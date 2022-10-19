Read full article on original website
FSU offers 2025 QB Luke Nickel
Florida State offered Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton sophomore quarterback Luke Nickel on Friday afternoon. Nickel mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz, among others, when sharing news of the offer. FSU joins Michigan State in offering the 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal-caller. Luke’s older brother, Jack Nickel, is a...
FSU's Season Snap Count Distribution
Florida State is just over the halfway mark of the season. Here's a look at who's taken the most snaps, by position group, through seven games. Snap counts are courtesy of TruMedia via PFF. All snaps are for plays on offense and defense (special teams not included). Jordan Travis 386.
FSU coach Mike Norvell checks in on elite RB prospect via helicopter
Florida State coaches are making the rounds these next few days to see a variety of recruits during the bye week. A top priority for the Seminoles is Orlando running back Cedric Baxter, and FSU coach Mike Norvell made sure to leave an impression on the four-star recruit as he arrived for his visit via a helicopter.
Thomasville Bulldogs intercept Dougherty's Region Title Hopes
ALBANY — The Thomasville Bulldog defense intercepted three Kameron Davis passes Thursday night and claimed first place in the race for the Region 1-AAA football championship by beating the Dougherty Trojans 35-20 at Hugh Mills Stadium. Even if Thomasville (6-3) falls in the final game of the regular season...
FAMU Announces ESPN Tiffany Greene as Homecoming Convocation Speaker
Florida A&M University (FAMU) alumna and ESPN announcer Tiffany Greene will deliver the keynote address at the 2022 Homecoming Convocation. The event, a highlight of The Experience/FAMU Homecoming 2022, will begin at 10:10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Al Lawson Multipurpose Center, 1800 Wahnish Way, Tallahassee. The event is free and open to the public.
FAMU Homecoming 2022 “The Experience” Kicks Off This Weekend
Florida A&M University (FAMU) 2022 Homecoming “The Experience” kicks off this weekend, with a drive-in movie on Saturday and a gospel experience and Coronation Ball on Sunday. Among the highlights of the nine days of festivities will be two days of live broadcasts of Good Morning America (GMA)...
Three Things I Know, Three Things I Think
This edition of 'Three Things I Know, Three Things I Think' focuses on Florida State's potential scholarship allocation in the transfer portal, a struggling position group, and a freshman to keep an eye on.
Red Snapper Rebound
IN THE LAST FEW YEARS, ONE OF THE BIGGEST DEBATES AMONGST THE FISHING COMMUNITY AND MARINE REGULATORY AGENCIES HAS BEEN THE STRENGTH OF the American red snapper. Due to concerns over red snapper population levels, Florida set strict catch and bag limits for these beautiful and tasty fish. In most of Florida, recreational anglers are limited to two red snapper per person. That’s a pretty tight limit — especially considering these fish are mostly caught offshore, and the fuel costs are pretty high.
Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices
As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
Pedestrian injured in crash at Lively Tech
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police are investigating a crash that left one person seriously injured this morning near Lively Technical College. The driver of the car was the Director of Lively Technical College, Shelly Bell, according to Leon County School District PIO Chris Petley. TPD says the crash happened...
‘I was really shocked:’ family of Tallahassee stabbing victim visits crime scene
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One week after her brother lost his life outside a Tallahassee Walgreens, Gina Gray took a moment to stop and pray. Gray stood in front of a RedBox rental machine, not far from where 60-year-old Scott Markell was fatally stabbed on Oct. 13. She placed a cross and a bouquet of flowers on the ground.
Tallahassee man found guilty in brutal stabbing
UPDATE: A jury deliberated for two hours Friday before finding Leon Woodberry guilty of a brutal 2016 stabbing. Court records show Woodberry was sentenced to life in prison for the April 2016 murder of 24-year-old Shannan Gordon. “I’m glad that after six and a half years, the victim’s family finally...
Man wanted for warrants in multiple South Georgia counties
The Decatur County Sheriff's Office needs help from the community to locate a wanted man. Deputies are looking for 33-year-old Cecil Hill, Jr., wanted for false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other charges for an incident that occurred on October 13. Deputies say that Hill also has warrants from Thomas County.
TPD investigating two-vehicle crash on intersection of Dixie Drive
TPD says one person was seriously injured during a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dixie Street and Tennessee Street Tuesday afternoon.
LCSO seeks public’s help in roadside death investigation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Up to $9,500 is being offered by Big Bend Crime Stoppers as a reward in return for any information to assist in the arrest and conviction regarding the death of Kia Deavens, according to a Facebook post by Leon County Sheriff’s Office. On July 31,...
Pedestrian killed after getting hit by a car in Thomas County
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - A deadly crash involving a pedestrian has officials urging the community to be aware of their surroundings. The crash took place just a few feet from a Circle K gas station in a busy part of Thomas County on Saturday. There are still markings on...
Thomasville Police investigates deadly shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - One person has died after they were shot Thursday morning in the 1300 block of North Dawson Street of Thomasville. Officers with the Thomasville Police Department responded to the scene of a “shots fired” 911 call at 11:38 a.m. According to a press release,...
Elderly couple dies in Cairo structure fire
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An elderly couple in Cairo tragically dies following a structure fire early Monday morning. According to the Cairo/Grady County Fire Marshal, Stephen McKinnon, the call came in around 2:30 am; however, an exact address was not provided to first responders immediately. In a statement, McKinnon says by the time firefighters received the address and arrived on the scene, the structure had already begun to collapse as a result of the fire.
1st APPEARANCE for October 21, 2022
Todd Massengale: Battery domestic- $5,000 bond, 10-day hold for Gadsden County. Allison Miranda: Public assistance fraud- $500 cash bond. Taylor Blount: Two counts of possession of controlled substance, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia: $14,500 bond. Trayvon Johnson: Violation of state probation: No bond.
LCSO offers money award in case of dead woman
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday it is offering a cash reward of $9,500 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the death of Kia Deavens.
