter in Nespelem/Keller area reportedly kills two, injures police officer
NESPELEM - Residents living in Nespelem and Keller areas are reporting that an active shooter situation on Thursday night has left two dead with a tribal police officer shot. Colville Tribal Emergency Services personnel were asking residents to shelter in place and not leave their homes due to the dangerous nature of the situation.
3 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington state
SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities said Friday that they arrested three suspects in the slayings of two people and shooting of a police officer after a daylong search on a tribal reservation in northeastern Washington. The Colville Tribes Emergency Services said on Facebook Friday evening that the third suspect was arrested in Elmer City, one of several small communities on the rural reservation. Two others were arrested earlier in the day. ...
ifiberone.com
Upcoming weather change expected to help clear wildfire smoke
PLAIN — An upcoming weather change is expected to help improve air quality in the Wenatchee Valley as smoke still lingers from the Bolt Creek, White River and Irving Peak fires. Forecast for rain and cooler weather beginning Friday in the Cascade mountains and western Washington are looking promising...
ncwlife.com
Brewster parents warned about Fentanyl pills that look like mints
The Brewster School District is warning parents that Fentanyl pills found recently in the area could be mistaken for candy. The Brewster Police Department said the green pills were seized during a traffic stop in the area. The school district posted a photo of the pills saying, “This is the...
Authorities seize thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl, meth and heroin in Winthrop
WINTHROP, Wash. – A two-month investigation resulted in the seizure of thousands of dollars worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin in Winthrop. The investigation was conducted by the North Central Washington Narcotics Task Force, along with the Okanogan County Sheriff’s, Winthrop Marshals Office and US Border Patrol. On Tuesday, they served a search warrant at a home on W. Chewuch...
