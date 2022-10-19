Read full article on original website
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
What Texas Parents Say About DNA Tests For Their School-Aged ChildrenTom HandyTexas State
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
thedailytexan.com
Texas discourages student voting; UT must act
As the Nov. 8 midterm elections near, each passing day provides more evidence of Texas’ longtime struggle to make voting accessible. All across Texas, students are angry. As college students, it’s no secret that we are consistently encouraged to vote. Multiple voter registration tables occupied Speedway for weeks, and students received messages almost daily with reminders regarding the upcoming election.
How police tracked down mother, daughter suspected of robbing 4 victims in Austin
Stopping to buy something at a popular Bastrop rest stop ultimately helped police track down a woman and her daughter wanted for a series of Austin robberies, according to newly-obtained court records.
Mother of student thrown into wall speaks at Round Rock ISD school board meeting, wants apology for son
AUSTIN, Texas — When Tatiana Alfano approached the microphone at the Round Rock ISD school board meeting on Thursday evening, she came prepared with a lengthy statement. She prefaced to the board that it would take longer than two minutes, but felt it was necessary. Alfano believes the district...
Remember these old Austin spots? Nostalgic restaurants, businesses no longer around
KXAN viewers took some time to reminisce on some Austin staples that are no longer in business.
‘Let her speak’: Drama unfolds during public comment at Round Rock ISD board meeting
Tatiana Alfano spoke to the board during public comment about the use of restraint, after video appears to show an administrator tossing her 14-year-old son back into a quiet room, where he slid into the wall and hit his head.
Warrants issued for Florida mother, daughter after downtown Austin druggings, robberies
Two women from Florida are wanted in Austin after robbing more than $55,000 from multiple victims in downtown Austin, according to the Austin Police Department Robbery Unit. They were arrested outside of Texas.
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
KXAN
Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
Shane Hinton joins morning crew as KVUE Daybreak meteorologist
AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE Daybreak has found its new meteorologist, and we didn’t have to search far. Shane Hinton will be moving to weekday mornings joining Yvonne Nava and Rob Evans, and reuniting with his former weekend mornings anchor, Hannah Rucker. “Besides his amazing personality, energy and chemistry...
Is life in Austin just ‘waiting in traffic’? Local group envisions a different future
Is traffic the future of Austin?
fox7austin.com
Video: Austin resident witnesses repeated animal abuse; frustrated no action taken by APD
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin resident said she has witnessed repeated animal abuse and is frustrated that nothing is being done. "I bought my place in 2019," said the resident. "By spring of 2021, I was recording the abuse through the walls and reporting it to APD, to my HOA and reaching out to other neighbors to confirm that they were hearing what I was hearing."
6 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday night. The officials stated that the crash happened at 5946 E. Stassney Lane.
1 dead after crash in southeast Travis County
Austin-Travis County EMS said one person has died after a crash in southeast Travis County.
txktoday.com
Bowie County Traffic Stop Results In People Smuggling Charges For Austin Man
TEXARKANA, Texas–An Austin, Texas, man accused of transporting six unauthorized immigrants from Guatemala in the U.S. is being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds totaling $150,000. Jose Cruz, 23, was stopped by a Texas state trooper as he traveled on Interstate 30 in Bowie County on Oct....
theportlandmedium.com
Not Being ‘Jugging’ A Victim Is News Now
What only used to be heard about is now widespread. A crime called jugging is now among the fastest growing crimes in America, police say. Those frequenting banks and are women are being asked to watch themselves. Not everyone is proficient in online banking. This gives criminals opportunities to victimize those looking to get cash mainly at banks.
See Texas Lady Stealing 14 Foot Skeleton By Shoving It In the Back Of Her SUV!
Um, I'm thinking it's not going to be hard to find! Don't you just hate THIEVES that take off with YARD decorations? I mean, it's time for the Halloween and Christmas YARD STUFF to start popping up in people's yards and unfortunately, I guess we can expect this stuff to happen. But, mind you, this isn't some little round blow-up orange PUMPKIN!....this sucker is a 14 FOOT tall skeleton!
newsradioklbj.com
APD Arrests Mother-Daughter Duo in Alleged Robbery Scheme
The Austin Police Department Robbery Unit has obtained arrest warrants for Sharon Jacobs and her daughter, Tamiya Jacobs. The two women allegeldy robbed more than $55,000.00 from multiple victims in downtown Austin over the weekend of February 11th-13th, 2022. Five additional suspects are also believed to be involved in this...
spectrumlocalnews.com
State Preservation Board quietly bans exhibits
AUSTIN, Texas — For years, organizations were allowed to host exhibits at the Texas Capitol to educate lawmakers and visitors about issues. That’s why some advocates were shocked to find out that exhibits would be banned during the next legislative session. “This is very disappointing that a tool...
Kaitlin Armstrong returns to court Wednesday
Armstrong is accused of killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson earlier this year and then fleeing to Costa Rica. Wednesday's appearance was not the start of her criminal trial but was a pre-trial motion hearing. The defense filed two motions to suppress evidence before the trial begins. Cameras were not allowed...
