Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
How to Enhance a Really Bland Sky in Photoshop (Without Replacement)
If you'd like to regain a little more control of your edits instead of handing over the reins to the ubiquitous AI juggernaut, here's a great method for enhancing really boring skies in Photoshop. Can you imagine if you'd learned and perfected the craft of developing film in a darkroom?...
Fstoppers
DaVinci Resolve Coming Soon to Your iPad
Today, Blackmagic Design announced that its prominent post-production platform, DaVinci Resolve, will now be available on the Apple iPad. As someone who both has an iPad Pro and uses DaVinci Resolve as both my main editing software as well as color grading suite, this is welcome news. Blackmagic Design states that the mobile version will be optimized for MultiTouch technology and the Apple Pencil. DaVinci Resolve for iPad offers support for cut and color pages and is capable of HDR workflows with compatible systems. It integrates with the recently announced Blackmagic Cloud option, allowing remote collaboration around the world.
Fstoppers
Improvised Cinematic B-Roll With Available Lighting
Cinematic footage is a great way to showcase a product and add a level of professionalism to your video work. However, it can be daunting to know where to start, and the options can get expensive. If you want simple and effective ways to up your video b-Roll game without breaking the bank, look no further than this accessible tutorial.
Fstoppers
Do You Really Need That Ultra-Expensive Lens?
Canon makes some really impressive lenses, but of course, they come at prices that match that stellar performance. Do you really need that to spend that much, though, or would you be better off going with a more affordable option? This interesting video compares two 50mm options from the company to help you decide.
Fstoppers
Helpful Landscape Photography Secrets and Productivity Tips
Creating a successful landscape photo takes a combination of planning, patience, technique, vision, and sometimes, just a bit of luck. Professional landscape photographers have some common habits and productivity hacks they use both to be more efficient and to ensure that they come home with the best possible images. This great video tutorial will take you through some of those habits and hacks to help you improve your landscape work.
Fstoppers
What's New in Photoshop 2023?
The latest version of Photoshop is here, and it brings with it some pretty nifty features that will both save you time and help you make better, more precise edits. If you are wondering what is new, what it can do, and how to use it, check out this great video that will give you an overview of what to expect and where to find it.
Fstoppers
Gear Up for Real Estate Photography on a Shoestring Budget
One of the most consistent opportunities we have as photographers to earn money with our cameras is photographing real estate and hospitality properties, such as Airbnb rentals, and contrary to popular belief, it doesn’t take a huge investment to offer quality images for this purpose. I have never given...
Comments / 0