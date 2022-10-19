Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
Mystery Mercedes-Benz Found Buried at Former Home of Convicted Murderer in AthertonAnthony J LynchAtherton, CA
San Francisco's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
Some Places Worth Visiting--part2Be HappySan Francisco, CA
DawgmanRadio: Our Cal Pregame Show!
The guys from Dawgman.com - Kim Grinolds, Chris Fetters, and Scott Eklund - got up bright and early to put together their thoughts ahead of Washington's game at Berkeley against the California Golden Bears. Kim is in the Bay Area and Chris and Scott are at home. To start the...
Brentwood, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
pioneerpublishers.com
Is De La Salle vulnerable to losing its final historic streak with Section defeat in 2022?
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Oct. 20, 2022) — The word “streak” and De La Salle High School football are going to be inextricably connected until the end of time, or at least until high schools switch entirely to playing flag football. “The Streak” refers, of course, to...
San Jose, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏈 games in San Jose. The Mt. Pleasant High School football team will have a game with Del Mar High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00. The Evergreen Valley High School football team will have a game with Lick High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.
Oakland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Oakland, CA, is a city with much history. Since the beginning of the Gold Rush, it has always had a lot of character. Unfortunately, Oakland also has a dark side. The city has high crime rates, and some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others.
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walks out of debate
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walked out of a debate at San Francisco State University on Thursday after activists began yelling “No Justice, No Peace.” Video shows Jenkins, who was appointed to the position by Mayor London Breed in July after the recall of elected District Attorney Chesa Boudin, leaving […]
Bob's Donuts is expanding outside of the foggy confines of San Francisco for the first time
"Everyone has lifted us up to become who we are."
Polls show mixed results in San Jose mayor’s race
San Jose will pick a new mayor in less than a month, but which candidate has the edge to win depends on who you ask. Three new polls paint different pictures for the two candidates vying to replace Mayor Sam Liccardo, who terms out this year. In one poll, conducted...
Where San Francisco pizza chef Tony Gemignani grabs a slice in the Bay Area
When the chef isn't slinging dough at his restaurant, he ventures to his favorite pizzerias.
Eater
Oakland Pitmaster Matt Horn Under Scrutiny Again for Legal Drama. Here’s What to Know.
It’s been just over a week since news broke that working conditions at Matt Horn’s flagship restaurant, Horn Barbecue, fell under scrutiny from past and current employees. Now, it’s come to light that a Stanford professor sued and already settled a lawsuit with Horn Hospitality Group, the company behind Horn’s restaurants, which include Horn Barbecue and Kowbird. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that, according to the lawsuit, David Kyuman Kim was once president of Horn Hospitality Group and now heads Stanford University’s Center for Comparative Studies in Race and Ethnicity. The lawsuit states Kim invested $3,000 in the business, brought in investors, and helped secure leases for Kowbird and to-be-opened Matty’s Old Fashioned.
Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America
Orkin put together a list of the top 50 rattiest cities in the U.S.
San Francisco's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
San Francisco, California, has a long and storied history. It's also a city with a very high crime rate and some dangerous neighborhoods. Street car on Market Street, San Francisco, CA.Image by Duane Retzlaff from Pixabay.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See California home Steph Curry built — $8.9M price includes $250,000 vegetable garden
A stunning San Francisco Bay Area home that was custom built for Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry hit the market Wednesday for $8.9 million with nearly every amenity one could hope to find in a property. The 8,163-square-foot home — located at 1060 Livorna Road in Alamo, California —...
This is the highest-rated fast-food chain in SF: study
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — You’ve seen the lines; you’ve had to stand and wait in them. When was the last time you walked into an empty In-N-Out? That’s likely because the SoCal-based burger chain is the top-rated fast food in San Francisco, according to a study by CashNetUSA released earlier this month. On the other […]
18-year-old killed by school bus while riding scooter identified as SJSU football player
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Students were on board a school bus when it was involved in a fatal collision with a man on a scooter Friday morning, according to police. Units with the San Jose Police Department and the California Highway Patrol are on the scene of the crash which occurred at South 10th […]
Bay Area rapper LaRussell teams up with Vallejo restaurant in 'pay what you want' deal
"This is our gift to the community we love so dearly!"
CEO blasts San Francisco as 'city of chaos,' closes store over rampant crime: 'Our team is terrified'
Cotopaxi CEO Davis Smith is closing the company's only location in San Francisco due to rampant crime. He says the store is robbed "several times per week."
NBC Bay Area
Late-Night Pursuit Stretches From Oakland to Hayward
A driver was seen driving the wrong way on some streets during a chase from Oakland to Hayward late Wednesday night. The pursuit started just before 10 p.m. Police said the driver was wanted for stealing a vehicle. During the pursuit, the driver dropped off two passengers on Interstate 880...
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to Visit
San Francisco Bay is one of the largest bays on the United States Pacific West Coast. Three big and important cities are located on the coast: San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland.
sanjoseinside.com
Former San Jose Elementary Art Teacher Arrested for Molesting Two Students
Deputies in San Jose have arrested a suspect in a child molestation case at a San Jose elementary school. Stephen Eugene Thai, a former art teacher at an elementary school in San Jose, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, contacting a minor to commit a sex crime and annoying and molesting a child, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.
