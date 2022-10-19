ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TN

WTVC

Getting social and eating wings with Southside Social

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This Sunday, October 23rd, Chattanooga Market promises to be a little spicy, messy, and a lot of fun. It’s the Scenic City Wing competition at Chattanooga Market – with five local eateries showing off their wing recipes. Patrons can sample the unique tastes of Chattanooga’s best wings in this blazing annual event and cast their vote for bragging rights of the Scenic City's Best Wings of 2022. Today we're joined by local joint, Southside Social as they bring in a taste of their white BBQ sauce chicken wing specialty.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Ridgedale Fall Festival Celebrates Neighborhood Residents And Businesses

The Ridgedale Community Association is proud to announce its first annual Fall Festival on Saturday, October 22, from 12 pm - 9 pm. The event, co-organized with Barking Legs Theater and The McCallie School, will celebrate neighboring businesses, residents and organizations. Thanks to the City of Chattanooga’s Parks & Outdoors, the festival will utilize the Parks & Outdoors Activation Trailer, featuring family-friendly games, a generator and outdoor stages.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
lafamilytravel.com

Moon River Festival: Must-Knows About This Family-Friendly Event

Picture kids running across grassy fields, spinning to music, and squealing in spray fountains. A picnic at the park? Nope. It’s the family-friendly Moon River Music Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee. As a parent, I love outdoor music festivals as a way to see my favorite bands and share them...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

One-On-One With Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly

Live here on WUTC, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly joined us for our monthly conversation. We started with homelessness - and a proposal to convert the blighted Airport Inn on Lee Highway into 70 units of permanent supportive housing.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
High School Football PRO

Cleveland, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CLEVELAND, TN
AdWeek

Haley Roedder Joins WTVC as Weekend Morning Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Haley Roedder has joined Chattanooga, Tenn., ABC affiliate WTVC as the weekend morning anchor and reporter. Roedder posted that the new job...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Tesla Test Drive Day at Easy Auto in Cleveland, Tn

We were joined in the studio Ben Chandler with Easy Auto. They will be hosting a test drive event for the community that will feature Teslas. This is no pressure test drive for anyone interested. Learn more about Easy Auto online and shop their inventory at https://www.easyautoonline.com/www. Follow the Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, TN
WBIR

10Explores: Hiking in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — The Great Smoky Mountains often steal the spotlight when it comes to gorgeous vistas, but East Tennessee is full of hiking trails and scenic drives for every kind of outdoor adventurer. Cumberland County boasts a variety of destinations from waterfalls to beaches to trails. Here...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

838 Acres Added To Fall Creek Falls State Park

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced Thursday that Fall Creek Falls will expand by some 838 acres. The land acquisition is the result of the combined efforts of TennGreen Land Conservancy, The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee, and The Conservation Fund. Fall Creek Falls is already one of the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thecentersquare.com

Three Tennessee companies receive a total of $492M in federal EV supply chain grants

(The Center Square) — Three Tennessee facilities will receive a combined $492 million in federal grants related to the production of electric vehicle batteries. Microvast in Clarksville will receive $200 million, Novonix in Chattanooga will receive $150 million and Piedmont Lithium in McMinn County will receive $141.7 million in the first wave of funding from $7 billion earmarked in the federal in infrastructure law intended to promote and strengthen the domestic electric vehicle supply chain.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Bradley County family awoken by an uninvited guest on Monday

A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple’s home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Frontage Road. The report says no one...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
ABC 33/40 News

Man charged with stabbing another man with 2 children present

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVC) — A Tennessee man was arrested for stabbing another man at a home while two children were inside, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. Police said Wesley Beck was charged with aggravated assault. A news release noted that deputies responded to a report of...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN

