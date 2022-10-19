ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC30 Fresno

Eagles' Kelce supports Phillies, hugs Phanatic at NLCS Game 3

You think Jason Kelce enjoys being in Philadelphia?. On Friday night, the Philadelphia Eagles center made an appearance at Game 3 of the Philadelphia Phillies' NLCS matchup against the San Diego Padres. And by "made an appearance, "we mean he did the following:. Hugged the Phillie Phanatic. Waved a rally...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC30 Fresno

Snapshots and moon shots: Padres' Polaroid tradition continues in NLCS

SAN DIEGO -- Within the hallway that connects Petco Park's home clubhouse to its first-base dugout, a mural has sprung, populated with a collection of Polaroid pictures that has grown with each passing triumph. The running tally sits at 163 photographs, neatly organized within 11 rows, a static highlight reel for the San Diego Padres' resurgent season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Phillies cash in on Padres' massive errors in NLCS Game 2

Putting the ball in play can often lead to good things, regardless of the quality of contact. The Philadelphia Phillies showed that in the second inning of Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday, when they scored four runs on balls that either weren't hit hard or should've been handled.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Phillies' Castellanos rocks glove pre-NLCS Game 3 vs. Padres

Pregame fashion has been getting more and more attention these days as players in every sport look to out-do one another's style. Think LeBron James rocking an all-white suit before a Los Angeles Lakers game, or Lamar Jackson showing out with a puffy jacket and chain on Sundays. Philadelphia Phillies...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy