Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU offers 2025 QB Luke Nickel

Florida State offered Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton sophomore quarterback Luke Nickel on Friday afternoon. Nickel mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz, among others, when sharing news of the offer. FSU joins Michigan State in offering the 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal-caller. Luke’s older brother, Jack Nickel, is a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU's Season Snap Count Distribution

Florida State is just over the halfway mark of the season. Here's a look at who's taken the most snaps, by position group, through seven games. Snap counts are courtesy of TruMedia via PFF. All snaps are for plays on offense and defense (special teams not included). Jordan Travis 386.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Albany Herald

Thomasville Bulldogs intercept Dougherty's Region Title Hopes

ALBANY — The Thomasville Bulldog defense intercepted three Kameron Davis passes Thursday night and claimed first place in the race for the Region 1-AAA football championship by beating the Dougherty Trojans 35-20 at Hugh Mills Stadium. Even if Thomasville (6-3) falls in the final game of the regular season...
THOMASVILLE, GA
famunews.com

FAMU Announces ESPN Tiffany Greene as Homecoming Convocation Speaker

Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. The event, a highlight of The Experience/FAMU Homecoming 2022, will begin at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. The event is free and open to the public.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
famunews.com

FAMU Homecoming 2022 “The Experience” Kicks Off This Weekend

Florida A&M University (FAMU) 2022 Homecoming “The Experience” kicks off this weekend, with a drive-in movie on Saturday and a gospel experience and Coronation Ball on Sunday. Among the highlights of the nine days of festivities will be two days of live broadcasts of Good Morning America (GMA)...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Three Things I Know, Three Things I Think

This edition of 'Three Things I Know, Three Things I Think' focuses on Florida State's potential scholarship allocation in the transfer portal, a struggling position group, and a freshman to keep an eye on.
pointpubs.com

Red Snapper Rebound

IN THE LAST FEW YEARS, ONE OF THE BIGGEST DEBATES AMONGST THE FISHING COMMUNITY AND MARINE REGULATORY AGENCIES HAS BEEN THE STRENGTH OF the American red snapper. Due to concerns over red snapper population levels, Florida set strict catch and bag limits for these beautiful and tasty fish. In most of Florida, recreational anglers are limited to two red snapper per person. That’s a pretty tight limit — especially considering these fish are mostly caught offshore, and the fuel costs are pretty high.
CARRABELLE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices

As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Pedestrian injured in crash at Lively Tech

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured this morning near Lively Technical College. The driver of the car was the Director of Lively Technical College, Shelly Bell, according to Leon County School District PIO Chris Petley. TPD says the crash happened...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man found guilty in brutal stabbing

UPDATE: A jury deliberated for two hours Friday before finding Leon Woodberry guilty of a brutal 2016 stabbing. Court records show Woodberry was sentenced to life in prison for the April 2016 murder of 24-year-old Shannan Gordon. “I’m glad that after six and a half years, the victim’s family finally...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxl.com

Man wanted for warrants in multiple South Georgia counties

The Decatur County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Deputies are looking for 33-year-old Cecil Hill, Jr., wanted for false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges for an incident that occurred on October 13. Deputies say that Hill also has warrants from Thomas County.
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WCTV

LCSO seeks public’s help in roadside death investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Up to $9,500 is being offered by Big Bend Crime Stoppers as a reward in return for any information to assist in the arrest and conviction regarding the death of Kia Deavens, according to a Facebook post by Leon County Sheriff’s Office. On July 31,...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Thomasville Police investigates deadly shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - One person has died after they were shot Thursday morning in the 1300 block of North Dawson Street of Thomasville. Officers with the Thomasville Police Department responded to the scene of a “shots fired” 911 call at 11:38 a.m. According to a press release,...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Elderly couple dies in Cairo structure fire

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An elderly couple in Cairo tragically dies following a structure fire early Monday morning. According to the Cairo/Grady County Fire Marshal, Stephen McKinnon, the call came in around 2:30 am; however, an exact address was not provided to first responders immediately. In a statement, McKinnon says by the time firefighters received the address and arrived on the scene, the structure had already begun to collapse as a result of the fire.
CAIRO, GA
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for October 21, 2022

Todd Massengale: Battery domestic- $5,000 bond, 10-day hold for Gadsden County. Allison Miranda: Public assistance fraud- $500 cash bond. Taylor Blount: Two counts of possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia: $14,500 bond. Trayvon Johnson: Violation of state probation: No bond.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
247Sports

247Sports

