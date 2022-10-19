Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About Possibility Of Roman Reigns’ Title Reign Coming To An End
Roman Reigns has been on a dominant run as Universal Champion – a run that has lasted for over 700 days. Roman Reigns has defeated everyone is his path to remain champion in what can only be regarded as one of the greatest title reigns in the modern era. Having beaten everyone put in front of him, Roman Reigns is ready for his next challenger – Logan Paul.
ringsidenews.com
Darby Allin Wanted To Disappear From AEW Television
Darby Allin garnered a solid fan base due to his unique look and daredevil gimmick. Allin has worked hard to become one of the Four Pillars in the company. He also wanted to disappear from AEW television in the past. Allin has competed in several top-class matches, including those that...
ringsidenews.com
Footage Emerges Of Bray Wyatt Making Quick Exit After WWE SmackDown Promo
Bray Wyatt worked for WWE under McMahon’s direction from 2009 until 2021. The 35-year-old was unexpectedly let go last year despite being one of the most well-known employees. Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event. He recent exited the SmackDown arena in haste after delivering an emotional promo.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Prepared Travel Arrangements For Billy Gunn To Attend DX Reunion
DX celebrated their big 25th reunion on RAW, but they were missing one member of the New Age Outlaws. Billy Gunn couldn’t be there, but it turns out he was very close to making that trip. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, WWE went as far as getting...
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Nash Passes Away At 26-Years-Old
Kevin Nash is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and beloved by millions. Sadly, this is a very terrible time for him, because his son has passed away. Tristen Nash, Kevin Nash’s son, has passed away at the age of 26-years-old. This is a tragic passing, but we have no idea about the cause of death at this time.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Appears After AEW Rampage Goes Off The Air
This week’s AEW Rampage had some interesting clashes. The company held the show in Jacksonville, Florida, where Willow Nightingale was introduced as All Elite. After the show went off the air, Orange Cassidy celebrated with Danhausen and The Best Friends. PW Insider reports that Tony Khan came out and...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Locker Room Wants CM Punk To Make Amends Before Return
CM Punk returned to pro wrestling during AEW Rampage: The First Dance last year. Since then Punk had solid matches and feuds with the likes of Eddie Kingston and MJF. He even won the AEW World Title twice, but things simply haven’t been going well for him for quite some time now.
ringsidenews.com
Likely Spoilers For WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Revealed
Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc has a solid card for a possible great show. Now the betting odds on the wins are revealed, and they are intriguing. The betting odds, courtesy of Betonline, of the top matches for the NXT Halloween Havoc special excluded NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre for the championship. You can check out the odds below, and keep in mind that negative means that their odds are more likely.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Signs Willow Nightingale To AEW Contract
Willow Nightingale is a rising star in All Elite Wrestling. The young wrestler finally earned a contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion after her win during Rampage tonight. Willow Nightingale took on Leila Grey of The Baddies in singles competition live during Rampage tonight. After Willow got the win over Grey,...
ringsidenews.com
Some In WWE Thought Chris Jericho Might Return After AEW Deal Expired
Chris Jericho has been one of the founding fathers of AEW. He was there when the promotion was first announced to the world in 2019. Since then, Chris Jericho has played an instrumental role in AEW’s success. He was the first ever AEW World Champion and was the leader of the Inner Circle.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Drops Interesting Bray Wyatt QR Code Tease During SmackDown This Week
Bray Wyatt finally debuted at Extreme Rules and fans thought that WWE won’t drop any more QR code teases. That didn’t happen because the company dropped another QR code tease tonight on SmackDown. WWE aired a video package for the mysterious masked man during SmackDown tonight. The video...
ringsidenews.com
The Bloodline Destroys Sheamus During WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline has been on a warpath for two years now and with the addition of Solo Sikoa, the group has taken on a new path of violence. The Bloodline took out Sheamus tonight on SmackDown. The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa squared off against Sheamus in the opening match of SmackDown...
ringsidenews.com
AEW In Talks To Buy Out CM Punk’s Contract
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally obliterating them in the process. Punk was then involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. As previously reported, AEW has suspended everyone involved in the brawl.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Jokes About Facing Sasha Banks In His Next Match
Ric Flair finally got the opportunity to retire on his own terms in July. The Nature Boy partnered up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo and faced Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett on July 31st, 2022. Flair took some scary bumps and even bled during the match, something that he...
ringsidenews.com
Cora Jade Believes She Will Create Magic With Roxanne Perez At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
Cora Jade was the breakout star on NXT 2.0 until Roxanne Perez made her debut in the brand. Perez won the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament and challenged Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Title, but lost the match after Cora Jade turned on her. Roxanne Perez and Cora...
ringsidenews.com
Liv Morgan Breaks Silence After Destroying Sonya Deville On WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they stopped caring in the end. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
ringsidenews.com
WWE SmackDown Results Coverage, Reactions and Highlights For October 21, 2022
Coming to you live on Friday Nights, it’s WWE SmackDown and Ringside News has got you covered with live results. Start time for SmackDown is 8:00 PM EST Match-by-match highlights and results from the show will take place on this very page. Feel free to leave any reactions in the comment section below.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Rampage Has Plenty Of Tickets Available For This Week’s Live Episode
AEW Rampage is set to take place from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida this week. The event kicks off from 8:00 PM this Friday. The current setup and available number of tickets was recently revealed, and they still have quite a number of seats to fill. According to WrestleTix’s...
ringsidenews.com
Shayna Baszler Sends Serious Message To Naomi
Naomi has been absent from WWE programming ever since she walked out of the company a few months ago, along with Sasha Banks. She was one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions at the time as well. Since then, WWE has moved on and crowned new Tag Champs, while Naomi has showed no signs of returning to the WWE.
Comments / 0