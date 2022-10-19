Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NYC Food Delivery Guy Was Robbed of An e-BikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Food Delivery Worker Mugged for his Moped - Muggers Give Middle Finger to VictimBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Darby Allin Wanted To Disappear From AEW Television
Darby Allin garnered a solid fan base due to his unique look and daredevil gimmick. Allin has worked hard to become one of the Four Pillars in the company. He also wanted to disappear from AEW television in the past. Allin has competed in several top-class matches, including those that...
Tony Khan Appears After AEW Rampage Goes Off The Air
This week’s AEW Rampage had some interesting clashes. The company held the show in Jacksonville, Florida, where Willow Nightingale was introduced as All Elite. After the show went off the air, Orange Cassidy celebrated with Danhausen and The Best Friends. PW Insider reports that Tony Khan came out and...
Footage Emerges Of Bray Wyatt Making Quick Exit After WWE SmackDown Promo
Bray Wyatt worked for WWE under McMahon’s direction from 2009 until 2021. The 35-year-old was unexpectedly let go last year despite being one of the most well-known employees. Bray Wyatt returned to WWE at the Extreme Rules premium live event. He recent exited the SmackDown arena in haste after delivering an emotional promo.
Seth Rollins Irate Over Recent WWE Tweet
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot during his time in WWE, and he continues to be a solid star even now. Rollins performs any role he is given to perfection and continues to hone his craft even now. During this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Rollins came out to...
Solo Sikoa Opens Up About Possibility Of Roman Reigns’ Title Reign Coming To An End
Roman Reigns has been on a dominant run as Universal Champion – a run that has lasted for over 700 days. Roman Reigns has defeated everyone is his path to remain champion in what can only be regarded as one of the greatest title reigns in the modern era. Having beaten everyone put in front of him, Roman Reigns is ready for his next challenger – Logan Paul.
Ronda Rousey Faces Natalya In Dark Match After WWE SmackDown This Week
Ronda Rousey trolled fans into thinking that she was going to defend her title this week on SmackDown. The Baddest Woman on the Planet did wrestle a familiar foe after the show went off the air. Ronda Rousey squared off against Natalya in a dark match after WWE SmackDown tonight....
WWE Prepared Travel Arrangements For Billy Gunn To Attend DX Reunion
DX celebrated their big 25th reunion on RAW, but they were missing one member of the New Age Outlaws. Billy Gunn couldn’t be there, but it turns out he was very close to making that trip. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, WWE went as far as getting...
AEW Signing Willow Nightingale Was A Big Hit On The Roster
Willow Nightingale is a rising star in All Elite Wrestling. She has been appearing on AEW television for the past few months and has earned a decent fan following through sheer hard work. As previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan recently announced that Willow Nightingale has officially signed with the...
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022 Full Card & Start Time
WWE is always looking to do a lot of things for the enjoyment of fans. Since Triple H took over, the company has undergone quite a few changes already and fans are excited for what’s next. NXT will be holding its next Premium Live Event called Halloween Havoc on...
Some In WWE Thought Chris Jericho Might Return After AEW Deal Expired
Chris Jericho has been one of the founding fathers of AEW. He was there when the promotion was first announced to the world in 2019. Since then, Chris Jericho has played an instrumental role in AEW’s success. He was the first ever AEW World Champion and was the leader of the Inner Circle.
AEW In Talks To Buy Out CM Punk’s Contract
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally obliterating them in the process. Punk was then involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. As previously reported, AEW has suspended everyone involved in the brawl.
Ace Steel’s AEW Firing Came As A Surprise To Him
During the post-AEW All Out media scrum, CM Punk went nuclear on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Things only got worse from then onwards. CM Punk got into an altercation with The Elite and this also involved Ace Steel, who was said to have thrown a steel chair that hit Nick Jackson in the eye. Steel even went absolutely ballistic.
AEW Rampage Has Plenty Of Tickets Available For This Week’s Live Episode
AEW Rampage is set to take place from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida this week. The event kicks off from 8:00 PM this Friday. The current setup and available number of tickets was recently revealed, and they still have quite a number of seats to fill. According to WrestleTix’s...
The Bloodline Destroys Sheamus During WWE SmackDown
The Bloodline has been on a warpath for two years now and with the addition of Solo Sikoa, the group has taken on a new path of violence. The Bloodline took out Sheamus tonight on SmackDown. The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa squared off against Sheamus in the opening match of SmackDown...
AEW Accused Of Firing Ace Steel To Make Some People Happy
During the post-AEW All Out media scrum, CM Punk went ballistic on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks. Things only got worse from then onwards. CM Punk got into an altercation with The Elite and this also involved Ace Steel, who was said to have thrown a steel chair that hit Nick Jackson in the eye. Steel even went absolutely ballistic.
Hangman Page Issues First Statement After Suffering Concussion On AEW Dynamite
This week’s AEW Dynamite was a special edition that took place on Tuesday instead of the usual Wednesday. The show featured a jam-packed card with four major championships on the line. The show certainly felt more like a PPV than a weekly episodic show. Sadly, things didn’t end well for Hangman Page.
Ric Flair Jokes About Facing Sasha Banks In His Next Match
Ric Flair finally got the opportunity to retire on his own terms in July. The Nature Boy partnered up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo and faced Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett on July 31st, 2022. Flair took some scary bumps and even bled during the match, something that he...
Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory Heading To Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
Austin Theory became one of the interesting young stars in WWE. He received his first break in NXT thanks to Johnny Gargano’s The Way, and he quickly made his way to the main roster as Vince McMahon’s protégée. Now he is heading to next week’s Smackdown tapings.
CM Punk & The Elite Are More Engaged In Communicating With AEW After Suspension
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in chaos after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally burying them in the process. Punk was then involved in a backstage brawl where he fought with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. As previously reported, AEW has suspended everyone involved in the brawl.
