2d ago
Who has not spilled hot coffee on themself? Sounds like an exaggeration to get money!
Jordan High School Teacher Named Claes Nobel Educator of DistinctionCovering KatyFulshear, TX
Dr. Gregorski’s State of the School District address be live-streamed and focus on ‘Excellence’Covering KatyKaty, TX
Fulshear and Sugar Land residents convicted of health care fraudCovering KatySugar Land, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Again? Texas Mom Wanted For Allegedly Selling Jaguar Cub
This story is pretty wild when you consider that this mom has gotten into it with the law before. A Texas mom once arrested for housing three tigers and several “vicious” monkeys under the same roof as her teenage daughter is now facing federal charges after allegedly brokering the sale of an endangered jaguar cub and she's on the run from law enforcement.
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas — (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger.
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Central Texas Woman on the Run with a 14 Ft. Skeleton Worth $300
Have you seen this woman? Have you seen this skeleton? It's not hard to miss!. A Central Texas woman is on the run with a 14ft skeleton Halloween decoration that she stole off an unsuspecting victim's yard!. The video, shared by KXAN anchor Tom Miller, shows the footage captured on...
KVUE
Texas trooper fired for inaction during Uvalde school massacre
UVALDE, Texas — One of the first Texas state troopers to arrive at the scene of the May 24 elementary school mass shooting is being fired by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told ABC News. Some family members of Robb...
Judge dismisses illegal voting case of Texas man who waited in line for 6 hours
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas judge has dismissed illegal voting charges against a Houston man who stood in line six hours to cast a ballot in the 2020 presidential primary and became a figure over Republican efforts to tighten election laws. The decision this week followed a wider ruling...
KWTX
Temple nonprofit Feed My Sheep recognized by Texas governor
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of Central Texas’ most vulnerable line up each day at Feed My Sheep to receive a warm meal, which is always accompanied by a smile. Created in 2010, the nonprofit provides resources to the Central Texas homeless community, including food, medical services, laundry facilities and more.
Houston-bound flight diverted to Amarillo airport
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that a flight that was bound for Houston was diverted to Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport for a medical emergency. According to an official with AFD, a passenger on a Houston-bound flight needed medical attention when the flight was diverted. When fire crews arrived on the […]
myfoxzone.com
'Priceless' wedding ring lost at the State Fair of Texas -- and then recovered
DALLAS — They have a saying in the lost and found at the State Fair of Texas. “If you can bring it to the fair, you can lose it at the fair,” said Linda Kindt, who manages the fair’s safety team. They don’t just mean clothing, wallets...
MySanAntonio
Texans' most stressful driving pet peeve isn't traffic or potholes, report says
In auto insurance company HiRoad's list, one Texas area was listed among the worst cities in America to be stuck in traffic. The only city from the South to make the roundup, Houston landed at No. 10 after other major cities like Chicago, Ill. (No. 1), New York, N.Y. (No. 2), San Francisco, Calif. (No. 5), Washington, D.C. (No. 6) and Los Angeles, Calif. (No. 9).
2 People on Video in Crazy and Destructive Road Rage Fight in Houston, Texas
Driving, for the most part, can be a smooth adventure. But sometimes, heading out into the world amongst the hundreds, or even thousands, of drivers on our roadways can be a chore. We could run into a single driver or even multiple drivers that just are not being the best behind the wheel. This can be very aggravating and can lead to a possible exchange of some curse words and maybe a middle finger. Sometimes, though, that exchange can lead to an actual confrontation just like what happened recently in Houston.
Best plate of nachos in the Lone Star State can be found at this South Texas restaurant
When you think of nachos, it's all about the components and dressing your plate of crispy chips just the way you like them, a certain restaurant around San Antonio is doing this so right, it's landed itself as the best nacho spot in the entire state of Texas.
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East Texas
The Asian American Pacific Islander group in Houston came out to support Beto O’Rourke as he campaigned in the area. O’Rourke is the Democratic challenger to Republican Greg Abbott, seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.
Study Reveals The Most Used Swear Word In Texas
A website called "Wordtips" analyzed tweets to find the most often used swear words of each state and Texas has a clear winner, and that word is 'fudge" except not fudge if you know what I mean. I'm actually talking about the word that starts with an "f" and rhymes with duck, luck, buck, muck, suck, tuck, etc.
These 20 Things are a Dead Giveaway You Aren’t from Texas
After having lived in 5 states in my life, Texas is just a bit different. Sure, it can get hot at times but it’s also beautiful and has some of the nicest people you will meet anywhere. But when you move to Texas there are somethings you have to get used to, because that is just the way things are done here in Texas. If you’re new to Texas or even thinking about moving to Texas you might want to look over the list below of some things that will be it obvious that you aren’t from Texas.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.20.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Texas Couple Discovers A Cavern in Their Backyard
The last time I toured Carlsbad Caverns in New Mexico, I did the whole 17 mile trek. It was as if time stood still in this enchanted underground realm. It was morning when I went in, and when I came out it was after sunset. I can only imagine the...
Texas Parks Warning Folks Not to Take Part in Viral Trend
If you plan on exploring one of our great Texas parks, don't do this on your next visit. You learn something new everyday, but this is something that I remember learning in cub scouts back in the day. You may remember the phrase, "Leave no trace". If you go camping or spend a day at the park. Their should be no trace that you were there earlier. Well it looks like a Texas Park stumbled upon something this week that some people may not think is harmful, but actually is.
News Channel Nebraska
Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election
Three top officials in Texas' most populous county have asked the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to send federal monitors to Harris County for the midterm elections to oversee what they view as an effort by Republican state officials to "chill voters' trust in the election process" and "intimidate" election workers.
