Texas discourages student voting; UT must act

As the Nov. 8 midterm elections near, each passing day provides more evidence of Texas’ longtime struggle to make voting accessible. All across Texas, students are angry. As college students, it’s no secret that we are consistently encouraged to vote. Multiple voter registration tables occupied Speedway for weeks, and students received messages almost daily with reminders regarding the upcoming election.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin

Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Shane Hinton joins morning crew as KVUE Daybreak meteorologist

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE Daybreak has found its new meteorologist, and we didn’t have to search far. Shane Hinton will be moving to weekday mornings joining Yvonne Nava and Rob Evans, and reuniting with his former weekend mornings anchor, Hannah Rucker. “Besides his amazing personality, energy and chemistry...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Video: Austin resident witnesses repeated animal abuse; frustrated no action taken by APD

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin resident said she has witnessed repeated animal abuse and is frustrated that nothing is being done. "I bought my place in 2019," said the resident. "By spring of 2021, I was recording the abuse through the walls and reporting it to APD, to my HOA and reaching out to other neighbors to confirm that they were hearing what I was hearing."
AUSTIN, TX
theportlandmedium.com

Not Being ‘Jugging’ A Victim Is News Now

What only used to be heard about is now widespread. A crime called jugging is now among the fastest growing crimes in America, police say. Those frequenting banks and are women are being asked to watch themselves. Not everyone is proficient in online banking. This gives criminals opportunities to victimize those looking to get cash mainly at banks.
AUSTIN, TX
LoneStar 92

See Texas Lady Stealing 14 Foot Skeleton By Shoving It In the Back Of Her SUV!

Um, I'm thinking it's not going to be hard to find! Don't you just hate THIEVES that take off with YARD decorations? I mean, it's time for the Halloween and Christmas YARD STUFF to start popping up in people's yards and unfortunately, I guess we can expect this stuff to happen. But, mind you, this isn't some little round blow-up orange PUMPKIN!....this sucker is a 14 FOOT tall skeleton!
AUSTIN, TX
newsradioklbj.com

APD Arrests Mother-Daughter Duo in Alleged Robbery Scheme

The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit has obtained arrest warrants for Sharon Jacobs and her daughter, Tamiya Jacobs. The two women allegeldy robbed more than $55,000.00 from multiple victims in downtown Austin over the weekend of February 11th-13th, 2022. Five additional suspects are also believed to be involved in this...
AUSTIN, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

State Preservation Board quietly bans exhibits

AUSTIN, Texas — For years, organizations were allowed to host exhibits at the Texas Capitol to educate lawmakers and visitors about issues. That’s why some advocates were shocked to find out that exhibits would be banned during the next legislative session. “This is very disappointing that a tool...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Kaitlin Armstrong returns to court Wednesday

Armstrong is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica. Wednesday's appearance was not the start of her criminal trial but was a pre-trial motion hearing. The defense filed two motions to suppress evidence before the trial begins. Cameras were not allowed...
AUSTIN, TX
