Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud
Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Irate Over Recent WWE Tweet
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot during his time in WWE, and he continues to be a solid star even now. Rollins performs any role he is given to perfection and continues to hone his craft even now. During this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Rollins came out to...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Nash Passes Away At 26-Years-Old
Kevin Nash is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and beloved by millions. Sadly, this is a very terrible time for him, because his son has passed away. Tristen Nash, Kevin Nash’s son, has passed away at the age of 26-years-old. This is a tragic passing, but we have no idea about the cause of death at this time.
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About Possibility Of Roman Reigns’ Title Reign Coming To An End
Roman Reigns has been on a dominant run as Universal Champion – a run that has lasted for over 700 days. Roman Reigns has defeated everyone is his path to remain champion in what can only be regarded as one of the greatest title reigns in the modern era. Having beaten everyone put in front of him, Roman Reigns is ready for his next challenger – Logan Paul.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Appears After AEW Rampage Goes Off The Air
This week’s AEW Rampage had some interesting clashes. The company held the show in Jacksonville, Florida, where Willow Nightingale was introduced as All Elite. After the show went off the air, Orange Cassidy celebrated with Danhausen and The Best Friends. PW Insider reports that Tony Khan came out and...
ringsidenews.com
Darby Allin Wanted To Disappear From AEW Television
Darby Allin garnered a solid fan base due to his unique look and daredevil gimmick. Allin has worked hard to become one of the Four Pillars in the company. He also wanted to disappear from AEW television in the past. Allin has competed in several top-class matches, including those that...
ringsidenews.com
Footage Emerges Of Bray Wyatt Making Quick Exit After WWE SmackDown Promo
Bray Wyatt worked for WWE under McMahon’s direction from 2009 until 2021. The 35-year-old was unexpectedly let go last year despite being one of the most well-known employees. Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event. He recent exited the SmackDown arena in haste after delivering an emotional promo.
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Faces Natalya In Dark Match After WWE SmackDown This Week
Ronda Rousey trolled fans into thinking that she was going to defend her title this week on SmackDown. The Baddest Woman on the Planet did wrestle a familiar foe after the show went off the air. Ronda Rousey squared off against Natalya in a dark match after WWE SmackDown tonight....
ringsidenews.com
WWE Prepared Travel Arrangements For Billy Gunn To Attend DX Reunion
DX celebrated their big 25th reunion on RAW, but they were missing one member of the New Age Outlaws. Billy Gunn couldn’t be there, but it turns out he was very close to making that trip. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, WWE went as far as getting...
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk’s WWE Return Is More Likely With Triple H In Control
CM Punk parted ways with WWE after the Royal Rumble in 2014 after being frustrated with the company, which led to him walking out on it. Punk had made it clear on so many occasions that he never wanted to wrestle again. That all changed as he ended up debuting in AEW.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Has Intentions To Reveal More Sides Of Bray Wyatt’s Character
WWE brought Bray Wyatt back to the fold, and this was a big deal for fans, especially those who missed him. We’ve seen his character evolve over the years, but this new run will feature some new faces. Sean Sapp posted an update behind Fightful’s paywall on Bray Wyatt’s...
ringsidenews.com
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Full Card & Start Time
WWE is always looking to do a lot of things for the enjoyment of fans. Since Triple H took over, the company has undergone quite a few changes already and fans are excited for what’s next. NXT will be holding its next Premium Live Event called Halloween Havoc on...
ringsidenews.com
Why WWE Is Cancelling ‘Day 1’ Pay-Per-View
Triple H is a pioneer in the world of professional wrestling. After accomplishing a lot as a pro wrestler, he became the brains behind NXT’s gold and black era. He became the head of WWE Creative and a lot of changes were made afterwards. As previously reported, the company...
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Almost A Sellout This Week
WWE will be presenting its next Premium Live Event called Crown Jewel on November 5th, so the company is already making sure each show before the event is a meaningful one. This week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown will be emanating from the Huntington Center in Toledo, OH. Naturally, the show is a highly anticipated one as well.
ringsidenews.com
Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory Heading To Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
Austin Theory became one of the interesting young stars in WWE. He received his first break in NXT thanks to Johnny Gargano’s The Way, and he quickly made his way to the main roster as Vince McMahon’s protégée. Now he is heading to next week’s Smackdown tapings.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Signs Willow Nightingale To AEW Contract
Willow Nightingale is a rising star in All Elite Wrestling. The young wrestler finally earned a contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion after her win during Rampage tonight. Willow Nightingale took on Leila Grey of The Baddies in singles competition live during Rampage tonight. After Willow got the win over Grey,...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Drops Interesting Bray Wyatt QR Code Tease During SmackDown This Week
Bray Wyatt finally debuted at Extreme Rules and fans thought that WWE won’t drop any more QR code teases. That didn’t happen because the company dropped another QR code tease tonight on SmackDown. WWE aired a video package for the mysterious masked man during SmackDown tonight. The video...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Solo Sikoa Match To SmackDown Tonight
Last week Sheamus and Solo Sikoa were part of a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The match also featured Rey Mysterio and Ricochet. During the match, Sheamus had Solo Sikoa trapped in the Texas Cloverleaf submission. Just as it looked like Solo Sikoa was about to tap, Sami Zayn and Jey Uso came to the aid of their stablemate.
ringsidenews.com
The Bloodline Destroys Sheamus During WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline has been on a warpath for two years now and with the addition of Solo Sikoa, the group has taken on a new path of violence. The Bloodline took out Sheamus tonight on SmackDown. The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa squared off against Sheamus in the opening match of SmackDown...
Comments / 0