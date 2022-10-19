Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud
Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
Deonna Purrazzo Stuns In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop
Deonna Purrazzo was once part of the WWE NXT family but didn’t do all that much there. She was eventually released by WWE back on April 15th 2020 due to budget cuts. She also gave fans something to be happy about recently with a new photo drop. The Virtuosa...
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About Possibility Of Roman Reigns’ Title Reign Coming To An End
Roman Reigns has been on a dominant run as Universal Champion – a run that has lasted for over 700 days. Roman Reigns has defeated everyone is his path to remain champion in what can only be regarded as one of the greatest title reigns in the modern era. Having beaten everyone put in front of him, Roman Reigns is ready for his next challenger – Logan Paul.
Darby Allin Wanted To Disappear From AEW Television
Darby Allin garnered a solid fan base due to his unique look and daredevil gimmick. Allin has worked hard to become one of the Four Pillars in the company. He also wanted to disappear from AEW television in the past. Allin has competed in several top-class matches, including those that...
Footage Emerges Of Bray Wyatt Making Quick Exit After WWE SmackDown Promo
Bray Wyatt worked for WWE under McMahon’s direction from 2009 until 2021. The 35-year-old was unexpectedly let go last year despite being one of the most well-known employees. Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event. He recent exited the SmackDown arena in haste after delivering an emotional promo.
Ronda Rousey Faces Natalya In Dark Match After WWE SmackDown This Week
Ronda Rousey trolled fans into thinking that she was going to defend her title this week on SmackDown. The Baddest Woman on the Planet did wrestle a familiar foe after the show went off the air. Ronda Rousey squared off against Natalya in a dark match after WWE SmackDown tonight....
Becky Lynch Believes NXT Women Are The Future Of WWE
Becky Lynch remains one of the top attractions of WWE television for the past few years now. She truly became a massive star in a matter of years and even now, her demand isn’t any less. Being a part of NXT herself, Becky Lynch is more than aware of...
Seth Rollins Irate Over Recent WWE Tweet
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot during his time in WWE, and he continues to be a solid star even now. Rollins performs any role he is given to perfection and continues to hone his craft even now. During this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Rollins came out to...
WWE Prepared Travel Arrangements For Billy Gunn To Attend DX Reunion
DX celebrated their big 25th reunion on RAW, but they were missing one member of the New Age Outlaws. Billy Gunn couldn’t be there, but it turns out he was very close to making that trip. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, WWE went as far as getting...
Tony Khan Appears After AEW Rampage Goes Off The Air
This week’s AEW Rampage had some interesting clashes. The company held the show in Jacksonville, Florida, where Willow Nightingale was introduced as All Elite. After the show went off the air, Orange Cassidy celebrated with Danhausen and The Best Friends. PW Insider reports that Tony Khan came out and...
WWE Has Intentions To Reveal More Sides Of Bray Wyatt’s Character
WWE brought Bray Wyatt back to the fold, and this was a big deal for fans, especially those who missed him. We’ve seen his character evolve over the years, but this new run will feature some new faces. Sean Sapp posted an update behind Fightful’s paywall on Bray Wyatt’s...
CM Punk’s WWE Return Is More Likely With Triple H In Control
CM Punk parted ways with WWE after the Royal Rumble in 2014 after being frustrated with the company, which led to him walking out on it. Punk had made it clear on so many occasions that he never wanted to wrestle again. That all changed as he ended up debuting in AEW.
Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory Heading To Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
Austin Theory became one of the interesting young stars in WWE. He received his first break in NXT thanks to Johnny Gargano’s The Way, and he quickly made his way to the main roster as Vince McMahon’s protégée. Now he is heading to next week’s Smackdown tapings.
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Full Card & Start Time
WWE is always looking to do a lot of things for the enjoyment of fans. Since Triple H took over, the company has undergone quite a few changes already and fans are excited for what’s next. NXT will be holding its next Premium Live Event called Halloween Havoc on...
WWE Makes Big Change To First Saudi Arabia Event Next Year
WWE is currently making preparations for their next Saudi Arabian event on November 5th. Crown Jewel will be a very big event, but the company isn’t finished holding huge shows in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company inked a 10-year contract in 2018. They had to hold off...
Ric Flair Jokes About Facing Sasha Banks In His Next Match
Ric Flair finally got the opportunity to retire on his own terms in July. The Nature Boy partnered up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo and faced Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett on July 31st, 2022. Flair took some scary bumps and even bled during the match, something that he...
Liv Morgan Breaks Silence After Destroying Sonya Deville On WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they stopped caring in the end. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
Cora Jade Believes She Will Create Magic With Roxanne Perez At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
Cora Jade was the breakout star on NXT 2.0 until Roxanne Perez made her debut in the brand. Perez won the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament and challenged Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Title, but lost the match after Cora Jade turned on her. Roxanne Perez and Cora...
WWE Drops Interesting Bray Wyatt QR Code Tease During SmackDown This Week
Bray Wyatt finally debuted at Extreme Rules and fans thought that WWE won’t drop any more QR code teases. That didn’t happen because the company dropped another QR code tease tonight on SmackDown. WWE aired a video package for the mysterious masked man during SmackDown tonight. The video...
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For October 21, 2022
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
