IN THE LAST FEW YEARS, ONE OF THE BIGGEST DEBATES AMONGST THE FISHING COMMUNITY AND MARINE REGULATORY AGENCIES HAS BEEN THE STRENGTH OF the American red snapper. Due to concerns over red snapper population levels, Florida set strict catch and bag limits for these beautiful and tasty fish. In most of Florida, recreational anglers are limited to two red snapper per person. That’s a pretty tight limit — especially considering these fish are mostly caught offshore, and the fuel costs are pretty high.

CARRABELLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO