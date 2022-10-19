Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud
Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
Deonna Purrazzo Stuns In Sultry Swimsuit Photo Drop
Deonna Purrazzo was once part of the WWE NXT family but didn’t do all that much there. She was eventually released by WWE back on April 15th 2020 due to budget cuts. She also gave fans something to be happy about recently with a new photo drop. The Virtuosa...
Seth Rollins Irate Over Recent WWE Tweet
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot during his time in WWE, and he continues to be a solid star even now. Rollins performs any role he is given to perfection and continues to hone his craft even now. During this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Rollins came out to...
Tony Khan Appears After AEW Rampage Goes Off The Air
This week’s AEW Rampage had some interesting clashes. The company held the show in Jacksonville, Florida, where Willow Nightingale was introduced as All Elite. After the show went off the air, Orange Cassidy celebrated with Danhausen and The Best Friends. PW Insider reports that Tony Khan came out and...
Darby Allin Wanted To Disappear From AEW Television
Darby Allin garnered a solid fan base due to his unique look and daredevil gimmick. Allin has worked hard to become one of the Four Pillars in the company. He also wanted to disappear from AEW television in the past. Allin has competed in several top-class matches, including those that...
Ronda Rousey Faces Natalya In Dark Match After WWE SmackDown This Week
Ronda Rousey trolled fans into thinking that she was going to defend her title this week on SmackDown. The Baddest Woman on the Planet did wrestle a familiar foe after the show went off the air. Ronda Rousey squared off against Natalya in a dark match after WWE SmackDown tonight....
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About Possibility Of Roman Reigns’ Title Reign Coming To An End
Roman Reigns has been on a dominant run as Universal Champion – a run that has lasted for over 700 days. Roman Reigns has defeated everyone is his path to remain champion in what can only be regarded as one of the greatest title reigns in the modern era. Having beaten everyone put in front of him, Roman Reigns is ready for his next challenger – Logan Paul.
WWE Prepared Travel Arrangements For Billy Gunn To Attend DX Reunion
DX celebrated their big 25th reunion on RAW, but they were missing one member of the New Age Outlaws. Billy Gunn couldn’t be there, but it turns out he was very close to making that trip. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, WWE went as far as getting...
CM Punk’s WWE Return Is More Likely With Triple H In Control
CM Punk parted ways with WWE after the Royal Rumble in 2014 after being frustrated with the company, which led to him walking out on it. Punk had made it clear on so many occasions that he never wanted to wrestle again. That all changed as he ended up debuting in AEW.
Kevin Nash’s Son Tristen Nash Passes Away At 26-Years-Old
Kevin Nash is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and beloved by millions. Sadly, this is a very terrible time for him, because his son has passed away. Tristen Nash, Kevin Nash’s son, has passed away at the age of 26-years-old. This is a tragic passing, but we have no idea about the cause of death at this time.
Tony Khan Signs Willow Nightingale To AEW Contract
Willow Nightingale is a rising star in All Elite Wrestling. The young wrestler finally earned a contract with the Jacksonville-based promotion after her win during Rampage tonight. Willow Nightingale took on Leila Grey of The Baddies in singles competition live during Rampage tonight. After Willow got the win over Grey,...
AEW Rampage Has Plenty Of Tickets Available For This Week’s Live Episode
AEW Rampage is set to take place from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida this week. The event kicks off from 8:00 PM this Friday. The current setup and available number of tickets was recently revealed, and they still have quite a number of seats to fill. According to WrestleTix’s...
AEW Locker Room Wants CM Punk To Make Amends Before Return
CM Punk returned to pro wrestling during AEW Rampage: The First Dance last year. Since then Punk had solid matches and feuds with the likes of Eddie Kingston and MJF. He even won the AEW World Title twice, but things simply haven’t been going well for him for quite some time now.
Some In WWE Thought Chris Jericho Might Return After AEW Deal Expired
Chris Jericho has been one of the founding fathers of AEW. He was there when the promotion was first announced to the world in 2019. Since then, Chris Jericho has played an instrumental role in AEW’s success. He was the first ever AEW World Champion and was the leader of the Inner Circle.
AEW In Talks To Buy Out CM Punk’s Contract
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally obliterating them in the process. Punk was then involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. As previously reported, AEW has suspended everyone involved in the brawl.
The Bloodline Destroys Sheamus During WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline has been on a warpath for two years now and with the addition of Solo Sikoa, the group has taken on a new path of violence. The Bloodline took out Sheamus tonight on SmackDown. The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa squared off against Sheamus in the opening match of SmackDown...
Jim Ross Says Ace Steel Getting Fired From AEW Is Regrettable
During the post-AEW All Out media scrum, CM Punk went nuclear on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Things only got worse from then onwards. CM Punk got into an altercation with The Elite and this also involved Ace Steel, who was said to have thrown a steel chair that hit Nick Jackson in the eye. Steel even went absolutely ballistic.
Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory Heading To Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
Austin Theory became one of the interesting young stars in WWE. He received his first break in NXT thanks to Johnny Gargano’s The Way, and he quickly made his way to the main roster as Vince McMahon’s protégée. Now he is heading to next week’s Smackdown tapings.
Ace Steel’s AEW Firing Came As A Surprise To Him
During the post-AEW All Out media scrum, CM Punk went nuclear on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Things only got worse from then onwards. CM Punk got into an altercation with The Elite and this also involved Ace Steel, who was said to have thrown a steel chair that hit Nick Jackson in the eye. Steel even went absolutely ballistic.
Liv Morgan Breaks Silence After Destroying Sonya Deville On WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they stopped caring in the end. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
