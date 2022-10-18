Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery has teamed up with Third Culture Bakery for a very unique collaboration, Mango Passion Fruit Mochi Donut Sour Ale. This is a collaboration for the history books. Delicious beer and donuts all in one amazing package. Brewed with rice to give it that “mochi” flavor along with a couple dozen mango passion fruit mochi donuts that were thrown right into the brew. With a big hit of fruit and the perfect tartness, you are not going to want to miss this one. Grab a pint or 4-pack exclusively at The Brewery & Distillery.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO