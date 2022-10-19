ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

247Sports

DawgmanRadio: Our Cal Pregame Show!

The guys from Dawgman.com - Kim Grinolds, Chris Fetters, and Scott Eklund - got up bright and early to put together their thoughts ahead of Washington's game at Berkeley against the California Golden Bears. Kim is in the Bay Area and Chris and Scott are at home. To start the...
BERKELEY, CA
High School Football PRO

Brentwood, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Deer Valley High School football team will have a game with Heritage High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
BRENTWOOD, CA
Terry Mansfield

Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walks out of debate

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walked out of a debate at San Francisco State University on Thursday after activists began yelling “No Justice, No Peace.” Video shows Jenkins, who was appointed to the position by Mayor London Breed in July after the recall of elected District Attorney Chesa Boudin, leaving […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

Oakland Pitmaster Matt Horn Under Scrutiny Again for Legal Drama. Here’s What to Know.

It’s been just over a week since news broke that working conditions at Matt Horn’s flagship restaurant, Horn Barbecue, fell under scrutiny from past and current employees. Now, it’s come to light that a Stanford professor sued and already settled a lawsuit with Horn Hospitality Group, the company behind Horn’s restaurants, which include Horn Barbecue and Kowbird. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that, according to the lawsuit, David Kyuman Kim was once president of Horn Hospitality Group and now heads Stanford University’s Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity. The lawsuit states Kim invested $3,000 in the business, brought in investors, and helped secure leases for Kowbird and to-be-opened Matty’s Old Fashioned.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Late-Night Pursuit Stretches From Oakland to Hayward

A driver was seen driving the wrong way on some streets during a chase from Oakland to Hayward late Wednesday night. The pursuit started just before 10 p.m. Police said the driver was wanted for stealing a vehicle. During the pursuit, the driver dropped off two passengers on Interstate 880...
HAYWARD, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Former San Jose Elementary Art Teacher Arrested for Molesting Two Students

Deputies in San Jose have arrested a suspect in a child molestation case at a San Jose elementary school. Stephen Eugene Thai, a former art teacher at an elementary school in San Jose, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, contacting a minor to commit a sex crime and annoying and molesting a child, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.
SAN JOSE, CA
247Sports

247Sports

