Sealy, TX

Common.Sense
2d ago

Who has not spilled hot coffee on themself? Sounds like an exaggeration to get money!

LoneStar 92

Again? Texas Mom Wanted For Allegedly Selling Jaguar Cub

This story is pretty wild when you consider that this mom has gotten into it with the law before. A Texas mom once arrested for housing three tigers and several “vicious” monkeys under the same roof as her teenage daughter is now facing federal charges after allegedly brokering the sale of an endangered jaguar cub and she's on the run from law enforcement.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas trooper fired for inaction during Uvalde school massacre

UVALDE, Texas — One of the first Texas state troopers to arrive at the scene of the May 24 elementary school mass shooting is being fired by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told ABC News. Some family members of Robb...
UVALDE, TX
KWTX

Temple nonprofit Feed My Sheep recognized by Texas governor

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of Central Texas’ most vulnerable line up each day at Feed My Sheep to receive a warm meal, which is always accompanied by a smile. Created in 2010, the nonprofit provides resources to the Central Texas homeless community, including food, medical services, laundry facilities and more.
TEMPLE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Houston-bound flight diverted to Amarillo airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that a flight that was bound for Houston was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport for a medical emergency. According to an official with AFD, a passenger on a Houston-bound flight needed medical attention when the flight was diverted. When fire crews arrived on the […]
AMARILLO, TX
MySanAntonio

Texans' most stressful driving pet peeve isn't traffic or potholes, report says

In auto insurance company HiRoad's list, one Texas area was listed among the worst cities in America to be stuck in traffic. The only city from the South to make the roundup, Houston landed at No. 10 after other major cities like Chicago, Ill. (No. 1), New York, N.Y. (No. 2), San Francisco, Calif. (No. 5), Washington, D.C. (No. 6) and Los Angeles, Calif. (No. 9).
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

2 People on Video in Crazy and Destructive Road Rage Fight in Houston, Texas

Driving, for the most part, can be a smooth adventure. But sometimes, heading out into the world amongst the hundreds, or even thousands, of drivers on our roadways can be a chore. We could run into a single driver or even multiple drivers that just are not being the best behind the wheel. This can be very aggravating and can lead to a possible exchange of some curse words and maybe a middle finger. Sometimes, though, that exchange can lead to an actual confrontation just like what happened recently in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
LoneStar 92

Study Reveals The Most Used Swear Word In Texas

A website called "Wordtips" analyzed tweets to find the most often used swear words of each state and Texas has a clear winner, and that word is 'fudge" except not fudge if you know what I mean. I'm actually talking about the word that starts with an "f" and rhymes with duck, luck, buck, muck, suck, tuck, etc.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

These 20 Things are a Dead Giveaway You Aren’t from Texas

After having lived in 5 states in my life, Texas is just a bit different. Sure, it can get hot at times but it’s also beautiful and has some of the nicest people you will meet anywhere. But when you move to Texas there are somethings you have to get used to, because that is just the way things are done here in Texas. If you’re new to Texas or even thinking about moving to Texas you might want to look over the list below of some things that will be it obvious that you aren’t from Texas.
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.20.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Texas Parks Warning Folks Not to Take Part in Viral Trend

If you plan on exploring one of our great Texas parks, don't do this on your next visit. You learn something new everyday, but this is something that I remember learning in cub scouts back in the day. You may remember the phrase, "Leave no trace". If you go camping or spend a day at the park. Their should be no trace that you were there earlier. Well it looks like a Texas Park stumbled upon something this week that some people may not think is harmful, but actually is.
GLEN ROSE, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election

Three top officials in Texas' most populous county have asked the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to send federal monitors to Harris County for the midterm elections to oversee what they view as an effort by Republican state officials to "chill voters' trust in the election process" and "intimidate" election workers.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
