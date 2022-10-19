Read full article on original website
ABC30 Fresno
Darvin Ham: Have 'understanding' with Russell Westbrook after remarks
LOS ANGELES -- Lakers coach Darvin Ham says he and Russell Westbrook have "moved on" and have "an understanding" after the point guard suggested Ham's decision to bring him off the bench in the preseason could have contributed to a minor hamstring injury he suffered. Ham, however, pushed back at...
ABC30 Fresno
Battler Dellavedova keeps NBA dream alive in fitting fashion
Playing with Melbourne United in the NBL, barely a press conference went by last season without Matthew Dellavedova being asked about a possible NBA return. Each time, the eight-year league veteran would stoically remain adamant that a return to the United States was firmly his goal. Internally, Dellavedova was hopeful,...
ABC30 Fresno
Source: Kings rookie Keegan Murray cleared for debut Saturday
Sacramento Kings rookie forward Keegan Murray is slated to make his NBA debut against the LA Clippers on Saturday night after being fully cleared, a source told ESPN's Andscape. Murray was placed in health and safety protocols Oct. 14 and missed the Kings' final two preseason games. The fourth pick...
ABC30 Fresno
Los Angeles and Portland face off in conference matchup
Portland Trail Blazers (1-0, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-2, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Los Angeles in Western Conference action Sunday. Los Angeles finished 18-34 in Western Conference play and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers averaged 24.0...
ABC30 Fresno
Kawhi Leonard off bench in LA Clippers' win over Lakers
LOS ANGELES -- After missing all of last season, Kawhi Leonard opted to wait a little longer before making his much-anticipated return for the LA Clippers. For the first time with the team, Leonard decided not to start, looking to maximize his limited minutes. He ended up finishing the game as the Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers once again. Leonard scored 14 points, including a 21-foot jumper with 52.3 seconds remaining to help seal a 103-97 winat Crypto.com Arena.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
ABC30 Fresno
Amid Panthers' trade news, players debate LeBron vs. Giannis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The noise in the far end of the Carolina Panthers' locker room kept getting louder on Thursday. Players weren't in a heated discussion about why they were 1-5 and the losers of 12 of the past 13 games to fall to 32nd in ESPN's NFL Power Rankings. They weren't arguing over whether owner David Tepper was right or wrong to fire coach Matt Rhule, a man most of them respected tremendously, the week before.
ABC30 Fresno
The questions that will determine the Golden State Warriors' repeat title run
The Golden State Warriors had a certain glow as they entered training camp four weeks ago. It's a glow you have after spending the summer celebrating a championship and preparing to defend it the next season. Klay Thompson was seen dancing on his boat. Stephen Curry had his jersey retired...
ABC30 Fresno
Christian McCaffrey trade stuns NFL Twitter
Christian McCaffrey is heading out west. In a blockbuster surprise trade, the Carolina Panthers have sent the running back to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for draft picks, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. McCaffrey has 393 rushing yards and two touchdowns this season, to go along with 277 receiving yards and a touchdown.
ABC30 Fresno
Phillies' Castellanos rocks glove pre-NLCS Game 3 vs. Padres
Pregame fashion has been getting more and more attention these days as players in every sport look to out-do one another's style. Think LeBron James rocking an all-white suit before a Los Angeles Lakers game, or Lamar Jackson showing out with a puffy jacket and chain on Sundays. Philadelphia Phillies...
